Residential cleaning
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#119 Ranked #81 last year
Initial investment
$94K - $144K
Units as of 2022
996 41% over 3 years
As experts in keeping homes clean and healthy, Merry Maids’ goal is to help families realize the beauty of thorough cleaning. Founded by Dallen Peterson in 1979, Merry Maids started with a simple mission: to put customer satisfaction first. As a cleaning services provider, Merry Maids stepped in to help customers make their homes sparkling clean so that they can focus on everything else. 

Four decades later, the brand has experienced growth and recognition to the point of more than 950 U.S. franchises to go along with hundreds of international locations.

Why You May Want to Start a Merry Maids Franchise

Merry Maids believes that a home is a sanctuary where owners should relax and unwind, so the brand may offer its customers a worry-free guarantee. If you wish to enhance customers' lives as a player in the cleaning services industry, Merry Maids could be an exciting fit.

Franchisees can seek to ensure customers’ satisfaction by implementing time-tested techniques to revive homes. With a vast portfolio of services from apartment cleaning to enhanced disinfection services, Merry Maids believes it solutions for every need.

Merry Maids has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in recent decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Merry Maids Franchise a Good Choice?

In a competitive market, a Merry Maids franchise may distinguish itself by being professional in its standards and services. Additionally, certification is critical for all employees under the brand. With such high standards, the brand considers customer satisfaction priority number one. 

Opening a Merry Maids franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Other notable aspects include operational support and initial training that evaluates your fit in the Merry Maids culture. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Merry Maids franchising team questions.

How To Open a Merry Maids Franchise

Setting up a Merry Maids franchise starts by entering into a legal agreement that prepares you for running a unit under the brand. A typical franchise agreement runs for five years. Franchisees also enjoy access to exclusive territory that offers an adequate opportunity for growth. 

To be part of the Merry Maids franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Merry Maids dedicates itself to serving its customers inside and outside their homes, a target it believes it meets. Merry Maids strives to offer equal courtesy to franchisees in an effort to make it a desirable franchise to open.

Company Overview

About Merry Maids

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Commercial Cleaning, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1979
Parent Company
ServiceMaster Brands
Leadership
Jean Grossman, President
Corporate Address
1 Glenlake Pkwy. N.E., #1400
Atlanta, GA 30328
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1980 (43 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Europe (Western)

# of Units
996 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Merry Maids franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$37,500 - $51,500
Initial Investment
$94,480 - $144,425
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$70,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.3%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Merry Maids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
64 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
