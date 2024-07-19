How this tech sales leader, mom and entrepreneur is building a "poop empire," one customer at a time.

Most entrepreneurs have big goals when they start their business, whether it's full-time or a side hustle. Then, there is full-time sales exec/mom/part-time entrepreneur Demetra Markopoulos. "My goal is to build a poop empire in Los Angeles," says the DoodyCalls franchisee — and she means it.

Lucrative, but part-time

Markopoulos, who has a background in business sales, has always had an entrepreneurial streak. She wanted to open a lucrative part-time business that wouldn't interfere with her full-time career. With a family to support and California's high cost of living, she realized she needed to be smart about her choice. Markopoulos began to learn about franchising through a consultant.

"[In franchising], there's a little bit more security there, a proven business model," she says. "[I thought], maybe he can help me find something that doesn't require my full attention 24/7, where it can be managed and where the investment isn't necessarily as high as some of the other franchises out there."

Side hustle? Not at First

Markopoulos was drawn to the opportunity at DoodyCalls because of its flexibility, lower startup cost and ability to run the business remotely and part-time. The pet waste removal franchise, which ranked #450 in the 2024 Franchise 500 (the only franchise in its category to rank in the top 500), also offered another advantage: It doesn't require skilled labor.

Markopoulos purchased her DoodyCalls franchise in January 2024. She kept her day job but prefers not to label her business.

"I wouldn't say it's a side hustle," she says. "It's definitely a lot of work. I'm not going to minimize that. Right now, I work a crazy amount of hours."

She says she works more than 40 hours per week on her full-time job and has worked up to 30 hours per week on the DoodyCalls franchise.

Fortunately, Markopoulos says, she knew she would have to put in the hours in the beginning, with the hope that, after a few months, she would be making enough money to hire a staff. "That's where I'm at right now," she says.

Staying organized

As someone who works on a company's leadership team by day, staying organized — and flexible — when running a part-time business in her limited off-time has been vital.

"I learned very quickly I had to create a schedule for myself and prioritize for the week," Markopoulos says. "[I know] I'll have to pivot. It'll fluctuate depending on the week."

She also constantly reevaluates to ensure that her side business does not affect her full-time job and vice versa.

"It's about prioritizing and looking at what needs to be done," she says. "What's going to be the most effective use of my time?"

By all accounts, she's done well.

"Demetra's grit and determination has been impressive from the very start," Larry Amos, president of DoodyCalls, told Entrepreneur. "She has an unmatched entrepreneurial spirit and works tirelessly to get the word out about DoodyCalls in her community."

Mom-friendly franchise

Another advantage for Markopoulos is the flexibility that allows her to be with her 6-year-old son. "Whether it's a marketing event, a farmers market, or we're visiting a customer, 95% of the time, I can bring him," she says.

Markopoulos said DoodyCalls, which is under the Authority Brands umbrella, has been supportive in multiple ways. "They realize I have my son, that I have a career, and they've been very flexible. But they're also there to give me a kick in the pants. I don't need much of that, but more so that they're there on the reassuring and encouragement side."