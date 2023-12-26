Fundraising is a challenging and stressful process for every startup, not only because the future of your business depends on potential funding but also because you have to exert significant effort to make your company appear investable.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every day, dozens of startups go through the Vibranium.VC funnel; some don't pass the first scoring, while others move to the next stage towards potential investment. Drawing from my entrepreneurial background, I can confidently say that advice I received in the past from professionals in specific fields helped me be well-prepared and aware of the nuances that come along with the entrepreneurial journey.

Advice for startup founders is crucial at the beginning of their journey as it provides invaluable insights and guidance from experienced individuals who have navigated similar paths. This advice can help founders avoid common pitfalls, refine their strategies, and make informed decisions, ultimately increasing their chances of success. The early-stage startup founders are often filled with uncertainties, and seeking advice from business role models can offer clarity and direction to set a solid foundation for the entrepreneurial journey.

Related: Why Investors With an Entrepreneurial Past Are Crucial to Startup Success

Secure your runway

Begin your search for investments at least six months before your funds run out, ensuring your runway remains at 6-8 months. If you are raising seed, anticipate that this funding will sustain your runway for two years. Approximately a year or 1,5 years, you can move towards the Series A fundraising process. This timeline implies that you should attain Series A metrics within one and a half years, providing a six-month buffer while concluding the round with the next-level investors.

Series A financing refers to an investment in a startup after it has shown progress in building its business model and demonstrates the potential to grow and generate revenue. It often refers to the first round of venture money a firm raises after seed round and angel investors.

A healthy runway, representing the number of months a startup can operate before running out of cash, demonstrates financial stability and responsible financial management. Investors are more likely to be interested in companies that clearly understand their financial standing and can sustain operations over the mid to long term.

A longer runway enhances your negotiating position: It reduces the urgency for immediate funding, giving the startup more negotiating power when discussing valuation, terms, and other aspects of the investment deal. This can result in more favorable terms for the startup.

Additionally, a sufficient runway provides the startup with ample time during fundraising. This time is essential for due diligence procedures, negotiations, and other steps involved in securing investment. It allows both the startup and investors to thoroughly evaluate the opportunity without the pressure of an imminent cash shortage.

Be prepared for a lengthy fundraising process

As you initiate active fundraising, the second point is to prepare for an extended fundraising process from 3 to 6 months at best (sometimes even more). This is particularly crucial in the early stages, considering all due diligence procedures, negotiation processes, and other factors. The size of the funding round can influence the timeline: larger funding rounds often involve more extensive due diligence, negotiations, and legal processes, potentially extending the duration. For example, one of our longer deals took almost five months, while the shortest one was sealed after one month.

Negotiating the terms of the investment, including valuation and other deal terms, can take time. The back-and-forth negotiations between the startup and investors contribute to the overall duration. And don't forget about legal processes: finalizing legal agreements and paperwork can add time to the timeline.

Related: 3 Alternatives to Venture Capital Funding for Startups

Create a database of investors

Build a database of 100 or more warm contacts with investors. Initiate conversations with them and strive to convert these interactions into closed deals. Have as many contacts as necessary to achieve the crucial milestones for the next round.

Having a database of investors is a strategic asset for startups. It streamlines communication, facilitates relationship-building, and allows startups to make informed decisions throughout the fundraising process and beyond.

The database is also crucial when it comes to your pitch. By understanding different investors' preferences and investment histories, startups can tailor their pitches more effectively. This personalized approach increases the likelihood of capturing investor interest and aligning with their investment thesis.

Related: Why Strategic Venture Capital is Thriving in a Founder's Market

Transparency is everything

Be transparent, avoid fabrications, and don't lie. We all know "Fake it till you make it " cases, which have made investors more cautious about startups. Transparency is a way for startups to demonstrate accountability and lower the risk of investment for VCs. By providing clear and accurate information, startups show they take responsibility for their actions and decisions, reinforcing a sense of trust. Be truthful because, trust me, distorted information will surface during the Due Diligence process and can become a deal breaker. This could lead to losing investors, and more importantly, it will discourage them from engaging with you.

Always remember that transparency is not just about sharing information; it's about fostering a culture of openness, trust, and accountability.