Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#346 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$133K - $209K
- Units as of 2022
-
50 400.0% over 3 years
Superior Fence & Rail has built its foundation on providing what it believes is superior, dependable, and durable service. Backed by a team of highly professional workers, Superior Fence & Rail strives to offer first-class customer service and quality fence products. Through positivity, respect, clarity, and integrity, Superior Fence & Rail wishes to satisfy customer needs. There are over 25 Superior Fence & Rail franchises throughout the United States.
Co-founder Zach Peyton strives to lead the Superior Fence & Rail team with a commitment to quality and professionalism with near military precision to provide safety and peace of mind to all their clients. Superior Fence & Rail does not just fence properties; they do so to customer specifications. For this, they may offer a wide range of materials and styles to choose from, thus meeting all your practical and aesthetic needs.
Why You May Want To Start a Superior Fence & Rail Franchise
Superior Fence & Rail believes it boasts established and proven systems that could mean smooth sailing for anyone willing to be a franchisee. Opening a Superior Fence & Rail franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
Potential Superior Fence & Rail franchisees should lead their team, follow the brand model, and get their hands dirty when necessary. Franchisees should be ready and willing to spread positivity everywhere they go, even as they learn from management and each other.
What Might Make a Superior Fence & Rail Franchise a Good Choice?
Superior Fence & Rail may have a compelling franchise system that employs innovative proprietary technology, robust sales, operational training, and support.
To be part of the Superior Fence & Rail team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Superior Fence & Rail Franchise
Once you’ve decided to dive in and become a franchisee, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Superior Fence & Rail franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Superior Fence & Rail franchising team questions.
Superior Fence & Rail gives franchisees on-the-job, live training, as well as ongoing support for as long as you remain with them. This may give Superior Fence & Rail franchisees a sense of pride in ownership and provides all franchisees with an easy-to-follow and growing structure.
It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Superior Fence & Rail franchise.
Company Overview
About Superior Fence & Rail
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Building & Remodeling, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2002
- Parent Company
- Lynx Franchising/Outdoor Living Brands
- Leadership
- Zach Peyton, President
- Corporate Address
-
2426 Old Brick Rd.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 80
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 50 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Superior Fence & Rail franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $59,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $133,000 - $209,300
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6-4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Superior Fence & Rail offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Superior Fence & Rail has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 60 hours
- Classroom Training
- 60 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Superior Fence & Rail? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Superior Fence & Rail landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Superior Fence & Rail ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Superior Fence & Rail.
My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza
Budget Blinds
Buddy's Home Furnishings
Pool Scouts
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.