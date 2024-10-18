This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Boston-based brothers Kirk McKinney, 21, and Jacob McKinney, 19. The McKinney brothers are the founders of Junk Teens, a seven-figure junk-removal business that repurposes, resells and donates "as many items as possible" and provides job opportunities for other local teens. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Junk Teens. Jacob McKinney, left; Kirk McKinney, right.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

At the time we started our side hustle, we were high school students and also working at a grocery store.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

We began our side hustle in 2021. The inspiration came when I found a working pair of speakers at the dump. I've always been passionate about speakers, and my curiosity led me to start collecting various items. Eventually, my room became so cluttered that our mom made me throw everything out — over $1,000 worth of stuff! Instead of tossing it, I sold the items on Facebook Marketplace. That moment made me realize I could work for myself, doing something I loved, so I quit my job and went all in.

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground?

One of the first steps we took was fully committing to the business. We realized we couldn't manage both a job and the business at the same time, so we focused entirely on it. We told everyone we knew, built up our confidence and became obsessed with making it work — even working on our website during family Christmas. We also worked on creating a story that resonated with our local community, which helped us gain support. We invested in trucks and tools and established our presence, taking the risks needed to get off the ground.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while building your side hustle, and how did you navigate them?

Of course, there were challenges. Finding employees was difficult, but we boosted our social media presence and built a fun brand to attract talent. Getting more jobs required us to stick to our niche and find our unique selling proposition. And when we struggled with time management, we created systems, added structure and learned how to delegate.

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue?

Achieving consistent monthly revenue wasn't easy. Junk-removal is unpredictable, and even today, there are slow weeks we wonder if we'll stay in business. But once we focused on one thing and became the best at it instead of juggling multiple side hustles, things became more stable.

You've since turned the side hustle into a full-time business. What does growth and revenue look like now?

In 2021, we earned $120,000 with just a pickup truck, U-Haul and dumpster rentals. By 2022, we grew to $430,000, adding a dump truck and upgrading our pickup. In 2023, we brought in $910,000 with two dump trucks and a pickup, and we're projecting $1.2 million in 2024, operating three dump trucks and a pickup.

What do you enjoy most about running this business?

We enjoy providing real opportunities to other young, ambitious people and seeing the impact we've had on others, especially through social media. We've inspired other kids to start their own businesses, and through Junk Teens, we get to fulfill our passions for music, building and adventure, all while creating a strong sense of community, family and mission.

What's your advice for others hoping to start successful side hustles or full-time businesses of their own?

Our advice for anyone looking to start a side hustle or a full-time business is to keep it simple. People often overcomplicate things. In junk-removal, for example, it's as easy as picking up junk, getting paid and driving away. Momentum is key — don't take growth for granted; always build on it. Also, choose a business that aligns with your passions. For us, we've always loved searching through dumpsters for cool finds, and Junk Teens lets us do that every day.

This article is part of our ongoing Young Entrepreneur® series highlighting the stories, challenges and triumphs of being a young business owner.