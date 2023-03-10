Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail

Fence sales and installation
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#346 Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$133K - $209K
Units as of 2022
50 400.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Superior Fence & Rail has built its foundation on providing what it believes is superior, dependable, and durable service. Backed by a team of highly professional workers, Superior Fence & Rail strives to offer first-class customer service and quality fence products. Through positivity, respect, clarity, and integrity, Superior Fence & Rail wishes to satisfy customer needs. There are over 25 Superior Fence & Rail franchises throughout the United States.

Co-founder Zach Peyton strives to lead the Superior Fence & Rail team with a commitment to quality and professionalism with near military precision to provide safety and peace of mind to all their clients. Superior Fence & Rail does not just fence properties; they do so to customer specifications. For this, they may offer a wide range of materials and styles to choose from, thus meeting all your practical and aesthetic needs.

Why You May Want To Start a Superior Fence & Rail Franchise

Superior Fence & Rail believes it boasts established and proven systems that could mean smooth sailing for anyone willing to be a franchisee. Opening a Superior Fence & Rail franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Potential Superior Fence & Rail franchisees should lead their team, follow the brand model, and get their hands dirty when necessary. Franchisees should be ready and willing to spread positivity everywhere they go, even as they learn from management and each other. 

What Might Make a Superior Fence & Rail Franchise a Good Choice?

Superior Fence & Rail may have a compelling franchise system that employs innovative proprietary technology, robust sales, operational training, and support.

To be part of the Superior Fence & Rail team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Superior Fence & Rail Franchise

Once you’ve decided to dive in and become a franchisee, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Superior Fence & Rail franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Superior Fence & Rail franchising team questions.

Superior Fence & Rail gives franchisees on-the-job, live training, as well as ongoing support for as long as you remain with them. This may give Superior Fence & Rail franchisees a sense of pride in ownership and provides all franchisees with an easy-to-follow and growing structure.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Superior Fence & Rail franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Superior Fence & Rail

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Building & Remodeling, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Lynx Franchising/Outdoor Living Brands
Leadership
Zach Peyton, President
Corporate Address
2426 Old Brick Rd.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
80
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
50 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Superior Fence & Rail franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,500
Initial Investment
$133,000 - $209,300
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6-4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Superior Fence & Rail offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Superior Fence & Rail has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
60 hours
Classroom Training
60 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Superior Fence & Rail? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Superior Fence & Rail landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Superior Fence & Rail ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #346 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Superior Fence & Rail.

My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza

Salon suites
Ranked #62
Learn More

Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Ranked #15
Learn More

Buddy's Home Furnishings

Home-furnishing, electronics, and appliance leasing
Ranked #226
Request Info

Pool Scouts

Pool cleaning and maintenance
Ranked #475
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing