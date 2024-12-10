Get All Access for $5/mo

Barbara Corcoran Says the Best Entrepreneurs Are Good at This One Thing Real estate entrepreneur and investor Barbara Corcoran says a few key traits prove effective when starting a business. Here's her top pick.

By Erin Davis

"Shark Tank" star and real estate pioneer Barbara Corcoran knows that being open to new things, whether adopting the latest technology for your business or even just buying a new coat, can be a big part of growing a business.

That's why she says the one thing entrepreneurs need to be successful is having the ability to pivot.

"I've learned that the entrepreneurs I've invested in are exceptional at one thing, embracing change," Corcoran says in a new episode of "Behind the Biz with Barbara Corcoran," a web series by AT&T. "It's proven to be a key to growing their businesses."

In the episode, Corcoran says AI is the "hot topic" affecting entrepreneurs today and asks Justin Fineberg, co-founder of CassidyAI, various questions on how businesses can use AI to help streamline their tasks.

Both entrepreneurs agreed that another important trait is being curious. By testing, researching, and exploring what is out there, you'll know what you need to grow, Fineberg said.

Finally, when considering "what's next," Corcoran recommends that business owners focus on the "little guy" instead of what the larger, mainstream companies are doing.

"I never worry about the large guy; my eyes are on the little guy, 'cause he's so smart and fast," Corcoran said. "I think the little guy is the future competition."

Corcoran adds that she dismisses the "big guy" because "they are never going to catch up, they are going to get slower and slower."

Watch the full video on LinkedIn, here.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

