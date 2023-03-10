Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#490 Ranked #475 last year
- Initial investment
-
$71K - $88K
- Units as of 2022
-
69 155.6% over 3 years
Pool Scouts is a pool cleaning, maintenance, and repair franchise headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. As a passionate manager and agent of excellent customer service, Pool Scouts was founded in 2016 as the newest member of Buzz Franchise Brands. This franchising company carries multiple brands in Virginia Beach and is actively looking to expand its franchise throughout the United States.
Pool Scouts has already established a noteworthy presence in multiple states across the country, committed as ever to keeping every American pool fresh and clean, scout’s honor.
Why You May Want to Start a Pool Scouts Franchise
If you’re looking to open a business with the chance to impact people’s day-to-day lives, Pool Scouts may fit the bill. The company is driven by a desire to provide excellent pool services and believes it has added a whole level of professionalism and technology to the traditional truck-and-net guy who comes around sporadically.
With its certified technicians, superior management processes, and franchise family, Pool Scouts’ formula seems to be working for its franchisees and customers alike.
Pool Scouts has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Pool Scouts Franchise a Good Choice?
Perhaps the most obvious advantage to a Pool Scouts franchise is allowing you to enter into the multi-billion dollar home services industry. With millions of pools in the United States, there may always be business, especially as several markets are unserved in professional pool management.
As a franchisee, you will also have protected territories based on zip code. You will be operating from a home-based business model, potentially saving you overhead costs that you can put back into your franchise.
Opening a Pool Scouts franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
How To Open a Pool Scouts Franchise
To be part of the Pool Scouts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
As you decide if opening a Pool Scouts franchise is in your best interest, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pool Scouts franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pool Scouts franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Pool Scouts
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Pool Maintenance, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Home Improvement
- Founded
- 2016
- Parent Company
- Buzz Franchise Brands
- Leadership
- Michael Wagner, President
- Corporate Address
-
2829 Guardian Ln., #100
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
More from Pool Scouts
Pool Scouts is Your Ultimate Home-Based, Recurring-Revenue Business!
Pool Scouts has built a considerable reputation in the industry. Most recently, Pool Scouts’ accolades have landed the franchise in Entrepreneur’s 2023, 2022, and 2021 Franchise 500 lists, Entrepreneur’s 2022 Top Home-based & Mobile Franchises, Entrepreneur’s 2022 Top Franchises Under $150K, 2021 Franchise Dictionary’s Top 100 Game Changers, and 2021 Franchise Gator’s Fastest Growing!
Pool Scouts leverages a proven franchising model to tap into this $3 billion industry where pool owners have been craving a more professional approach toward pool service. Pool Scouts professionalizes the maintenance and service of residential pools offering state-of-the-art technology and best-in-class customer service, taking pool services to a new level.
Backed by multi-brand franchisor, Buzz Franchise Brands, winner of Inc. 500, Pool Scouts helps franchisees hit the ground running.
Pool Scouts is the franchise opportunity poised to make a splash in the industry. Here are some compelling attributes:
- Backed by multi-brand franchisor, Buzz Franchise Brands
- Fragmented market in a $3 Billion industry
- Low franchise fee and fast start up
- Recurring revenue business
Becoming a Pool Scouts franchise partner enables you to build a successful business serving residential customers.
Our services include weekly, bi-weekly, monthly and even one-time service visits. We also offer pool openings and closings, repairs and pool inspections.
Backed by the Buzz Franchise Brands corporate team with over 80 years of franchise experience, Pool Scouts franchise partners receive extensive training and support.
We offer top-of-the-line software, powerful marketing programs, and structured call center operations to help with recruiting customers and maintaining first-rate customer service.
A Pool Scouts franchise is a business opportunity that can be run from virtually any home or office.
Acquiring a Pool Scouts franchise has proven to be a successful venture for driven individuals whether looking for opportunities to begin a stand-alone business or those already operating a home-based enterprise. We are connecting with highly motivated individuals with an interest in operating Pool Scouts businesses across the United States. There are both individual territories and area development opportunities available. If you are looking for an add-on or a full-time business, seize your territory today and take control of your future before it’s too late. Pool Scouts…Perfect Pools, Scout’s Honor!
For more Pool Scouts videos, visit youtube.com/poolscouts
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 38
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia
- # of Units
- 69 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pool Scouts franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $70,950 - $88,350
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000 - $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $6,000 off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Pool Scouts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 26 hours
- Classroom Training
- 29 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Pool Scouts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Pool Scouts ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
