Founded in 1997, Home Helpers Home Care is a service that offers nonmedical home care for individuals who need help with everyday routines. These people usually include seniors, new moms, people with disabilities, or people recovering from surgery. Using a holistic model, the company looks to be the extended family that many people do not have. It strives to be a reliable name in the home care industry.

Home Helpers Home Care boasts over 300 U.S. franchises and is always looking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want to Start a Home Helpers Home Care Franchise

A Home Helpers Home Care franchise may be a good choice if you love giving back to the community. It may allow you to do the work you love and run a successful business that caters to those who might need help the most.

As a franchisee, you'll most likely earn your legal license to provide transitional and respite care. You'll typically receive training from the company through Home Helpers University. Once a franchisee gets going, Home Helpers Home Care usually keeps in touch, offering webinars and continued training opportunities.

Franchisees will also be part of a nationally recognized franchise that services thousands of communities. Home Helpers Home Care has been shaping national and state policies surrounding home care for decades.

Home Helpers Home Care has been a consistent ranker in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 for the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Home Helpers Home Care a Good Choice?

If someone searches for ‘nonmedical home care near me,’ they may see Home Helpers Home Care near the top of their search engine results. Thanks to decades of dedication to quality service, the business has carved a niche for itself in the home care market.

With a Home Helpers Home Care franchise, you may have the opportunity to enter into a necessary business. You may also see revenue from different service opportunities, allowing yourself to expand your reach.

These services could include both long-term and in-home personal care. They may also cover professional companions and specialized care for people with Alzheimer's and other medical issues. This automatic diversification of revenue may result in a better chance of customer conversion.

How to Open a Home Helpers Home Care Franchise

To be part of the Home Helpers Home Care team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Home Helpers Home Care team. If your net worth and liquid capital match the brand's requirements, you may qualify to open a franchise. You can then get started with an initial investment.

Soon, you may be helping the most vulnerable members of your community live happily and safely.