Initial investment
$96K - $139K
Units as of 2022
304 1.0% over 3 years
Founded in 1997, Home Helpers Home Care is a service that offers nonmedical home care for individuals who need help with everyday routines. These people usually include seniors, new moms, people with disabilities, or people recovering from surgery. Using a holistic model, the company looks to be the extended family that many people do not have. It strives to be a reliable name in the home care industry.

Home Helpers Home Care boasts over 300 U.S. franchises and is always looking to expand its reach. 

Why You May Want to Start a Home Helpers Home Care Franchise

A Home Helpers Home Care franchise may be a good choice if you love giving back to the community. It may allow you to do the work you love and run a successful business that caters to those who might need help the most. 

As a franchisee, you'll most likely earn your legal license to provide transitional and respite care. You'll typically receive training from the company through Home Helpers University. Once a franchisee gets going, Home Helpers Home Care usually keeps in touch, offering webinars and continued training opportunities.

Franchisees will also be part of a nationally recognized franchise that services thousands of communities. Home Helpers Home Care has been shaping national and state policies surrounding home care for decades.

Home Helpers Home Care has been a consistent ranker in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Home Helpers Home Care a Good Choice?

If someone searches for ‘nonmedical home care near me,’ they may see Home Helpers Home Care near the top of their search engine results. Thanks to decades of dedication to quality service, the business has carved a niche for itself in the home care market.

With a Home Helpers Home Care franchise, you may have the opportunity to enter into a necessary business. You may also see revenue from different service opportunities, allowing yourself to expand your reach. 

These services could include both long-term and in-home personal care. They may also cover professional companions and specialized care for people with Alzheimer's and other medical issues. This automatic diversification of revenue may result in a better chance of customer conversion.

How to Open a Home Helpers Home Care Franchise

To be part of the Home Helpers Home Care team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Home Helpers Home Care team. If your net worth and liquid capital match the brand's requirements, you may qualify to open a franchise. You can then get started with an initial investment.

Soon, you may be helping the most vulnerable members of your community live happily and safely.

Company Overview

About Home Helpers Home Care

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1997
Parent Company
H.H. Franchising Systems Inc.
Leadership
Emma Dickison, CEO & President
Corporate Address
10101 Alliance Rd., #300
Blue Ash, OH 45242
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn
Sponsored Content

More from Home Helpers Home Care

Home Helpers Home Care:
Outpacing the Industry Over 25 Years in a Row

Home Helpers Home Care awards

Join the premier nationwide In-Home Care leader providing care for seniors and others who wish to remain independent wherever they call home.

A New Home Helpers Franchise is awarded every 13 days.

For over 25 years Home Helpers® Home Care has seen record-breaking growth year over year – and as the nation’s aging population continues to age, the need for home care services is expected to continue to grow for years to come.

During that time, Home Helpers continues as the home care provider of choice for families across the country.

Why Home Helpers® Home Care?

  • Low up-front investment
  • Over two decades of record-breaking growth
  • $1,294,431 average gross revenue of all locations
  • A 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine “Top 500 Franchise”
  • Built-in demand and recession-resilient
  • 24 months of dedicated on-boarding support and continued coaching
  • Cared-4℠ - The most comprehensive Care Program in the industry

If you’re looking for an opportunity to achieve your goal of business ownership and make a meaningful impact in your community—Home Helpers® Home Care is that opportunity.

And it’s not just us saying so.

Our Client Families

Home Care Pulse, a prestigious, independent ratings organization, surveys our clients and their families. The Home Helpers national network was named Home Care Pulse Endorsed National Provider and Best of Home Care Endorsed National Provider based on client and family satisfaction scores gathered by the organization. The endorsement means that Home Helpers is ranked among a small handful of in-home care providers across the country who have proved their ability to provide an exceptional working experience to Caregivers while delivering the highest quality care to clients.

More to Offer

Home Helpers® Home Care’s primary care plan, Cared-4℠ provides round-the-clock care by bundling four key service solutions: Companion and Personal Care, 24-hour Direct Link® Monitoring, Wellness Calls, and Meals and Nutrition Planning.

employee and customer reading

Benefits to Home Helpers® Franchisees

  • Differentiates Brand Within Industry
  • Grow Revenue with Strong Margins
  • Attractive Marketing Proposition to Individual Clients and Referral Partners

Backed Up by World-Class Support

Leveraging the experience of Home Helpers® franchisees serving more than 1,000 communities in the United States and Canada, you’ll start Day One with a team that knows the business, has cleared the obstacles and seen the opportunities before.

Our new owners receive a full two years of committed on-boarding, business planning and operations training. The Home Helpers Team of Performance Coaches support franchisees throughout their journey of business ownership and have over 80 years of combined home care industry experience.

COME GROW WITH US!

At Home Helpers® Home Care we encourage you to Be B.O.L.D.

  • Bring your passion everyday
  • Own your results
  • Love what you do
  • Driven by excellence

We’re looking for the right people to bring Home Helpers’ exceptional in-home care to their community while achieving their professional and personal goals of business ownership.

employees and clients

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1997 (26 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
304 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Home Helpers Home Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$48,900
Initial Investment
$96,350 - $139,250
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Home Helpers Home Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
26.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Home Helpers Home Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Home Helpers Home Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #396 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #81 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #84 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #122 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

