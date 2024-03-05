Looking to buy an A-list franchise? These brands have been the strongest for the longest.

This year, we at Entrepreneur published the 45th annual edition of our Franchise 500 ranking. As we celebrate that milestone, we also want to recognize the franchise brands that have been on this Franchise 500 journey right alongside us for the longest, claiming spots in the rankings year after year after year — including three that have ranked in every single Franchise 500 from the very beginning!

Those three brands, along with 47 others that have ranked for the past 25 years or more consecutively, are what we call our "Hall of Fame" franchises. We recognize them here, along with our "10+ Club" franchises — brands that are on their way to future Hall of Fame status, having ranked 10 to 24 years consecutively. We also share some thoughts from a few of these companies on the secrets to their success, the changes they've seen over the years, and what the future of the franchise industry might hold in store.

As always, Entrepreneur's franchise lists are a great starting point if you're interested in purchasing a franchise, but they should not be construed as an unqualified recommendation of any particular company. No matter how impressive the track record of the brand you're considering, you should always do your own extensive research before investing. That includes reading the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to current and former franchisees.

All 45 years

Ranked: 45 years consecutively

Rank in 1980: 17

Rank in 2024: 6

Total Units Open in 1980: 1,084

Total Units Open in 2023: 13,372

Ranked: 45 years consecutively

Rank in 1980: 1

Rank in 2024: 18

Total Units Open in 1980: 5,749

Total Units Open in 2023: 40,801

Ranked: 45 years consecutively

Rank in 1980: 77

Rank in 2024: 120

Total Units Open in 1980: 260

Total Units Open in 2023: 635

40+ Years

Ranked: 44 years consecutively

Rank in 1981: 172

Rank in 2024: 186

Total Units Open in 1981: 282

Total Units Open in 2023: 2,027

Ranked: 41 years consecutively

Rank in 1984: 229

Rank in 2024: 30

Total Units Open in 1984: 63

Total Units Open in 2023: 1,606

Ranked: 41 years consecutively

Rank in 1984: 219

Rank in 2024: 102

Total Units Open in 1984: 126

Total Units Open in 2023: 1,640

Ranked: 41 years consecutively*

Rank in 1984: 152

Rank in 2024: 239

Total Units Open in 1984: 2,168

Total Units Open in 2023: 671

Ranked: 41 years consecutively*

Rank in 1984: 152

Rank in 2024: 93

Total Units Open in 1984: 2,168

Total Units Open in 2023: 2,334

Ranked: 41 years consecutively

Rank in 1984: 187

Rank in 2024: 4

Total Units Open in 1984: 100

Total Units Open in 2023: 5,570

"One trend to keep an eye on is the shift from the corporate world to franchising, particularly among Generation Z. The youngest members of the workforce see themselves as creators, which is one reason that entrepreneurship is so appealing to them."

Ranked: 40 years consecutively

Rank in 1985: 437

Rank in 2023: 48

Total Units Open in 1985: 18

Total Units Open in 2023: 1,166

Ranked: 40 years consecutively

Rank in 1985: 60

Rank in 2023: 109

Total Units Open in 1985: 598

Total Units Open in 2023: 9,111

35+ years

Ranked: 39 years consecutively

Rank in 1986: 252

Rank in 2024: 35

Total Units Open in 1986: 94

Total Units Open in 2023: 4,427

Ranked: 39 years consecutively

Rank in 1986: 77

Rank in 2024: 11

Total Units Open in 1986: 574

Total Units Open in 2023: 2,199

Ranked: 38 years consecutively

Rank in 1987: 461

Rank in 2024: 113

Total Units Open in 1987: 33

Total Units Open in 2023: 286

"The key is to not get bored with who you are and what you have to offer. At Great Clips, we know what we're good at. Our core offering remains the same as it has for nearly 42 years, and our innovation has come in the form of technology to make our services even more convenient for customers. Before we launched online check-in, our front door had always been the door of the salon. Now our front door is wherever someone's phone is."

Ranked: 37 years consecutively

Rank in 1988: 114

Rank in 2024: 480

Total Units Open in 1988: 209

Total Units Open in 2023: 259

Ranked: 37 years consecutively

Rank in 1988: 483

Rank in 2024: 165

Total Units Open in 1988: 17

Total Units Open in 2023: 360

Ranked: 36 years consecutively

Rank in 1989: 261

Rank in 2024: 57

Total Units Open in 1989: 103

Total Units Open in 2023: 865

[The key it long-term success in franchising is] "A partnership mentality between franchisor and franchisee — making sure that the franchisor realizes that the franchisees are the brand. Their success is yours.""Technology is the drumbeat of tomorrow's franchise industry. Embracing automation and leveraging data will be pivotal. Yet success hinges on preserving that personal touch amid technological strides. Those who can successfully integrate AI while maintaining a 'people first' mentality will be the businesses that lead the way."

Ranked: 36 years consecutively

Rank in 1989: 126

Rank in 2024: 273

Total Units Open in 1989: 165

Total Units Open in 2023: 406

Ranked: 36 years consecutively

Rank in 1989: 485

Rank in 2024: 164

Total Units Open in 1989: 26

Total Units Open in 2023: 313

Ranked: 35 years consecutively

Rank in 1990: 398

Rank in 2024: 73

Total Units Open in 1990: 38

Total Units Open in 2023: 768

"We listen to our franchisees. Our owners are smart, motivated, and come from a variety of backgrounds. We welcome hearing new ideas from them, as well as keeping our eyes and ears open through attending conferences and webinars."

Ranked: 35 years consecutively

Rank in 1990: 499

Rank in 2024: 107

Total Units Open in 1990: 22

Total Units Open in 2023: 290

30+ Years

Ranked: 34 years consecutively

Rank in 1991: 376

Rank in 2024: 343

Total Units Open in 1991: 43

Total Units Open in 2023: 223

Ranked: 33 years consecutively

Rank in 1992: 231

Rank in 2024: 103

Total Units Open in 1992: 255

Total Units Open in 2023: 454

Ranked: 33 years consecutively

Rank in 1992: 17

Rank in 2024: 25

Total Units Open in 1992: 12,021

Total Units Open in 2023: 83,779

Ranked: 33 years consecutively

Rank in 1992: 466

Rank in 2024: 15

Total Units Open in 1992: 17

Total Units Open in 2023: 1,354

Ranked: 31 years consecutively

Rank in 1994: 138

Rank in 2024: 247

Total Units Open in 1994: 531

Total Units Open in 2023: 239

Ranked: 31 years consecutively

Rank in 1994: 351

Rank in 2024: 76

Total Units Open in 1994: 19

Total Units Open in 2023: 783

Ranked: 31 years consecutively

Rank in 1994: 9

Rank in 2024: 20

Total Units Open in 1994: 3,271

Total Units Open in 2023: 4,724

Ranked: 31 years consecutively

Rank in 1994: 35

Rank in 2024: 58

Total Units Open in 1994: 768

Total Units Open in 2023: 1,950

Ranked: 30 years consecutively

Rank in 1995: 331

Rank in 2024: 311

Total Units Open in 1995: 25

Total Units Open in 2023: 731

Ranked: 30 years consecutively

Rank in 1995: 359

Rank in 2024: 163

Total Units Open in 1995: 82

Total Units Open in 2023: 360

Ranked: 30 years consecutively

Rank in 1995: 162

Rank in 2024: 220

Total Units Open in 1995: 80

Total Units Open in 2023: 408

25+ Years

Ranked: 29 years consecutively

Rank in 1996: 282

Rank in 2024: 16

Total Units Open in 1996: 67

Total Units Open in 2023: 1,472

Ranked: 29 years consecutively

Rank in 1996: 456

Rank in 2024: 90

Total Units Open in 1996: 15

Total Units Open in 2023: 2,637

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 287

Rank in 2024: 54

Total Units Open in 1998: 305

Total Units Open in 2023: 1,874

"The number of industries that now have a franchise opportunity is just massive. People with that entrepreneurial spirit seek out opportunities that unite a passion, financial security, and a culture that they believe in and can get behind."

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 365

Rank in 2024: 149

Total Units Open in 1998: 90

Total Units Open in 2023: 1,217

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 45

Rank in 2024: 119

Total Units Open in 1998: 1,459

Total Units Open in 2023: 2,232

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 53

Rank in 2024: 10

Total Units Open in 1998: 19,720

Total Units Open in 2022: 26,244

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 459

Rank in 2024: 178

Total Units Open in 1998: 9

Total Units Open in 2022: 343

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 416

Rank in 2024: 305

Total Units Open in 1998: 98

Total Units Open in 2023: 510

Ranked: 27 years consecutively

Rank in 1998: 408

Rank in 2024: 128

Total Units Open in 1998: 47

Total Units Open in 2023: 348

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 302

Rank in 2024: 185

Total Units Open in 1999: 25

Total Units Open in 2023: 189

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 445

Rank in 2024: 68

Total Units Open in 1999: 50

Total Units Open in 2023: 612

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 237

Rank in 2024: 114

Total Units Open in 1999: 70

Total Units Open in 2023: 1,151

Ranked: 25 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 436

Rank in 2024: 158

Total Units Open in 1999: 97

Total Units Open in 2023: 174

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 318

Rank in 2024: 94

Total Units Open in 1999: 164

Total Units Open in 2023: 647

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 390

Rank in 2024: 183

Total Units Open in 1999: 51

Total Units Open in 2023: 151

Ranked: 26 years consecutively

Rank in 1999: 451

Rank in 2024: 44

Total Units Open in 1999: 21

Total Units Open in 2022: 1,896

Ranked: 25 years consecutively

Rank in 2000: 69

Rank in 2024: 99

Total units open in 2000: 896

Total units open in 2023: 987

Ranked: 25 years consecutively

Rank in 2000: 61

Rank in 2024: 156

Total units open in 2000: 561

Total units open in 2023: 669

The 10+ Club

The 10+ Club honors those brands that are working their way toward the Hall of Fame distinction, having ranked 10 to 24 years consecutively.

20 - 24 Years

Anago Cleaning Systems

Ranked: 24 years

MaidPro

Ranked: 24 years

Buildingstars

Ranked: 23 years

Cruise Planners

Ranked: 23 years

DoubleTree by Hilton

Ranked: 23 years

Embassy Suites by Hilton

Ranked: 23 years

Fish Window Cleaning

Ranked: 23 years

Hampton by Hilton

Ranked: 23 years

Hilton Garden Inn

Ranked: 23 years

Hilton Hotels and Resorts

Ranked: 23 years

Homewood Suites by Hilton

Ranked: 23 years

Plato's Closet

Ranked: 23 years

Super 8 by Wyndham

Ranked: 23 years

Ben & Jerry's

Ranked: 22 years

Fully Promoted

Ranked: 22 years

Kiddie Academy

Ranked: 22 years

Labor Finders

Ranked: 22 years

RooterMan

Ranked: 22 years

Image360

Ranked: 21 years

Right at Home

Ranked: 21 years

Moe's Southwest Grill

Ranked: 20 years

Palm Beach Tan

Ranked: 20 years

Weichert

Ranked: 20 years

15 -19 Years

Anytime Fitness

Ranked: 19 years

Cinnabon

Ranked: 19 years

Papa Johns

Ranked: 19 years

Spherion Staffing & Recruiting

Ranked: 19 years

"The franchise industry has progressed by leaps and bounds to help ensure that business ownership across the country is more reflective of our diverse communities. I'm proud to be a part of a brand where 46% of the new franchisees we welcomed in 2023 were from diverse backgrounds." — Kathy George, executive vice president, Spherion



Ace Hardware

Ranked: 18 years

Baymont by Wyndham

Ranked: 18 years

Baskin-Robbins

Ranked: 17 years

Carl's Jr.

Ranked: 17 years

Circle K

Ranked: 17 years

Dairy Queen

Ranked: 17 years

Hardee's

Ranked: 17 years

KFC

Ranked: 17 years

Pizza Hut

Ranked: 17 years

Primrose Schools

Ranked: 17 years



"Essential to long-term success in franchising is avoiding sacrificing service excellence and quality for the sake of rapid scale. Primrose was the first to franchise an early education and care model. We committed to building a comprehensive, replicable model before accelerating growth. We gained insights from early franchise owners, leadership teams, and teachers to fine-tune operational and curriculum processes to ensure a high-quality, consistent delivery of service excellence." — Jo Kirchner, CEO, Primrose Schools

Senior Helpers

Ranked: 17 years

Bojangles

Ranked: 16 years



"The industry will be fueled by AI integration and the advancement of both customer-facing and operational technology, resulting in increased efficiency. At Bojangles, we've already begun to test this type of technology, equipping several drive-thrus to take orders using our AI order-taker, Bo-Linda." — Brooks Speirs, vice president of franchise sales, Bojangles

Checkers and Rally's

Ranked: 16 years

Chester's

Ranked: 16 years

Window Gang

Ranked: 16 years

Camp Bow Wow

Ranked: 15 years

H&R Block

Ranked: 15 years

Pearle Vision

Ranked: 15 years

Ziebart

Ranked: 15 years

10 - 14 Years

ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company

Ranked: 14 years

BrightStar Care

Ranked: 14 years

CMIT Solutions

Ranked: 14 years



"The franchise industry, once rooted in face-to-face interactions, underwent a transformative shift with the advent of COVID. We're now witnessing a harmonious blend of in-person relationship building and remote business. Technology has catalyzed a paradigm shift, compelling both customers and franchises to embrace a new and resilient business model." — Roger Lewis, CEO, CMIT Solutions

CPR Cell Phone Repair

Ranked: 14 years

Culver's

Ranked: 14 years

Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping

Ranked: 14 years

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Ranked: 14 years

The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education

Ranked: 14 years

Pop-A-Lock

Ranked: 14 years

Rainbow Restoration

Ranked: 14 years

School of Rock

Ranked: 14 years

Transworld Business Advisors

Ranked: 14 years

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

Ranked: 13 years

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Ranked: 13 years

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

Ranked: 13 years

Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs

Ranked: 13 years

Jersey Mike's Subs

Ranked: 13 years

Real Property Management

Ranked: 13 years

Sonic Drive-In

Ranked: 13 years

Weed Man

Ranked: 13 years

Dale Carnegie

Ranked: 12 years

Estrella Insurance

Ranked: 12 years

FirstLight Home Care

Ranked: 12 years

The Good Feet Store

Ranked: 12 years

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Ranked: 12 years

HomeVestors of America

Ranked: 12 years



"As times change, brands are continually asked to evolve. Brands that understand how to modernize, while maintaining the culture and 'secret sauce' that made them great in the beginning—those are the brands that live on for decades." — Adam Benshoof, vice president of franchise development, HomeVestors of America

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Ranked: 12 years

The Joint Chiropractic

Ranked: 12 years

Kona Ice

Ranked: 12 years



"Run your own inside operation so you know firsthand what the franchisees are experiencing. Most important: Listen to your franchisees! Call them, email them, and when it gets too big, survey them. Let them have a voice, because it is their journey, too." — Tony Lamb, CEO, Kona Ice

Mac Tools

Ranked: 12 years

MassageLuXe

Ranked: 12 years

1-800-Got-Junk?

Ranked: 12 years

Pet Supplies Plus

Ranked: 12 years

PrideStaff

Ranked: 12 years

RNR Tire Express

Ranked: 12 years

Rosati's Pizza

Ranked: 12 years

Schlotzsky's

Ranked: 12 years

Uptown Cheapskate

Ranked: 12 years

Closets By Design

Ranked: 11 years

Crunch

Ranked: 11 years

Del Taco

Ranked: 11 years

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant

Ranked: 11 years

Interim HealthCare

Ranked: 11 years

McAlister's Deli

Ranked: 11 years

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

Ranked: 11 years

Phenix Salon Suites

Ranked: 11 years

Taco Bell

Ranked: 11 years

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Ranked: 11 years

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care

Ranked: 10 years

Big O Tires

Ranked: 10 years

Floor Coverings International

Ranked: 10 years

Mathnasium

Ranked: 10 years

Property Management Inc.

Ranked: 10 years

Pure Barre

Ranked: 10 years

The Tailored Closet

Ranked: 10 years

Waxing the City

Ranked: 10 years

#1 in Category

The #1 in Category Club are those rare franchise brands that have ranked #1 in their industry category in the Franchise 500 for the last 10-plus years.



Dunkin'

Ranked #1 in category: 38 years

The UPS Store

Ranked #1 in category: 34 years

Budget Blinds

Ranked #1 in category: 29 years

Kumon

Ranked #1 in category: 23 years

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings

Ranked #1 in category: 21 years

Minuteman Press

Ranked #1 in category: 21 years

Servpro

Ranked #1 in category: 21 years

Hampton by Hilton

Ranked #1 in category: 15 years

Once Upon A Child

Ranked #1 in category: 15 years

Cinnabon

Ranked #1 in category: 13 years

Express Employment Professionals

Ranked #1 in category: 13 years

7-Eleven

Ranked #1 in category: 13 years

Snap-on Tools

Ranked #1 in category: 12 years

Transworld Business Advisors

Ranked #1 in category: 12 years

Taco Bell

Ranked #1 in category: 11 years