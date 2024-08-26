This Couple's Weekend Side Hustle Began With a $50 Facebook Marketplace Purchase — Now It Earns Millions of Dollars a Year: 'You Don't Need Money to Start' Doug and Sara Taylor just wanted to make the perfect chocolate chip cookie — but it led to multimillion-dollar dessert business Taylor Chip.
Key Takeaways
- Taylor Chip attributes its exponential 2,000% growth over three years to a combination of social media presence, product quality and smart scaling strategies.
- The founders advise aspiring entrepreneurs to work hard, be prepared for sacrifices and focus on a business that aligns with their passions for successful ventures.
This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Doug and Sara Taylor, founders of Taylor Chip, a Pennsylvania-based dessert company that ships nationwide. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Image Credit: Courtesy of Taylor Chip
What was your day job (or other sources of income) when you started your side hustle?
Sara: When we started our side hustle, I worked as a server and bartender, so I was already immersed in the food industry.
