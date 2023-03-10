Pool Scouts
Initial investment
$71K - $88K
Units as of 2022
69 155.6% over 3 years
Pool Scouts is a pool cleaning, maintenance, and repair franchise headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. As a passionate manager and agent of excellent customer service, Pool Scouts was founded in 2016 as the newest member of Buzz Franchise Brands. This franchising company carries multiple brands in Virginia Beach and is actively looking to expand its franchise throughout the United States.

Pool Scouts has already established a noteworthy presence in multiple states across the country, committed as ever to keeping every American pool fresh and clean, scout’s honor. 

Why You May Want to Start a Pool Scouts Franchise

If you’re looking to open a business with the chance to impact people’s day-to-day lives, Pool Scouts may fit the bill. The company is driven by a desire to provide excellent pool services and believes it has added a whole level of professionalism and technology to the traditional truck-and-net guy who comes around sporadically. 

With its certified technicians, superior management processes, and franchise family, Pool Scouts’ formula seems to be working for its franchisees and customers alike.

Pool Scouts has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Pool Scouts Franchise a Good Choice?

Perhaps the most obvious advantage to a Pool Scouts franchise is allowing you to enter into the multi-billion dollar home services industry. With millions of pools in the United States, there may always be business, especially as several markets are unserved in professional pool management. 

As a franchisee, you will also have protected territories based on zip code. You will be operating from a home-based business model, potentially saving you overhead costs that you can put back into your franchise. 

Opening a Pool Scouts franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Pool Scouts Franchise

To be part of the Pool Scouts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening a Pool Scouts franchise is in your best interest, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pool Scouts franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pool Scouts franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Pool Scouts

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Pool Maintenance, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Home Improvement
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Buzz Franchise Brands
Leadership
Michael Wagner, President
Corporate Address
2829 Guardian Ln., #100
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
38
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia

# of Units
69 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pool Scouts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$70,950 - $88,350
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
$6,000 off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pool Scouts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
26 hours
Classroom Training
29 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pool Scouts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Pool Scouts ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #490 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #77 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #137 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

