2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#292 Ranked #189 last year
Initial investment
-
$170K - $843K
Units as of 2022
-
816 5% over 3 years
How to Start a Jamba Juice Franchise
Jamba Franchise Information
What began as Juice Club in 1990, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., evolved into Jamba Juice, then formally became just Jamba® in June 2019, to reflect the brand's wider variety of consumer offerings. Today, Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts, and bites.
The brand has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as overseas. For the past three decades, Jamba Juice has led the way in making balanced options easier and more accessible by serving delicious, made-to-order smoothies, juices, and bowls. With an eye on customer satisfaction, the Jamba Juice company continues to innovate and grow their menu of desirable food, blends, and beverage options. Jamba Juice franchise owners are invited to "Own the Whirl'd."
Are you considering franchising? Here are a few points about the Jamba brand that prospective franchisees need to know:
Fresh made simple: Jamba Juice's diverse menu of blended drinks and energizing bites requires little prep, meaning no early mornings or late nights.
Optimal locations: Their real estate team can provide real estate selection assistance and support.
Marketing made easy: Their dedicated marketing team creates national initiatives, LTOs, and social media campaigns to drive engagement and encourage brand loyalty.
Education for all: Receive comprehensive owner training as well as access to digital resources that will help you train your own team.
Always the right fit: Choose from a variety of footprints including traditional stores, drive-thrus, and nontraditional buildouts ranging from 1,000 to 1,500 sq. ft.
Smooth operations: Franchising is tough work! Jamba Juice franchise owners can receive help tracking and measuring their store's performance through data analysis, business reviews, and more.
Atlanta-based Focus Brands Inc. owns Jamba Juice, a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brand, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shops and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and more than 50 foreign countries.
Originally known as "Juice Club," the Jamba brand was founded by Kirk Perron. In 1999, the brand made a strategic acquisition of 96 Zuka Juice locations, which kick-started their expansion plans into overdrive. Today, the company's President, Geoff Henry, and Chief Development Officer Brian Krause lead the company. In Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Franchise 500 list, Jamba Juice ranked 189th, marking their third consecutive year to be included in the prestigious rankings.
How much does a Jamba Juice franchise cost?
To start a Jamba franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements and ongoing franchise fees associated with franchising/business ownership:
- Initial franchise fee: $35,500
- Initial investment: $378,650 - $843,000
- Cash requirement: $120,000
- Net worth: $300,000
- Veteran incentives: $15,500 off franchise fee
- Royalty fee: 6%
- Ad Royalty fee: 3%
Is Jamba Juice a master franchise opportunity?
Master franchise agreements (MFAs) allow a franchise owner the right to become their own mini franchisor, owning, developing, and operating several units within a specified territory. The brand is recruiting master franchise owners for their international expansion and select U.S. states, as well as single and multi-unit franchisees. Specific U.S. states targeted for growth include the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas. A full list of available territories can be found by following this link.
Is Jamba looking for international franchisees?
Looking for a franchise location overseas? Jamba is offering master franchise, single, and multi-unit opportunities for their international expansion in the following countries: Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Germany, India, Malaysia, Mexico, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Baltic Sea States.
Support and training offered by Jamba.
Jamba is an iconic brand that offers superior training and ongoing support to new franchisees in the system. A new Jamba owner can expect 22 hours of classroom instruction and 90 hours of on-the-job training. Jamba offers new franchisees with support in site selection (real estate), construction and design, operations, training systems, supply chain and distribution, technology, marketing strategy and consumer insights, social and digital media, juice menus, and off-premises business development in the form of catering and delivery. The brand also provides specific guidance for grand openings, invitations to meetings and conventions, field operations, website development, advertising co-ops, and a toll-free help line.
What do Jamba franchise owners make?
According to the latest figures from the brand, the average net sales for the fiscal year 2021 per location is $754,052 (calculated from 592 franchises in traditional locations and 747 total franchises in operation as of Dec. 31, 2021). For a closer look at Jamba's financials, please refer to Item 19 of the brand's franchise disclosure document (FDD).
Is Jamba a semi-absentee franchise with a passive ownership opportunity?
Semi-absentee or part-time ownership of a Jamba franchise is not available.
What would you do as a franchisee?
Jamba is not just a food franchise or a restaurant franchise, it's a small business opportunity. An owner of a Jamba Juice store is expected to run the day-to-day operations of their location, creating, and serving fresh squeezed juice, and multiple items from their food and drink menu with a premium on customer service and the customer experience. A Jamba owner hires and manages staff, orders inventory, and manages the location's bookkeeping. Because Jamba is not offered as a passive income opportunity, it's expected that each franchise owner will be intimately involved in running the business and all operations.
Ingredients for the perfect franchise (what the brand is looking for in an ideal owner):
Jamba's brand mission is that eating better should be easy. For this reason, the brand is looking for like-minded individuals who share the same passion for helping others get on the path toward a vibrant, high-quality life. As a Jamba franchise owner, you'll be expected to share their vision for providing industry-leading smoothies, juices, and bowls and understand the importance that exceptional service plays in your business success. Jamba wants to work with franchise owners who are eager to succeed, grow into multiple locations, and who will take pride in owning their business. Jamba is community focused and building a strong connection to your guests is key to developing this iconic brand.
Experience in restaurants, food service or retail is an advantage, but not essential to being approved as a new Jamba franchise owner. Candidates applying for a single-unit agreement should have a credit score of 700+, liquid capital of $100,000 or more, and a net worth of over $300,000. For candidates applying for multiple units, the requirements in terms of both professional backgrounds and skill sets are determined on a case-by-case basis.
Jamba is entrepreneurial in spirit and the brand appreciates working with people who think and dream big. The brand is always interested in speaking with area developers but understands that some people start smaller and have a solid growth plan. Jamba has built successful businesses from the ground up, so they know what it takes, and they're excited to help guide their new franchise owners toward similar success.
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jamba franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $9,250 - $35,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $170,050 - $843,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000 - $580,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $120,000 - $260,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $15,500 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6-7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1-3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Jamba has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 66 hours
- Classroom Training
- 22 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Jamba landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Jamba ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
