This Simple Hack Can Significantly Boost Your Side Hustle Earnings — But Almost Nobody Is Using It, New Research Reveals Practically anyone can start a side hustle. But making a lot of money with it is another matter.

By Amanda Breen Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • There's no shortage of side hustles — but bringing together passion and business could benefit you the most.
  • It's not enough to just enjoy the work; pair it with this selling strategy to up your side gig's earning potential.

We're living in the era of the side hustle, with 54% of Americans working extra gigs to supplement their primary sources of income.

There's no shortage of lucrative opportunities. Sell clothing online. Flip furniture. Rent out parking spaces. Teach in a virtual classroom. And so much more. However, some of the best side hustles might be those that marry passion or talent with a business idea.

People who enjoy their additional gig, whether it's designing cards, walking dogs or just about anything else, have a serious advantage in the side hustle market — if they know how to use it.

