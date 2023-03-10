Signing out of account, Standby...
Home Helpers Home CareNonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#396 Ranked #422 last year
- Initial investment
-
$96K - $139K
- Units as of 2022
-
304 1.0% over 3 years
Founded in 1997, Home Helpers Home Care is a service that offers nonmedical home care for individuals who need help with everyday routines. These people usually include seniors, new moms, people with disabilities, or people recovering from surgery. Using a holistic model, the company looks to be the extended family that many people do not have. It strives to be a reliable name in the home care industry.
Home Helpers Home Care boasts over 300 U.S. franchises and is always looking to expand its reach.
Why You May Want to Start a Home Helpers Home Care Franchise
A Home Helpers Home Care franchise may be a good choice if you love giving back to the community. It may allow you to do the work you love and run a successful business that caters to those who might need help the most.
As a franchisee, you'll most likely earn your legal license to provide transitional and respite care. You'll typically receive training from the company through Home Helpers University. Once a franchisee gets going, Home Helpers Home Care usually keeps in touch, offering webinars and continued training opportunities.
Franchisees will also be part of a nationally recognized franchise that services thousands of communities. Home Helpers Home Care has been shaping national and state policies surrounding home care for decades.
Home Helpers Home Care has been a consistent ranker in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Home Helpers Home Care a Good Choice?
If someone searches for ‘nonmedical home care near me,’ they may see Home Helpers Home Care near the top of their search engine results. Thanks to decades of dedication to quality service, the business has carved a niche for itself in the home care market.
With a Home Helpers Home Care franchise, you may have the opportunity to enter into a necessary business. You may also see revenue from different service opportunities, allowing yourself to expand your reach.
These services could include both long-term and in-home personal care. They may also cover professional companions and specialized care for people with Alzheimer's and other medical issues. This automatic diversification of revenue may result in a better chance of customer conversion.
How to Open a Home Helpers Home Care Franchise
To be part of the Home Helpers Home Care team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Home Helpers Home Care team. If your net worth and liquid capital match the brand's requirements, you may qualify to open a franchise. You can then get started with an initial investment.
Soon, you may be helping the most vulnerable members of your community live happily and safely.
Company Overview
About Home Helpers Home Care
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 1997
- Parent Company
- H.H. Franchising Systems Inc.
- Leadership
- Emma Dickison, CEO & President
- Corporate Address
-
10101 Alliance Rd., #300
Blue Ash, OH 45242
More from Home Helpers Home Care
Home Helpers Home Care:
Outpacing the Industry Over 25 Years in a Row
Join the premier nationwide In-Home Care leader providing care for seniors and others who wish to remain independent wherever they call home.
A New Home Helpers Franchise is awarded every 13 days.
For over 25 years Home Helpers® Home Care has seen record-breaking growth year over year – and as the nation’s aging population continues to age, the need for home care services is expected to continue to grow for years to come.
During that time, Home Helpers continues as the home care provider of choice for families across the country.
Why Home Helpers® Home Care?
- Low up-front investment
- Over two decades of record-breaking growth
- $1,294,431 average gross revenue of all locations
- A 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine “Top 500 Franchise”
- Built-in demand and recession-resilient
- 24 months of dedicated on-boarding support and continued coaching
- Cared-4℠ - The most comprehensive Care Program in the industry
If you’re looking for an opportunity to achieve your goal of business ownership and make a meaningful impact in your community—Home Helpers® Home Care is that opportunity.
And it’s not just us saying so.
Our Client Families
Home Care Pulse, a prestigious, independent ratings organization, surveys our clients and their families. The Home Helpers national network was named Home Care Pulse Endorsed National Provider and Best of Home Care Endorsed National Provider based on client and family satisfaction scores gathered by the organization. The endorsement means that Home Helpers is ranked among a small handful of in-home care providers across the country who have proved their ability to provide an exceptional working experience to Caregivers while delivering the highest quality care to clients.
More to Offer
Home Helpers® Home Care’s primary care plan, Cared-4℠ provides round-the-clock care by bundling four key service solutions: Companion and Personal Care, 24-hour Direct Link® Monitoring, Wellness Calls, and Meals and Nutrition Planning.
Benefits to Home Helpers® Franchisees
- Differentiates Brand Within Industry
- Grow Revenue with Strong Margins
- Attractive Marketing Proposition to Individual Clients and Referral Partners
Backed Up by World-Class Support
Leveraging the experience of Home Helpers® franchisees serving more than 1,000 communities in the United States and Canada, you’ll start Day One with a team that knows the business, has cleared the obstacles and seen the opportunities before.
Our new owners receive a full two years of committed on-boarding, business planning and operations training. The Home Helpers Team of Performance Coaches support franchisees throughout their journey of business ownership and have over 80 years of combined home care industry experience.
COME GROW WITH US!
At Home Helpers® Home Care we encourage you to Be B.O.L.D.
- Bring your passion everyday
- Own your results
- Love what you do
- Driven by excellence
We’re looking for the right people to bring Home Helpers’ exceptional in-home care to their community while achieving their professional and personal goals of business ownership.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1997 (26 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 30
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 304 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Home Helpers Home Care franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $48,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $96,350 - $139,250
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 0.5-2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Home Helpers Home Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 16 hours
- Classroom Training
- 26.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Home Helpers Home Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Home Helpers Home Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.