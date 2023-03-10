As experts in keeping homes clean and healthy, Merry Maids’ goal is to help families realize the beauty of thorough cleaning. Founded by Dallen Peterson in 1979, Merry Maids started with a simple mission: to put customer satisfaction first. As a cleaning services provider, Merry Maids stepped in to help customers make their homes sparkling clean so that they can focus on everything else.

Four decades later, the brand has experienced growth and recognition to the point of more than 950 U.S. franchises to go along with hundreds of international locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Merry Maids Franchise

Merry Maids believes that a home is a sanctuary where owners should relax and unwind, so the brand may offer its customers a worry-free guarantee. If you wish to enhance customers' lives as a player in the cleaning services industry, Merry Maids could be an exciting fit.

Franchisees can seek to ensure customers’ satisfaction by implementing time-tested techniques to revive homes. With a vast portfolio of services from apartment cleaning to enhanced disinfection services, Merry Maids believes it solutions for every need.

Merry Maids has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in recent decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Merry Maids Franchise a Good Choice?

In a competitive market, a Merry Maids franchise may distinguish itself by being professional in its standards and services. Additionally, certification is critical for all employees under the brand. With such high standards, the brand considers customer satisfaction priority number one.

Opening a Merry Maids franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Other notable aspects include operational support and initial training that evaluates your fit in the Merry Maids culture. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Merry Maids franchising team questions.

How To Open a Merry Maids Franchise

Setting up a Merry Maids franchise starts by entering into a legal agreement that prepares you for running a unit under the brand. A typical franchise agreement runs for five years. Franchisees also enjoy access to exclusive territory that offers an adequate opportunity for growth.

To be part of the Merry Maids franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Merry Maids dedicates itself to serving its customers inside and outside their homes, a target it believes it meets. Merry Maids strives to offer equal courtesy to franchisees in an effort to make it a desirable franchise to open.