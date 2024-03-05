Discover Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our 'Hall of Fame' Looking to buy an A-list franchise? These brands have been the strongest for the longest.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

Key Takeaways

  • Three brands have achieved the remarkable feat of ranking in every single Franchise 500.
  • Our "Hall of Fame" includes franchises that have been ranked for 25 years or more consecutively.
  • The "10+ Club" recognizes those brands that have ranked for 10 to 24 years consecutively.
entrepreneur daily

Anna Efetova | Getty Images & Entrepreneur

This year, we at Entrepreneur published the 45th annual edition of our Franchise 500 ranking. As we celebrate that milestone, we also want to recognize the franchise brands that have been on this Franchise 500 journey right alongside us for the longest, claiming spots in the rankings year after year after year — including three that have ranked in every single Franchise 500 from the very beginning!

Those three brands, along with 47 others that have ranked for the past 25 years or more consecutively, are what we call our "Hall of Fame" franchises. We recognize them here, along with our "10+ Club" franchises — brands that are on their way to future Hall of Fame status, having ranked 10 to 24 years consecutively. We also share some thoughts from a few of these companies on the secrets to their success, the changes they've seen over the years, and what the future of the franchise industry might hold in store.

As always, Entrepreneur's franchise lists are a great starting point if you're interested in purchasing a franchise, but they should not be construed as an unqualified recommendation of any particular company. No matter how impressive the track record of the brand you're considering, you should always do your own extensive research before investing. That includes reading the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to current and former franchisees.
All 45 years

Dunkin'
  • Ranked: 45 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1980: 17
  • Rank in 2024: 6
  • Total Units Open in 1980: 1,084
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 13,372

McDonald's
  • Ranked: 45 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1980: 1
  • Rank in 2024: 18
  • Total Units Open in 1980: 5,749
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 40,801

Lawn Doctor
  • Ranked: 45 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1980: 77
  • Rank in 2024: 120
  • Total Units Open in 1980: 260
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 635

40+ Years

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
  • Ranked: 44 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1981: 172
  • Rank in 2024: 186
  • Total Units Open in 1981: 282
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 2,027
The Maids
  • Ranked: 41 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1984: 229
  • Rank in 2024: 30
  • Total Units Open in 1984: 63
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 1,606
Merry Maids
  • Ranked: 41 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1984: 219
  • Rank in 2024: 102
  • Total Units Open in 1984: 126
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 1,640

ServiceMaster Clean
  • Ranked: 41 years consecutively*
  • Rank in 1984: 152
  • Rank in 2024: 239
  • Total Units Open in 1984: 2,168
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 671
ServiceMaster Restore
  • Ranked: 41 years consecutively*
  • Rank in 1984: 152
  • Rank in 2024: 93
  • Total Units Open in 1984: 2,168
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 2,334
The UPS Store

"One trend to keep an eye on is the shift from the corporate world to franchising, particularly among Generation Z. The youngest members of the workforce see themselves as creators, which is one reason that entrepreneurship is so appealing to them." — Steve Chambers, vice president of retail and business development, The UPS Store
  • Ranked: 41 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1984: 187
  • Rank in 2024: 4
  • Total Units Open in 1984: 100
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 5,570

Marco's Pizza
  • Ranked: 40 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1985: 437
  • Rank in 2023: 48
  • Total Units Open in 1985: 18
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 1,166
RE/MAX
  • Ranked: 40 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1985: 60
  • Rank in 2023: 109
  • Total Units Open in 1985: 598
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 9,111

35+ years

Great Clips

"The key is to not get bored with who you are and what you have to offer. At Great Clips, we know what we're good at. Our core offering remains the same as it has for nearly 42 years, and our innovation has come in the form of technology to make our services even more convenient for customers. Before we launched online check-in, our front door had always been the door of the salon. Now our front door is wherever someone's phone is." — Steve Hockett, CEO, Great Clips
  • Ranked: 39 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1986: 252
  • Rank in 2024: 35
  • Total Units Open in 1986: 94
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 4,427
Servpro
  • Ranked: 39 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1986: 77
  • Rank in 2024: 11
  • Total Units Open in 1986: 574
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 2,199
Huntington Learning Center
  • Ranked: 38 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1987: 461
  • Rank in 2024: 113
  • Total Units Open in 1987: 33
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 286

AlphaGraphics

[The key it long-term success in franchising is] "A partnership mentality between franchisor and franchisee — making sure that the franchisor realizes that the franchisees are the brand. Their success is yours." — Bill McPherson, vice president of retail network development, AlphaGraphics
  • Ranked: 37 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1988: 114
  • Rank in 2024: 480
  • Total Units Open in 1988: 209
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 259
Wild Birds Unlimited
  • Ranked: 37 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1988: 483
  • Rank in 2024: 165
  • Total Units Open in 1988: 17
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 360
Express Employment Professionals

"Technology is the drumbeat of tomorrow's franchise industry. Embracing automation and leveraging data will be pivotal. Yet success hinges on preserving that personal touch amid technological strides. Those who can successfully integrate AI while maintaining a 'people first' mentality will be the businesses that lead the way." — Vinny Provenzano, senior vice president of global franchising, Express Employment Professionals
  • Ranked: 36 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1989: 261
  • Rank in 2024: 57
  • Total Units Open in 1989: 103
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 865

Maid Brigade

"We listen to our franchisees. Our owners are smart, motivated, and come from a variety of backgrounds. We welcome hearing new ideas from them, as well as keeping our eyes and ears open through attending conferences and webinars." — Raychel Leong-Sullins, president, Maid Brigade
  • Ranked: 36 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1989: 126
  • Rank in 2024: 273
  • Total Units Open in 1989: 165
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 406
Postal Annex+
  • Ranked: 36 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1989: 485
  • Rank in 2024: 164
  • Total Units Open in 1989: 26
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 313
FastSigns
  • Ranked: 35 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1990: 398
  • Rank in 2024: 73
  • Total Units Open in 1990: 38
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 768

Kitchen Tune-Up
  • Ranked: 35 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1990: 499
  • Rank in 2024: 107
  • Total Units Open in 1990: 22
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 290

30+ Years

National Property Inspections
  • Ranked: 34 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1991: 376
  • Rank in 2024: 343
  • Total Units Open in 1991: 43
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 223
Molly Maid
  • Ranked: 33 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1992: 231
  • Rank in 2024: 103
  • Total Units Open in 1992: 255
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 454
7-Eleven
  • Ranked: 33 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1992: 17
  • Rank in 2024: 25
  • Total Units Open in 1992: 12,021
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 83,779

Smoothie King
  • Ranked: 33 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1992: 466
  • Rank in 2024: 15
  • Total Units Open in 1992: 17
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 1,354
Allegra Marketing-Print-Mail
  • Ranked: 31 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1994: 138
  • Rank in 2024: 247
  • Total Units Open in 1994: 531
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 239
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings
  • Ranked: 31 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1994: 351
  • Rank in 2024: 76
  • Total Units Open in 1994: 19
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 783
Snap-on Tools
  • Ranked: 31 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1994: 9
  • Rank in 2024: 20
  • Total Units Open in 1994: 3,271
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 4,724

Matco Tools
  • Ranked: 31 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1994: 35
  • Rank in 2024: 58
  • Total Units Open in 1994: 768
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 1,950
Batteries Plus
  • Ranked: 30 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1995: 331
  • Rank in 2024: 311
  • Total Units Open in 1995: 25
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 731
CertaPro Painters
  • Ranked: 30 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1995: 359
  • Rank in 2024: 163
  • Total Units Open in 1995: 82
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 360

Once Upon A Child
  • Ranked: 30 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1995: 162
  • Rank in 2024: 220
  • Total Units Open in 1995: 80
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 408

25+ Years

Budget Blinds
  • Ranked: 29 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1996: 282
  • Rank in 2024: 16
  • Total Units Open in 1996: 67
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 1,472
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
  • Ranked: 29 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1996: 456
  • Rank in 2024: 90
  • Total Units Open in 1996: 15
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 2,637
Dream Vacations

"The number of industries that now have a franchise opportunity is just massive. People with that entrepreneurial spirit seek out opportunities that unite a passion, financial security, and a culture that they believe in and can get behind." — Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager, Dream Vacations
  • Ranked: 27 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1998: 287
  • Rank in 2024: 54
  • Total Units Open in 1998: 305
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 1,874

Home Instead
  • Ranked: 27 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1998: 365
  • Rank in 2024: 149
  • Total Units Open in 1998: 90
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 1,217
Jiffy Lube
  • Ranked: 27 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1998: 45
  • Rank in 2024: 119
  • Total Units Open in 1998: 1,459
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 2,232
Kumon
  • Ranked: 27 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1998: 53
  • Rank in 2024: 10
  • Total Units Open in 1998: 19,720
  • Total Units Open in 2022: 26,244

Mr. Appliance
  • Ranked: 27 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1998: 459
  • Rank in 2024: 178
  • Total Units Open in 1998: 9
  • Total Units Open in 2022: 343
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
  • Ranked: 27 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1998: 416
  • Rank in 2024: 305
  • Total Units Open in 1998: 98
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 510
Two Men and a Truck
  • Ranked: 27 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1998: 408
  • Rank in 2024: 128
  • Total Units Open in 1998: 47
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 348

Glass Doctor
  • Ranked: 26 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1999: 302
  • Rank in 2024: 185
  • Total Units Open in 1999: 25
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 189
The Goddard School
  • Ranked: 26 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1999: 445
  • Rank in 2024: 68
  • Total Units Open in 1999: 50
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 612
Keller Williams
  • Ranked: 26 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1999: 237
  • Rank in 2024: 114
  • Total Units Open in 1999: 70
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 1,151

Miracle Method Surface Refinishing
  • Ranked: 25 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1999: 436
  • Rank in 2024: 158
  • Total Units Open in 1999: 97
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 174
Pirtek
  • Ranked: 26 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1999: 318
  • Rank in 2024: 94
  • Total Units Open in 1999: 164
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 647
Screenmobile
  • Ranked: 26 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1999: 390
  • Rank in 2024: 183
  • Total Units Open in 1999: 51
  • Total Units Open in 2023: 151

Sport Clips Haircuts
  • Ranked: 26 years consecutively
  • Rank in 1999: 451
  • Rank in 2024: 44
  • Total Units Open in 1999: 21
  • Total Units Open in 2022: 1,896
Minuteman Press
  • Ranked: 25 years consecutively
  • Rank in 2000: 69
  • Rank in 2024: 99
  • Total units open in 2000: 896
  • Total units open in 2023: 987
Signarama
  • Ranked: 25 years consecutively
  • Rank in 2000: 61
  • Rank in 2024: 156
  • Total units open in 2000: 561
  • Total units open in 2023: 669

The 10+ Club

The 10+ Club honors those brands that are working their way toward the Hall of Fame distinction, having ranked 10 to 24 years consecutively.

20 - 24 Years

Anago Cleaning Systems
Ranked: 24 years

MaidPro
Ranked: 24 years

Buildingstars
Ranked: 23 years

Cruise Planners
Ranked: 23 years

DoubleTree by Hilton
Ranked: 23 years

Embassy Suites by Hilton
Ranked: 23 years

Fish Window Cleaning
Ranked: 23 years

Hampton by Hilton
Ranked: 23 years

Hilton Garden Inn
Ranked: 23 years

Hilton Hotels and Resorts
Ranked: 23 years

Homewood Suites by Hilton
Ranked: 23 years

Plato's Closet
Ranked: 23 years

Super 8 by Wyndham
Ranked: 23 years

Ben & Jerry's
Ranked: 22 years

Fully Promoted
Ranked: 22 years

Kiddie Academy
Ranked: 22 years

Labor Finders
Ranked: 22 years

RooterMan
Ranked: 22 years

Image360
Ranked: 21 years

Right at Home
Ranked: 21 years

Moe's Southwest Grill
Ranked: 20 years

Palm Beach Tan
Ranked: 20 years

Weichert
Ranked: 20 years

15 -19 Years

Anytime Fitness
Ranked: 19 years

Cinnabon
Ranked: 19 years

Papa Johns
Ranked: 19 years

Spherion Staffing & Recruiting
Ranked: 19 years

"The franchise industry has progressed by leaps and bounds to help ensure that business ownership across the country is more reflective of our diverse communities. I'm proud to be a part of a brand where 46% of the new franchisees we welcomed in 2023 were from diverse backgrounds." — Kathy George, executive vice president, Spherion

Ace Hardware
Ranked: 18 years

Baymont by Wyndham
Ranked: 18 years

Baskin-Robbins
Ranked: 17 years

Carl's Jr.
Ranked: 17 years

Circle K
Ranked: 17 years

Dairy Queen
Ranked: 17 years

Hardee's
Ranked: 17 years

KFC
Ranked: 17 years

Pizza Hut
Ranked: 17 years

Primrose Schools
Ranked: 17 years

"Essential to long-term success in franchising is avoiding sacrificing service excellence and quality for the sake of rapid scale. Primrose was the first to franchise an early education and care model. We committed to building a comprehensive, replicable model before accelerating growth. We gained insights from early franchise owners, leadership teams, and teachers to fine-tune operational and curriculum processes to ensure a high-quality, consistent delivery of service excellence." Jo Kirchner, CEO, Primrose Schools

Senior Helpers
Ranked: 17 years

Bojangles
Ranked: 16 years

"The industry will be fueled by AI integration and the advancement of both customer-facing and operational technology, resulting in increased efficiency. At Bojangles, we've already begun to test this type of technology, equipping several drive-thrus to take orders using our AI order-taker, Bo-Linda." Brooks Speirs, vice president of franchise sales, Bojangles

Checkers and Rally's
Ranked: 16 years

Chester's
Ranked: 16 years

Window Gang
Ranked: 16 years

Camp Bow Wow
Ranked: 15 years

H&R Block
Ranked: 15 years

Pearle Vision
Ranked: 15 years

Ziebart
Ranked: 15 years

10 - 14 Years

ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company
Ranked: 14 years

BrightStar Care
Ranked: 14 years

CMIT Solutions
Ranked: 14 years

"The franchise industry, once rooted in face-to-face interactions, underwent a transformative shift with the advent of COVID. We're now witnessing a harmonious blend of in-person relationship building and remote business. Technology has catalyzed a paradigm shift, compelling both customers and franchises to embrace a new and resilient business model." — Roger Lewis, CEO, CMIT Solutions

CPR Cell Phone Repair
Ranked: 14 years

Culver's
Ranked: 14 years

Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping
Ranked: 14 years

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Ranked: 14 years

The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education
Ranked: 14 years

Pop-A-Lock
Ranked: 14 years

Rainbow Restoration
Ranked: 14 years

School of Rock
Ranked: 14 years

Transworld Business Advisors
Ranked: 14 years

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving
Ranked: 13 years

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Ranked: 13 years

The Honey Baked Ham Co.
Ranked: 13 years

Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs
Ranked: 13 years

Jersey Mike's Subs
Ranked: 13 years

Real Property Management
Ranked: 13 years

Sonic Drive-In
Ranked: 13 years

Weed Man
Ranked: 13 years

Dale Carnegie
Ranked: 12 years

Estrella Insurance
Ranked: 12 years

FirstLight Home Care
Ranked: 12 years

The Good Feet Store
Ranked: 12 years

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Ranked: 12 years

HomeVestors of America
Ranked: 12 years

"As times change, brands are continually asked to evolve. Brands that understand how to modernize, while maintaining the culture and 'secret sauce' that made them great in the beginning—those are the brands that live on for decades." — Adam Benshoof, vice president of franchise development, HomeVestors of America

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting
Ranked: 12 years

The Joint Chiropractic
Ranked: 12 years

Kona Ice
Ranked: 12 years

"Run your own inside operation so you know firsthand what the franchisees are experiencing. Most important: Listen to your franchisees! Call them, email them, and when it gets too big, survey them. Let them have a voice, because it is their journey, too." — Tony Lamb, CEO, Kona Ice

Mac Tools
Ranked: 12 years

MassageLuXe
Ranked: 12 years

1-800-Got-Junk?
Ranked: 12 years

Pet Supplies Plus
Ranked: 12 years

PrideStaff
Ranked: 12 years

RNR Tire Express
Ranked: 12 years

Rosati's Pizza
Ranked: 12 years

Schlotzsky's
Ranked: 12 years

Uptown Cheapskate
Ranked: 12 years

Closets By Design
Ranked: 11 years

Crunch
Ranked: 11 years

Del Taco
Ranked: 11 years

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant
Ranked: 11 years

Interim HealthCare
Ranked: 11 years

McAlister's Deli
Ranked: 11 years

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
Ranked: 11 years

Phenix Salon Suites
Ranked: 11 years

Taco Bell
Ranked: 11 years

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Ranked: 11 years

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care
Ranked: 10 years

Big O Tires
Ranked: 10 years

Floor Coverings International
Ranked: 10 years

Mathnasium
Ranked: 10 years

Property Management Inc.
Ranked: 10 years

Pure Barre
Ranked: 10 years

The Tailored Closet
Ranked: 10 years

Waxing the City
Ranked: 10 years

#1 in Category

The #1 in Category Club are those rare franchise brands that have ranked #1 in their industry category in the Franchise 500 for the last 10-plus years.

Dunkin'
Ranked #1 in category: 38 years

The UPS Store
Ranked #1 in category: 34 years

Budget Blinds
Ranked #1 in category: 29 years

Kumon
Ranked #1 in category: 23 years

Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings
Ranked #1 in category: 21 years

Minuteman Press
Ranked #1 in category: 21 years

Servpro
Ranked #1 in category: 21 years

Hampton by Hilton
Ranked #1 in category: 15 years

Once Upon A Child
Ranked #1 in category: 15 years

Cinnabon
Ranked #1 in category: 13 years

Express Employment Professionals
Ranked #1 in category: 13 years

7-Eleven
Ranked #1 in category: 13 years

Snap-on Tools
Ranked #1 in category: 12 years

Transworld Business Advisors
Ranked #1 in category: 12 years

Taco Bell
Ranked #1 in category: 11 years
