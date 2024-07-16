Practically anyone can start a side hustle. But making a lot of money with it is another matter.

We're living in the era of the side hustle, with 54% of Americans working extra gigs to supplement their primary sources of income.

There's no shortage of lucrative opportunities. Sell clothing online. Flip furniture. Rent out parking spaces. Teach in a virtual classroom. And so much more. However, some of the best side hustles might be those that marry passion or talent with a business idea.

People who enjoy their additional gig, whether it's designing cards, walking dogs or just about anything else, have a serious advantage in the side hustle market — if they know how to use it.