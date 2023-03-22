Jamba
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#292 Ranked #189 last year
Initial investment
$170K - $843K
Units as of 2022
816 5% over 3 years
What began as Juice Club in 1990, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., evolved into Jamba Juice, then formally became just Jamba® in June 2019, to reflect the brand's wider variety of consumer offerings. Today, Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts, and bites.

The brand has more than 850 locations operating in 36 U.S. states, as well as overseas. For the past three decades, Jamba Juice has led the way in making balanced options easier and more accessible by serving delicious, made-to-order smoothies, juices, and bowls. With an eye on customer satisfaction, the Jamba Juice company continues to innovate and grow their menu of desirable food, blends, and beverage options. Jamba Juice franchise owners are invited to "Own the Whirl'd."

Are you considering franchising? Here are a few points about the Jamba brand that prospective franchisees need to know:

Fresh made simple: Jamba Juice's diverse menu of blended drinks and energizing bites requires little prep, meaning no early mornings or late nights.

Optimal locations: Their real estate team can provide real estate selection assistance and support.

Marketing made easy: Their dedicated marketing team creates national initiatives, LTOs, and social media campaigns to drive engagement and encourage brand loyalty.

Education for all: Receive comprehensive owner training as well as access to digital resources that will help you train your own team.

Always the right fit: Choose from a variety of footprints including traditional stores, drive-thrus, and nontraditional buildouts ranging from 1,000 to 1,500 sq. ft.

Smooth operations: Franchising is tough work! Jamba Juice franchise owners can receive help tracking and measuring their store's performance through data analysis, business reviews, and more.

Atlanta-based Focus Brands Inc. owns Jamba Juice, a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brand, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,000 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shops and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and more than 50 foreign countries.

Originally known as "Juice Club," the Jamba brand was founded by Kirk Perron. In 1999, the brand made a strategic acquisition of 96 Zuka Juice locations, which kick-started their expansion plans into overdrive. Today, the company's President, Geoff Henry, and Chief Development Officer Brian Krause lead the company. In Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Franchise 500 list, Jamba Juice ranked 189th, marking their third consecutive year to be included in the prestigious rankings.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

How much does a Jamba Juice franchise cost?

To start a Jamba franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements and ongoing franchise fees associated with franchising/business ownership:

  • Initial franchise fee: $35,500
  • Initial investment: $378,650 - $843,000
  • Cash requirement: $120,000
  • Net worth: $300,000
  • Veteran incentives: $15,500 off franchise fee
  • Royalty fee: 6%
  • Ad Royalty fee: 3%

Is Jamba Juice a master franchise opportunity?

Master franchise agreements (MFAs) allow a franchise owner the right to become their own mini franchisor, owning, developing, and operating several units within a specified territory. The brand is recruiting master franchise owners for their international expansion and select U.S. states, as well as single and multi-unit franchisees. Specific U.S. states targeted for growth include the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas. A full list of available territories can be found by following this link.

Is Jamba looking for international franchisees?

Looking for a franchise location overseas? Jamba is offering master franchise, single, and multi-unit opportunities for their international expansion in the following countries: Indonesia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Germany, India, Malaysia, Mexico, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Baltic Sea States.

Support and training offered by Jamba.

Jamba is an iconic brand that offers superior training and ongoing support to new franchisees in the system. A new Jamba owner can expect 22 hours of classroom instruction and 90 hours of on-the-job training. Jamba offers new franchisees with support in site selection (real estate), construction and design, operations, training systems, supply chain and distribution, technology, marketing strategy and consumer insights, social and digital media, juice menus, and off-premises business development in the form of catering and delivery. The brand also provides specific guidance for grand openings, invitations to meetings and conventions, field operations, website development, advertising co-ops, and a toll-free help line.

What do Jamba franchise owners make?

According to the latest figures from the brand, the average net sales for the fiscal year 2021 per location is $754,052 (calculated from 592 franchises in traditional locations and 747 total franchises in operation as of Dec. 31, 2021). For a closer look at Jamba's financials, please refer to Item 19 of the brand's franchise disclosure document (FDD).

Is Jamba a semi-absentee franchise with a passive ownership opportunity?

Semi-absentee or part-time ownership of a Jamba franchise is not available.

What would you do as a franchisee?

Jamba is not just a food franchise or a restaurant franchise, it's a small business opportunity. An owner of a Jamba Juice store is expected to run the day-to-day operations of their location, creating, and serving fresh squeezed juice, and multiple items from their food and drink menu with a premium on customer service and the customer experience. A Jamba owner hires and manages staff, orders inventory, and manages the location's bookkeeping. Because Jamba is not offered as a passive income opportunity, it's expected that each franchise owner will be intimately involved in running the business and all operations.

Ingredients for the perfect franchise (what the brand is looking for in an ideal owner):

Jamba's brand mission is that eating better should be easy. For this reason, the brand is looking for like-minded individuals who share the same passion for helping others get on the path toward a vibrant, high-quality life. As a Jamba franchise owner, you'll be expected to share their vision for providing industry-leading smoothies, juices, and bowls and understand the importance that exceptional service plays in your business success. Jamba wants to work with franchise owners who are eager to succeed, grow into multiple locations, and who will take pride in owning their business. Jamba is community focused and building a strong connection to your guests is key to developing this iconic brand.

Experience in restaurants, food service or retail is an advantage, but not essential to being approved as a new Jamba franchise owner. Candidates applying for a single-unit agreement should have a credit score of 700+, liquid capital of $100,000 or more, and a net worth of over $300,000. For candidates applying for multiple units, the requirements in terms of both professional backgrounds and skill sets are determined on a case-by-case basis.

Jamba is entrepreneurial in spirit and the brand appreciates working with people who think and dream big. The brand is always interested in speaking with area developers but understands that some people start smaller and have a solid growth plan. Jamba has built successful businesses from the ground up, so they know what it takes, and they're excited to help guide their new franchise owners toward similar success.

Company Overview

About Jamba

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Smoothies/Juices, Fruit, Acai Bowls
Founded
1991
Parent Company
Focus Brands LLC
Leadership
Geoff Henry, President
Corporate Address
5620 Glenridge Dr. N.E.
Atlanta, GA 30342
Social
More from Jamba

You could Own The Whirl'd with a Jamba Franchise.

Jamba Juice started out in San Luis Obispo, CA, in 1990 as a little juice shop with a big idea:

that eating better should be easy.

For nearly 30 years, Jamba has led the way in making balanced options easier and more accessible by serving delicious, made-to-order smoothies, juices, and bowls. With over 800 locations in 35 states and 6 countries, Jamba has become a pioneer and leader in the smoothies and juices category, and continues to innovate and grow with our guests.

"As a franchisee, I am very excited about Jamba’s® direction with its rebranding initiatives and ample opportunity for growth in new markets and venues across the country. In addition to the growth potential, the brand continues to invest in the menu to stay relevant and on-trend, which also helps support healthy unit economics.”

Panos Julios--Jamba® Franchise Owner with 42 Locations

FOCUS Brands Inc. is a leading developer of global foodservice franchise systems and the indirect parent company of Jamba® and several other iconic foodservice brands.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1993 (30 years)
# of employees at HQ
67
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
816 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jamba franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$9,250 - $35,500
Initial Investment
$170,050 - $843,000
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $580,000
Cash Requirement
$120,000 - $260,000
Veteran Incentives
$15,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-3%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Jamba has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
66 hours
Classroom Training
22 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Jamba landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Jamba ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #292 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #56 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #100 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #67 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Food

Ranked #4 in Smoothies/Juices in 2022

Top Food Franchises

