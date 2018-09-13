Founded
1953
Franchising Since
1959 (59 Years)
Corporate Address
300 Johnny Bench Dr.
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
CEO
Cliff Hudson
Parent Company
Sonic Corp.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$865,000 - $3,641,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000 - $2,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2.45-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3.25-5%
Sonic Drive-In has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
400 hours
Classroom Training:
24 hours
Additional Training:
At existing franchise location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25