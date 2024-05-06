The home improvement industry is thriving as people opt to renovate rather than relocate due to soaring real estate costs. As a result, the demand for professional services remains high—and that includes home improvement franchises.

From creating an open-concept kitchen perfect for entertaining or transforming a dated bathroom into a luxurious spa retreat, home improvement franchises provide expertise in design, construction and project management. For potential franchisees, the industry presents a pathway to business ownership, offering the chance to tap into established business models, proven processes and recognizable brand names.

Whether you're a seasoned contractor looking to expand your reach or someone with a keen eye for design seeking to turn your passion into a profitable venture, explore the top 15 home improvement franchises, according to the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

1. Budget Blinds

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 16

16 Founded: 1992

1992 Franchising since: 1994

1994 Number of units: 1,472

1,472 Change in units: +15.6% over 3 years

+15.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $141K-$212K

$141K-$212K Leadership: Heather Nyckolaychuck, President

Heather Nyckolaychuck, President Parent company: Home Franchise Concepts

Budget Blinds, established in 1992, has become a leading franchise in North America for window coverings, offering custom blinds, shutters, shades and draperies for both residential and commercial clients. With more than 30 years of experience, extensive training and ongoing support, starting a Budget Blinds franchise is an ideal opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking a proven business model in the booming home improvement industry. Franchisees benefit from a strong brand reputation, access to top-quality products and innovative technology that streamlines operations and enhances customer experience.

Interested in learning more? Explore Budget Blinds franchise ownership today.

Related: Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot In our New 'Hall of Fame'

2. Kitchen Tune-Up

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 107

107 Founded: 1986

1986 Franchising since: 1988

1988 Number of units: 290

290 Change in units: +38.8% over 3 years

+38.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $130K-$189K

$130K-$189K Leadership: Heidi Morrissey, President

Heidi Morrissey, President Parent company: Home Franchise Concepts

Kitchen Tune-Up, established in 1986 and franchising since 1988, offers affordable kitchen and bathroom updates through its nearly 300 locations across the U.S. Specializing in cabinetry and kitchen renovations for both residential and commercial properties, they cater to various remodeling needs. Owning a Kitchen Tune-Up franchise allows individuals to transform living spaces while benefiting from the support and resources of an established brand.

Interested in learning more? Explore Kitchen Tune-Up franchise ownership today.

3. USA Insulation

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 111

111 Founded: 1985

1985 Franchising since: 2007

2007 Number of units: 114

114 Change in units: +123.5% over 3 years

+123.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $270K-$398K

$270K-$398K Leadership: Suave Brachowski, President

Suave Brachowski, President Parent company: Threshold Brands

Founded in 1985, USA Insulation is a pioneer in franchised retrofit insulation services in the U.S., offering high-quality residential insulation that can save homeowners thousands of dollars over time. Differentiated by its patented premium foam insulation, the company can reach tight spaces that conventional materials cannot. With over 35 years of industry expertise, USA Insulation treats franchisees like family, providing comprehensive training and support to help them grow their businesses.

Interested in learning more? Explore USA Insulation franchise ownership today.

Related: How Investing in This Unorthodox Business Strategy Can Produce Strategic Results

4. Floor Coverings International

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 125

125 Founded: 1988

1988 Franchising since: 1989

1989 Number of units: 256

256 Change in units: +50.6% over 3 years

+50.6% over 3 years Initial investment: $151K-$220K

$151K-$220K Leadership: Tom Wood, President & CEO

Tom Wood, President & CEO Parent company: FirstService Brands

Floor Coverings International revolutionizes the flooring industry by bringing the showroom experience directly to customers' homes. The brand offers specialized services, carving out a unique niche and fulfilling the rising demand for custom flooring solutions. Franchisees benefit from a supportive and proven business model, offering low investment costs and opportunities for growth within the dynamic and creative realm of home remodeling.

Interested in learning more? Explore Floor Coverings International franchise ownership today.

5. Koala Insulation

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 147

147 Founded: 2018

2018 Franchising since: 2020

2020 Number of units: 384

384 Change in units: +12,700% over 3 years

+12,700% over 3 years Initial investment: $183K-$211K

$183K-$211K Leadership: Scott Zide, CEO

Scott Zide, CEO Parent company: Koala Insulation Franchisor LLC

Koala Insulation is a franchise specializing in residential and commercial insulation services. It offers solutions for new construction, retrofitting and properties affected by natural disasters. Founded in Melbourne, Georgia, in 2018, the company has rapidly expanded to more than 375 locations across the U.S. If you're seeking a franchise with a solid business model and values such as technical superiority, trust and accountability, Koala Insulation offers an ideal platform for entrepreneurial success.

Interested in learning more? Explore Koala Insulation franchise ownership today.

Related: From Coding to Creole Cooking — Here Are 5 Inspiring Success Stories of Black-Owned Businesses

6. Miracle Method Surface Refinishing

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 158

158 Founded: 1977

1977 Franchising since: 1980

1980 Number of units: 174

174 Change in units: +8.8% over 3 years

+8.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $96K-$191K

$96K-$191K Leadership: Chuck Pistor, President

Chuck Pistor, President Parent company: Miracle Method of the United States

Miracle Method Surface Refinishing specializes in revitalizing ceramic tiles, bathtubs, sinks, countertops and similar surfaces. Established in 1977 by founder Bob Gray, the company now has over 170 locations and plans for further expansion to meet ongoing demand. Franchisees are responsible for delivering refinishing services to both residential and commercial properties, including hospitals and schools. Starting a Miracle Method Surface Refinishing franchise offers unparalleled support, including site selection, marketing, business management and connections to architects, interior designers and vendors. Additionally, franchisees benefit from readily available assistance from Miracle Method Surface Refinishing representatives.

Interested in learning more? Mircacle Method Surface Refinishing franchise ownership today.

7. CertaPro Painters

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 163

163 Founded: 1992

1992 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Number of units: 360

360 Change in units: -3.0% over 3 years

-3.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $156K-$303K

$156K-$303K Leadership: Adam Biedenbender, VP of Franchise Business Development

Adam Biedenbender, VP of Franchise Business Development Parent company: FirstService Brands

Founded in 1989 by Jay S. Hennick, FirstService began as a swimming pool management company before evolving into FirstService Brands, which introduced residential service franchises like CertaPro Painters in 1992. CertaPro Painters offers interior and exterior painting services across the U.S. and Canada, with more than 350 franchised locations throughout North America. Franchisees benefit from local business opportunities backed by the resources of a national chain, while CertaPro Painters maintains a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Interested in learning more? Explore CertaPro Painters franchise ownership today.

Related: Is Franchising Right For You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.

8. Superior Fence & Rail

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 179

179 Founded: 2002

2002 Franchising since: 2017

2017 Number of units: 84

84 Change in units: +460% over 3 years

+460% over 3 years Initial investment: $131K-$207K

$131K-$207K Leadership: Zach Peyton, President

Zach Peyton, President Parent company: Empower Brands Franchising LLC

Superior Fence & Rail prioritizes superior service and durable products, maintaining a strong focus on customer satisfaction and professionalism. With more than 80 franchises nationwide, the company offers a diverse range of materials and styles tailored to individual preferences. Starting a Superior Fence & Rail franchise provides access to established systems, offering a smooth entry into the competitive industry. Prospective franchisees must uphold the brand's values, lead their teams effectively and maintain positivity to succeed in this dynamic market.

Interested in learning more? Explore Superior Fence & Rail franchise ownership today.

9. ProSource Wholesale

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 187

187 Founded: 1990

1990 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Number of units: 149

149 Change in units: +2.1% over 3 years

+2.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $910K-$917K

$910K-$917K Leadership: Andrew Shulklapper, President

Andrew Shulklapper, President Parent company: CCA Global

ProSource Wholesale, founded in 1990 and franchising since 1991, connects trade professionals with affordable home improvement products. With nearly 150 franchises across North America, the company offers a unique pricing system and extensive support to franchisees. Managed by industry leaders, ProSource Wholesale provides ongoing assistance in recruitment, merchandising, technology and business services. For entrepreneurs seeking a supportive franchisor deeply invested in their success, ProSource Wholesale may be the right choice.

Interested in learning more? Explore ProSource Wholesale franchise ownership today.

Related: Don't Make These 5 Risky Franchise Ownership Mistakes

10. Closets By Design

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 189

189 Founded: 1982

1982 Franchising since: 1998

1998 Number of units: 83

83 Change in units: +29.7% over 3 years

+29.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $152K-$507K

$152K-$507K Leadership: Jerry Egner, President

Jerry Egner, President Parent company: Home Organizers

Founded in 1982 and franchising since 1998, Closets By Design specializes in crafting custom storage solutions such as closets, home offices and garage cabinets. With more than 75 franchises, the company operates under the Home Organizers umbrella. Starting a Closets By Design franchise offers the opportunity to deliver quality solutions with the assurance of a well-established brand identity. A proven business model ensures an ample customer base and operational efficiency for franchisees.

Interested in learning more? Explore Closets by Design franchise ownership today.

11. Re-Bath

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 192

192 Founded: 1978

1978 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Number of units: 125

125 Change in units: +35.9% over 3 years

+35.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $276K-$610K

$276K-$610K Leadership: Brad Hillier, CEO

Brad Hillier, CEO Parent company: Home Brands Group LLC

Re-Bath, founded in 1978 by Kurt Kittleson, is a premier bathroom remodeling franchise known for its efficiency and quality. With more than 120 franchises across the U.S., Re-Bath offers customers quick renovations, completing projects within a week. Starting a Re-Bath franchise is ideal for individuals passionate about home improvement who possess a strong work ethic and attention to detail. With its extensive industry experience, Re-Bath provides a reliable business model for franchisees seeking success in the bathroom remodeling sector.

Interested in learning more? Explore Re-Bath franchise ownership today.

Related: The Secret to Jersey Mike's Increasing Popularity? Danny DeVito and the Special Olympics Are Only Half of It.

12. ShelfGenie

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 227

227 Founded: 2000

2000 Franchising since: 2008

2008 Number of units: 277

277 Change in units: +61.0% over 3 years

+61.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $39K-$134K

$39K-$134K Leadership: Jeff Meyers, Brand President

Jeff Meyers, Brand President Parent company: Neighborly

Since 2000, ShelfGenie has offered customized shelving and cabinet solutions for homes across the country. With more than 275 locations, ShelfGenie specializes in durable, affordable and elegant pull-out shelving designs tailored to individual client needs. Franchisees benefit from a streamlined business model, with centralized support handling manufacturing, measurements, installation and client communication.

Interested in learning more? Explore Shelf Genie franchise ownership today.

13. Mighty Dog Roofing

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 245

245 Founded: 2018

2018 Franchising since: 2019

2019 Number of units: 90

90 Change in units: +4,400% over 3 years

+4,400% over 3 years Initial investment: $214K-$320K

$214K-$320K Leadership: Josh Skolnick, Co-founder

Josh Skolnick, Co-founder Parent company: HorsePower Brands

Mighty Dog Roofing delivers top-notch roofing repair and replacement services to customers. Their skilled team offers expertise not only in roofing but also in gutters, siding and windows, catering to various styles and budgets. As a franchisee, you'll have the opportunity to join a reputable brand with a proven track record in the home improvement industry.

Interested in learning more? Explore Mighty Dog Roofing franchise ownership today.

Related: West Coast, Get Ready — Dunkin' Is Coming, and It's Bringing 'Insta-Ready' Gen Z Drinks With It

14. Gotcha Covered

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 292

292 Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 2001

2001 Number of units: 161

161 Change in units: +57.8% over 3 years

+57.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $100K-$122K

$100K-$122K Leadership: Paul Linenberg, President

Paul Linenberg, President Parent company: Five Star Franchising

Gotcha Covered specializes in custom indoor window treatments for residential and commercial properties, offering a variety of blinds, shutters and draperies. As a Gotcha Covered franchisee, you'll enjoy the flexibility of running your own business, starting from a home-based setup and expanding to a retail shop when ready. With or without prior business experience, individuals passionate about serving customers and transforming market demand into business opportunities can thrive within the Gotcha Covered family.

Interested in learning more? Explore Gotcha Covered franchise ownership today.

15. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives

Overall Franchise 500 rank: 312

312 Founded: 1995

1995 Franchising since: 1998

1998 Number of units: 126

126 Change in units: +59.5% over 3 years

+59.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $85K-$184K

$85K-$184K Leadership: Rich Young, President

Rich Young, President Parent company: Empower Brands Franchising LLC

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, formerly known as Lightscapes, has been a leading provider of outdoor lighting solutions since 1995, expanding its franchise network since 1998. With more than 125 locations, the franchise is a prominent player in the outdoor lighting industry. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives delivers custom lighting designs tailored to each client's preferences and style, utilizing LED technology and high-quality fixtures for lasting results.

Interested in learning more? Explore Outdoor Lighting Perspectives franchise ownership today.

Related: Become a Franchise Owner in 5 Easy Steps