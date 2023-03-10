Pool Scouts is a pool cleaning, maintenance, and repair franchise headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. As a passionate manager and agent of excellent customer service, Pool Scouts was founded in 2016 as the newest member of Buzz Franchise Brands. This franchising company carries multiple brands in Virginia Beach and is actively looking to expand its franchise throughout the United States.

Pool Scouts has already established a noteworthy presence in multiple states across the country, committed as ever to keeping every American pool fresh and clean, scout’s honor.

Why You May Want to Start a Pool Scouts Franchise

If you’re looking to open a business with the chance to impact people’s day-to-day lives, Pool Scouts may fit the bill. The company is driven by a desire to provide excellent pool services and believes it has added a whole level of professionalism and technology to the traditional truck-and-net guy who comes around sporadically.

With its certified technicians, superior management processes, and franchise family, Pool Scouts’ formula seems to be working for its franchisees and customers alike.

Pool Scouts has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Pool Scouts Franchise a Good Choice?

Perhaps the most obvious advantage to a Pool Scouts franchise is allowing you to enter into the multi-billion dollar home services industry. With millions of pools in the United States, there may always be business, especially as several markets are unserved in professional pool management.

As a franchisee, you will also have protected territories based on zip code. You will be operating from a home-based business model, potentially saving you overhead costs that you can put back into your franchise.

Opening a Pool Scouts franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Pool Scouts Franchise

To be part of the Pool Scouts team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening a Pool Scouts franchise is in your best interest, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pool Scouts franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pool Scouts franchising team questions.