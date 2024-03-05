Discover Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our 'Hall of Fame' Looking to buy an A-list franchise? These brands have been the strongest for the longest.
Key Takeaways
- Three brands have achieved the remarkable feat of ranking in every single Franchise 500.
- Our "Hall of Fame" includes franchises that have been ranked for 25 years or more consecutively.
- The "10+ Club" recognizes those brands that have ranked for 10 to 24 years consecutively.
This story appears in the March 2024 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
This year, we at Entrepreneur published the 45th annual edition of our Franchise 500 ranking. As we celebrate that milestone, we also want to recognize the franchise brands that have been on this Franchise 500 journey right alongside us for the longest, claiming spots in the rankings year after year after year — including three that have ranked in every single Franchise 500 from the very beginning!
Those three brands, along with 47 others that have ranked for the past 25 years or more consecutively, are what we call our "Hall of Fame" franchises. We recognize them here, along with our "10+ Club" franchises — brands that are on their way to future Hall of Fame status, having ranked 10 to 24 years consecutively. We also share some thoughts from a few of these companies on the secrets to their success, the changes they've seen over the years, and what the future of the franchise industry might hold in store.
As always, Entrepreneur's franchise lists are a great starting point if you're interested in purchasing a franchise, but they should not be construed as an unqualified recommendation of any particular company. No matter how impressive the track record of the brand you're considering, you should always do your own extensive research before investing. That includes reading the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to current and former franchisees.
Related: How Entrepreneur Ranked This Year's Franchise 500, and the Big Trends We Saw
All 45 yearsDunkin'
- Ranked: 45 years consecutively
- Rank in 1980: 17
- Rank in 2024: 6
- Total Units Open in 1980: 1,084
- Total Units Open in 2023: 13,372
Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.McDonald's
- Ranked: 45 years consecutively
- Rank in 1980: 1
- Rank in 2024: 18
- Total Units Open in 1980: 5,749
- Total Units Open in 2023: 40,801
Related: McDonald's Dives Into Anime Craze — And Flips Its Golden Arches— with WcDonald's Event
- Ranked: 45 years consecutively
- Rank in 1980: 77
- Rank in 2024: 120
- Total Units Open in 1980: 260
- Total Units Open in 2023: 635
Related: From Coding to Creole Cooking — Here Are 5 Inspiring Success Stories of Black-Owned Franchises
40+ YearsChem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Ranked: 44 years consecutively
- Rank in 1981: 172
- Rank in 2024: 186
- Total Units Open in 1981: 282
- Total Units Open in 2023: 2,027
- Ranked: 41 years consecutively
- Rank in 1984: 229
- Rank in 2024: 30
- Total Units Open in 1984: 63
- Total Units Open in 2023: 1,606
- Ranked: 41 years consecutively
- Rank in 1984: 219
- Rank in 2024: 102
- Total Units Open in 1984: 126
- Total Units Open in 2023: 1,640
Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Get Help From 'The DunKings' — Tom Brady and Matt Damon — in Dunkin's Super Bowl Ad. Watch It Here.ServiceMaster Clean
- Ranked: 41 years consecutively*
- Rank in 1984: 152
- Rank in 2024: 239
- Total Units Open in 1984: 2,168
- Total Units Open in 2023: 671
- Ranked: 41 years consecutively*
- Rank in 1984: 152
- Rank in 2024: 93
- Total Units Open in 1984: 2,168
- Total Units Open in 2023: 2,334
"One trend to keep an eye on is the shift from the corporate world to franchising, particularly among Generation Z. The youngest members of the workforce see themselves as creators, which is one reason that entrepreneurship is so appealing to them." — Steve Chambers, vice president of retail and business development, The UPS Store
- Ranked: 41 years consecutively
- Rank in 1984: 187
- Rank in 2024: 4
- Total Units Open in 1984: 100
- Total Units Open in 2023: 5,570
Related: Entrepreneur's Franchise ExplorerMarco's Pizza
- Ranked: 40 years consecutively
- Rank in 1985: 437
- Rank in 2023: 48
- Total Units Open in 1985: 18
- Total Units Open in 2023: 1,166
- Ranked: 40 years consecutively
- Rank in 1985: 60
- Rank in 2023: 109
- Total Units Open in 1985: 598
- Total Units Open in 2023: 9,111
35+ yearsGreat Clips
"The key is to not get bored with who you are and what you have to offer. At Great Clips, we know what we're good at. Our core offering remains the same as it has for nearly 42 years, and our innovation has come in the form of technology to make our services even more convenient for customers. Before we launched online check-in, our front door had always been the door of the salon. Now our front door is wherever someone's phone is." — Steve Hockett, CEO, Great Clips
- Ranked: 39 years consecutively
- Rank in 1986: 252
- Rank in 2024: 35
- Total Units Open in 1986: 94
- Total Units Open in 2023: 4,427
- Ranked: 39 years consecutively
- Rank in 1986: 77
- Rank in 2024: 11
- Total Units Open in 1986: 574
- Total Units Open in 2023: 2,199
- Ranked: 38 years consecutively
- Rank in 1987: 461
- Rank in 2024: 113
- Total Units Open in 1987: 33
- Total Units Open in 2023: 286
Related: Children's Education Franchises are Going High-Tech
[The key it long-term success in franchising is] "A partnership mentality between franchisor and franchisee — making sure that the franchisor realizes that the franchisees are the brand. Their success is yours." — Bill McPherson, vice president of retail network development, AlphaGraphics
- Ranked: 37 years consecutively
- Rank in 1988: 114
- Rank in 2024: 480
- Total Units Open in 1988: 209
- Total Units Open in 2023: 259
- Ranked: 37 years consecutively
- Rank in 1988: 483
- Rank in 2024: 165
- Total Units Open in 1988: 17
- Total Units Open in 2023: 360
"Technology is the drumbeat of tomorrow's franchise industry. Embracing automation and leveraging data will be pivotal. Yet success hinges on preserving that personal touch amid technological strides. Those who can successfully integrate AI while maintaining a 'people first' mentality will be the businesses that lead the way." — Vinny Provenzano, senior vice president of global franchising, Express Employment Professionals
- Ranked: 36 years consecutively
- Rank in 1989: 261
- Rank in 2024: 57
- Total Units Open in 1989: 103
- Total Units Open in 2023: 865
Related: Don't Make These 5 Risky Franchise Ownership MistakesMaid Brigade
"We listen to our franchisees. Our owners are smart, motivated, and come from a variety of backgrounds. We welcome hearing new ideas from them, as well as keeping our eyes and ears open through attending conferences and webinars." — Raychel Leong-Sullins, president, Maid Brigade
- Ranked: 36 years consecutively
- Rank in 1989: 126
- Rank in 2024: 273
- Total Units Open in 1989: 165
- Total Units Open in 2023: 406
- Ranked: 36 years consecutively
- Rank in 1989: 485
- Rank in 2024: 164
- Total Units Open in 1989: 26
- Total Units Open in 2023: 313
- Ranked: 35 years consecutively
- Rank in 1990: 398
- Rank in 2024: 73
- Total Units Open in 1990: 38
- Total Units Open in 2023: 768
Related: 8 Common Mistakes You Might Be Making as a Leader (and How to Fix Them)Kitchen Tune-Up
- Ranked: 35 years consecutively
- Rank in 1990: 499
- Rank in 2024: 107
- Total Units Open in 1990: 22
- Total Units Open in 2023: 290
30+ YearsNational Property Inspections
- Ranked: 34 years consecutively
- Rank in 1991: 376
- Rank in 2024: 343
- Total Units Open in 1991: 43
- Total Units Open in 2023: 223
- Ranked: 33 years consecutively
- Rank in 1992: 231
- Rank in 2024: 103
- Total Units Open in 1992: 255
- Total Units Open in 2023: 454
- Ranked: 33 years consecutively
- Rank in 1992: 17
- Rank in 2024: 25
- Total Units Open in 1992: 12,021
- Total Units Open in 2023: 83,779
Related: How to Estimate Benchmarks and Optimize Your Franchise's Marketing PerformanceSmoothie King
- Ranked: 33 years consecutively
- Rank in 1992: 466
- Rank in 2024: 15
- Total Units Open in 1992: 17
- Total Units Open in 2023: 1,354
- Ranked: 31 years consecutively
- Rank in 1994: 138
- Rank in 2024: 247
- Total Units Open in 1994: 531
- Total Units Open in 2023: 239
- Ranked: 31 years consecutively
- Rank in 1994: 351
- Rank in 2024: 76
- Total Units Open in 1994: 19
- Total Units Open in 2023: 783
- Ranked: 31 years consecutively
- Rank in 1994: 9
- Rank in 2024: 20
- Total Units Open in 1994: 3,271
- Total Units Open in 2023: 4,724
Related: How Immigrating from Argentina to the Bronx Prepared Her for Life as a Franchisee
- Ranked: 31 years consecutively
- Rank in 1994: 35
- Rank in 2024: 58
- Total Units Open in 1994: 768
- Total Units Open in 2023: 1,950
- Ranked: 30 years consecutively
- Rank in 1995: 331
- Rank in 2024: 311
- Total Units Open in 1995: 25
- Total Units Open in 2023: 731
- Ranked: 30 years consecutively
- Rank in 1995: 359
- Rank in 2024: 163
- Total Units Open in 1995: 82
- Total Units Open in 2023: 360
Related: Is Franchising Right For You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.Once Upon A Child
- Ranked: 30 years consecutively
- Rank in 1995: 162
- Rank in 2024: 220
- Total Units Open in 1995: 80
- Total Units Open in 2023: 408
25+ YearsBudget Blinds
- Ranked: 29 years consecutively
- Rank in 1996: 282
- Rank in 2024: 16
- Total Units Open in 1996: 67
- Total Units Open in 2023: 1,472
- Ranked: 29 years consecutively
- Rank in 1996: 456
- Rank in 2024: 90
- Total Units Open in 1996: 15
- Total Units Open in 2023: 2,637
"The number of industries that now have a franchise opportunity is just massive. People with that entrepreneurial spirit seek out opportunities that unite a passion, financial security, and a culture that they believe in and can get behind." — Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager, Dream Vacations
- Ranked: 27 years consecutively
- Rank in 1998: 287
- Rank in 2024: 54
- Total Units Open in 1998: 305
- Total Units Open in 2023: 1,874
Related: The 23 Items That Make Up the Heart and Soul of the Franchise Disclosure DocumentHome Instead
- Ranked: 27 years consecutively
- Rank in 1998: 365
- Rank in 2024: 149
- Total Units Open in 1998: 90
- Total Units Open in 2023: 1,217
- Ranked: 27 years consecutively
- Rank in 1998: 45
- Rank in 2024: 119
- Total Units Open in 1998: 1,459
- Total Units Open in 2023: 2,232
- Ranked: 27 years consecutively
- Rank in 1998: 53
- Rank in 2024: 10
- Total Units Open in 1998: 19,720
- Total Units Open in 2022: 26,244
Related: When Evaluating a Franchise, Ask These QuestionsMr. Appliance
- Ranked: 27 years consecutively
- Rank in 1998: 459
- Rank in 2024: 178
- Total Units Open in 1998: 9
- Total Units Open in 2022: 343
- Ranked: 27 years consecutively
- Rank in 1998: 416
- Rank in 2024: 305
- Total Units Open in 1998: 98
- Total Units Open in 2023: 510
- Ranked: 27 years consecutively
- Rank in 1998: 408
- Rank in 2024: 128
- Total Units Open in 1998: 47
- Total Units Open in 2023: 348
Related: How Franchisees and Franchisors Can Master Their Relationship
- Ranked: 26 years consecutively
- Rank in 1999: 302
- Rank in 2024: 185
- Total Units Open in 1999: 25
- Total Units Open in 2023: 189
- Ranked: 26 years consecutively
- Rank in 1999: 445
- Rank in 2024: 68
- Total Units Open in 1999: 50
- Total Units Open in 2023: 612
- Ranked: 26 years consecutively
- Rank in 1999: 237
- Rank in 2024: 114
- Total Units Open in 1999: 70
- Total Units Open in 2023: 1,151
Related: The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate DealMiracle Method Surface Refinishing
- Ranked: 25 years consecutively
- Rank in 1999: 436
- Rank in 2024: 158
- Total Units Open in 1999: 97
- Total Units Open in 2023: 174
- Ranked: 26 years consecutively
- Rank in 1999: 318
- Rank in 2024: 94
- Total Units Open in 1999: 164
- Total Units Open in 2023: 647
- Ranked: 26 years consecutively
- Rank in 1999: 390
- Rank in 2024: 183
- Total Units Open in 1999: 51
- Total Units Open in 2023: 151
Related: 8 Steps to Finding the Right FranchiseSport Clips Haircuts
- Ranked: 26 years consecutively
- Rank in 1999: 451
- Rank in 2024: 44
- Total Units Open in 1999: 21
- Total Units Open in 2022: 1,896
- Ranked: 25 years consecutively
- Rank in 2000: 69
- Rank in 2024: 99
- Total units open in 2000: 896
- Total units open in 2023: 987
- Ranked: 25 years consecutively
- Rank in 2000: 61
- Rank in 2024: 156
- Total units open in 2000: 561
- Total units open in 2023: 669
The 10+ Club
The 10+ Club honors those brands that are working their way toward the Hall of Fame distinction, having ranked 10 to 24 years consecutively.
20 - 24 Years
Anago Cleaning Systems
Ranked: 24 years
Buildingstars
Ranked: 23 years
Cruise Planners
Ranked: 23 years
Related: A Beginner's Guide to Small-Business Structures
DoubleTree by Hilton
Ranked: 23 years
Embassy Suites by Hilton
Ranked: 23 years
Fish Window Cleaning
Ranked: 23 years
Hampton by Hilton
Ranked: 23 years
Related: Learn The Initial Steps To Launch Your Business For Free
Hilton Garden Inn
Ranked: 23 years
Hilton Hotels and Resorts
Ranked: 23 years
Homewood Suites by Hilton
Ranked: 23 years
Plato's Closet
Ranked: 23 years
Related: How Franchises Can Find the Right Technology Partners and CRMs
Super 8 by Wyndham
Ranked: 23 years
Ben & Jerry's
Ranked: 22 years
Fully Promoted
Ranked: 22 years
Kiddie Academy
Ranked: 22 years
Related: How to Streamline Your Company's Purchasing
Labor Finders
Ranked: 22 years
Right at Home
Ranked: 21 years
Related: A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Moe's Southwest Grill
Ranked: 20 years
Palm Beach Tan
Ranked: 20 years
15 -19 Years
Anytime Fitness
Ranked: 19 years
Papa Johns
Ranked: 19 years
Spherion Staffing & Recruiting
Ranked: 19 years
"The franchise industry has progressed by leaps and bounds to help ensure that business ownership across the country is more reflective of our diverse communities. I'm proud to be a part of a brand where 46% of the new franchisees we welcomed in 2023 were from diverse backgrounds." — Kathy George, executive vice president, Spherion
Related: What Franchises Should Look for in a Law Firm
Ace Hardware
Ranked: 18 years
Baymont by Wyndham
Ranked: 18 years
Baskin-Robbins
Ranked: 17 years
Carl's Jr.
Ranked: 17 years
Related: 5 Recession-Resistant Franchise Sectors You Should Consider During an Economic Downturn
Dairy Queen
Ranked: 17 years
Related: 23 Questions to Ask a Franchisor When You Meet Face to Face
Primrose Schools
Ranked: 17 years
"Essential to long-term success in franchising is avoiding sacrificing service excellence and quality for the sake of rapid scale. Primrose was the first to franchise an early education and care model. We committed to building a comprehensive, replicable model before accelerating growth. We gained insights from early franchise owners, leadership teams, and teachers to fine-tune operational and curriculum processes to ensure a high-quality, consistent delivery of service excellence." — Jo Kirchner, CEO, Primrose Schools
Senior Helpers
Ranked: 17 years
Related: Never Buy a Franchise Without Researching These 5 Sources
Bojangles
Ranked: 16 years
"The industry will be fueled by AI integration and the advancement of both customer-facing and operational technology, resulting in increased efficiency. At Bojangles, we've already begun to test this type of technology, equipping several drive-thrus to take orders using our AI order-taker, Bo-Linda." — Brooks Speirs, vice president of franchise sales, Bojangles
Checkers and Rally's
Ranked: 16 years
Window Gang
Ranked: 16 years
Related: Why These 3 Advisors Paid to Say 'No' Are Your Best Allies When Buying a Franchise
Camp Bow Wow
Ranked: 15 years
Pearle Vision
Ranked: 15 years
10 - 14 Years
ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company
Ranked: 14 years
BrightStar Care
Ranked: 14 years
CMIT Solutions
Ranked: 14 years
"The franchise industry, once rooted in face-to-face interactions, underwent a transformative shift with the advent of COVID. We're now witnessing a harmonious blend of in-person relationship building and remote business. Technology has catalyzed a paradigm shift, compelling both customers and franchises to embrace a new and resilient business model." — Roger Lewis, CEO, CMIT Solutions
Related: 10 Tips to Go From Employee to Boss, From Franchisees Who Did It
CPR Cell Phone Repair
Ranked: 14 years
Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping
Ranked: 14 years
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Ranked: 14 years
Related: Busting Franchising Myths and Choosing the Right Opportunity
The Learning Experience Academy of Early Education
Ranked: 14 years
Pop-A-Lock
Ranked: 14 years
Rainbow Restoration
Ranked: 14 years
School of Rock
Ranked: 14 years
Related: Your Guide to Financing, Planning and Launching Your Franchise
Transworld Business Advisors
Ranked: 14 years
College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving
Ranked: 13 years
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Ranked: 13 years
The Honey Baked Ham Co.
Ranked: 13 years
Related: How to Review a Franchise Disclosure Document in Less Than 10 Minutes
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs
Ranked: 13 years
Jersey Mike's Subs
Ranked: 13 years
Real Property Management
Ranked: 13 years
Sonic Drive-In
Ranked: 13 years
Related: See the 2024 Franchise 500 Rankings
Dale Carnegie
Ranked: 12 years
Estrella Insurance
Ranked: 12 years
FirstLight Home Care
Ranked: 12 years
Related: All the Costs to Consider Before Buying a Franchise
The Good Feet Store
Ranked: 12 years
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Ranked: 12 years
HomeVestors of America
Ranked: 12 years
"As times change, brands are continually asked to evolve. Brands that understand how to modernize, while maintaining the culture and 'secret sauce' that made them great in the beginning—those are the brands that live on for decades." — Adam Benshoof, vice president of franchise development, HomeVestors of America
Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting
Ranked: 12 years
The Joint Chiropractic
Ranked: 12 years
Related: Aspiring Entrepreneur? Consider Perfecting Something That's Already Built
Kona Ice
Ranked: 12 years
"Run your own inside operation so you know firsthand what the franchisees are experiencing. Most important: Listen to your franchisees! Call them, email them, and when it gets too big, survey them. Let them have a voice, because it is their journey, too." — Tony Lamb, CEO, Kona Ice
MassageLuXe
Ranked: 12 years
1-800-Got-Junk?
Ranked: 12 years
Related: Jersey Mike's Grew From Hometown Hero to National Powerhouse By Adopting This Mindset
Pet Supplies Plus
Ranked: 12 years
PrideStaff
Ranked: 12 years
RNR Tire Express
Ranked: 12 years
Rosati's Pizza
Ranked: 12 years
Related: He Started a Side Hustle in His Parents' Basement and Won Big on Richard Branson's TV Show. The Business Saw Over $650 Million in Annual Revenue Last Year.
Schlotzsky's
Ranked: 12 years
Uptown Cheapskate
Ranked: 12 years
Closets By Design
Ranked: 11 years
Related: Access our best side hustle stories and make more money. Subscribe to Entrepreneur+ now.
Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Restaurant
Ranked: 11 years
Interim HealthCare
Ranked: 11 years
McAlister's Deli
Ranked: 11 years
Related: How to Tackle Procrastination and Win Back Time
One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning
Ranked: 11 years
Phenix Salon Suites
Ranked: 11 years
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Ranked: 11 years
Related: 5 Tips for First-Time IFA Convention Attendees
AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care
Ranked: 10 years
Big O Tires
Ranked: 10 years
Floor Coverings International
Ranked: 10 years
Mathnasium
Ranked: 10 years
Related: Why Franchise Brands Need to Start Utilizing Video Marketing
Property Management Inc.
Ranked: 10 years
Pure Barre
Ranked: 10 years
The Tailored Closet
Ranked: 10 years
Related: The Skills Gap Is Rapidly Widening — Here's What We Must Do To Close It.
Waxing the City
Ranked: 10 years
#1 in Category
The #1 in Category Club are those rare franchise brands that have ranked #1 in their industry category in the Franchise 500 for the last 10-plus years.
Dunkin'
Ranked #1 in category: 38 years
The UPS Store
Ranked #1 in category: 34 years
Related: The Top 15 Low-Cost Franchises for Under $25,000 in 2024
Budget Blinds
Ranked #1 in category: 29 years
Kumon
Ranked #1 in category: 23 years
Charleys Cheesesteaks & Wings
Ranked #1 in category: 21 years
Minuteman Press
Ranked #1 in category: 21 years
Servpro
Ranked #1 in category: 21 years
Hampton by Hilton
Ranked #1 in category: 15 years
Related: Start Your Own Business or Buy a Franchise: Which Is Right For You?
Once Upon A Child
Ranked #1 in category: 15 years
Cinnabon
Ranked #1 in category: 13 years
Express Employment Professionals
Ranked #1 in category: 13 years
7-Eleven
Ranked #1 in category: 13 years
Snap-on Tools
Ranked #1 in category: 12 years
Related: Franchise vs. Independent Business? 12 Experts Weigh the Options
Transworld Business Advisors
Ranked #1 in category: 12 years
Taco Bell
Ranked #1 in category: 11 years