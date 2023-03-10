Signing out of account, Standby...
The Growth CoachBusiness and sales coaching for SMBs
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$42K - $64K
- Units as of 2022
-
53 36% over 3 years
With nearly two decades of experience and locations all around the globe, The Growth Coach is a business and sales coaching franchise that drives growth while teaching balance. The brand specializes in teaching continued growth through strategic mindset processes and accountability coaching. The Growth Coach aims to help clients learn how to enjoy fulfilling lives through their businesses.
The Growth Coach was founded in 2002 and began franchising one year later. It is under the umbrella of parent company Strategic Franchising.
Why You May Want to Start a The Growth Coach Franchise
Typically, an ideal candidate for a The Growth Coach franchisee is someone with a heart for coaching and a passion for helping people reach their goals. Although you generally need some business knowledge, The Growth Coach is likely to provide you with the marketing and coaching training you need to run a business and sales training franchise.
Operating a The Growth Coach franchise may mean you can have a scalable business while improving the businesses of others. If you open a The Growth Coach franchise, you may be given a tested, proven coaching method and teaching curriculum. This may mean that you do not have to develop a syllabus for your business.
The Growth Coach may be an excellent business opportunity because it might allow you the chance to infiltrate the lucrative coaching business. With their proprietary technology and digital assets, you have the freedom to work from home while getting to work as a coach.
What Might Make a The Growth Coach Franchise a Good Choice?
With The Growth Coach's digital assets, coaching is relatively easy despite being comprehensive. The brand also offers an instant-client program, the Strategic Start™. This may allow you to gain clients immediately after completing the training.
To be part of The Growth Coach team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
How To Open a The Growth Coach Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. If you find the brand to be a good fit, you may start the process of opening a The Growth Coach franchise by requesting information. A finance director may reach out to you and give you more insight into their brand, vision, financial assistance, and franchise cost if you are seen as a good fit.
The franchise director may help you in the territory selection process. You will also likely go through the Franchise Disclosure Document to learn more about the business. You will then have a face-to-face meeting at The Growth Coach's headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio before you are awarded a franchise.
Once you are on board, you may attend training and access webinars and online business coaching to help you with day-to-day operations. The Growth Coach is ready to support you every step of the way. By the time you open the doors to your new business, you may be ready to empower leaders and build businesses.
Company Overview
About The Growth Coach
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Business Coaching & Consulting, Miscellaneous Business Services
- Founded
- 2002
- Parent Company
- Strategic Franchising
- Leadership
- Chris Seman, President
- Corporate Address
-
4755 Lake Forest Dr.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
More from The Growth Coach
Our business coaching franchises taps into the growing demand for leadership and sales training services
The Growth Coach has been ranked as one of the top business coaching franchises and has recently been named one of the Eight Best Franchises to Open that Support Businesses During an Economic Recovery by the IFA.The Growth Coach is a unique coaching business that leverages the power of affordable group coaching and accountability to help businesses succeed through the use of proven systems and winning strategies to maximize their employee performance.
With over 28 million small businesses in the U.S. alone, business coaching is a booming $11 billion industry. The Growth Coach is an attractive career for experienced executives, prior business owners and individuals from a variety of backgrounds who have proven leadership skills. Business leaders can benefit greatly from hiring a Growth Coach to develop teams, enhance processes, improve sales strategies and set goals.
"The opportunity to take my years of personal experience in insurance consulting, business ownership, management and mergers and acquisitions to help others is very fulfilling. There is nothing more powerful than to help others grow and develop into everything they can and want to be. As a Growth Coach, I get to come alongside business owners and leaders to help them realize their dreams and desires. What can be better than that?" Jeff Roberts, The Growth Coach of SW Kansas City>
A business coaching franchise is vital in all economies – good or bad
In 2020, the global economy was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to affect businesses into 2021. The global pandemic has forced many businesses to evaluate their strengths and weaknesses and make adjustments as needed. Many businesses have been forced to shift to remote work and adjust their operations to adapt to consumer demands. Navigating these uncertain economic times puts a lot of pressure on senior leadership to find solutions and efficiencies. The Growth Coach business coaching franchise provides stakeholders with the tools and skills to manage through any economic conditions. In 2020, The Growth Coach was named one of the Eight Best Franchises to Open that Support Businesses During an Economic Recovery.
Becoming a Growth Coach franchise owner is an affordable and attainable way to provide other business professionals the tools and strategies for reaching their goals and developing successful employees. Unlike most business coaching franchises that focus on projects and individual coaching, we’ve built a proven model of group coaching that allows you to build a more efficient business model and leverage your time so you can reach more clients.
If you’ve had a successful career and are ready to share your experience with others, owning a Growth Coach franchise could be a rewarding way to influence others and build a successful business of your own.
Our management team positions Growth Coach franchise owners for long-term success
When you make the decision to become part of The Growth Coach, you are making a commitment to yourself and your community to help business owners, managers, and sales teams grow — both personally and professionally. We are there with you at each step of the process, to provide training, develop new materials to respond to market demands, and help you grow your coaching franchise through professional marketing and promotional materials.
We have spent over 15 years perfecting The Growth Coach franchise model in communities across the country, working with coaches from various backgrounds and careers. All that work shows in our comprehensive training programs, simplified business operations, referral-based marketing systems, and high-visibility branding.
Ideal Candidate
Ideal franchise owners are business-minded and entrepreneurial individuals who have a passion for helping others succeed and who value relationship building. They also have significant business experience and have a proven track record in leadership. The Growth Coach model provides flexibility in services and systems offered so that each coach can focus on the unique needs of the businesses in their communities.
More Reasons To Join The Growth Coach
- Low-Cost Investment - An affordable business to own and launch, with initial investment starting at just $57,000
- Huge Market Demand - 28 million businesses need your help to thrive in a competitive world
- Unique Coaching Approach - Group coaching is an effective way to deliver the power of coaching to more businesses
- No Office Needed - Own and operate a business out of your house and save all the expenses of an office
- No Employees – No payroll expense and no time spent recruiting, hiring, training, and managing a team. Work FOR Corporate America but not IN Corporate America
- More than Business Coaching - Our coaching programs are about more than work — our Growth Coaches change lives
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2003 (20 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 12
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 53 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Growth Coach franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $27,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $42,000 - $63,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 15%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Growth Coach has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Growth Coach landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
