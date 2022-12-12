Travelin Tom's Coffee

Coffee and beverages
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$202K - $260K
Units as of 2024
142 Increase 846.7% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Travelin Tom's Coffee

Founded 2020
Leadership Tony Lamb, CEO
Corporate Address 5945 Centennial Cir.
Florence, KY 41042
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2021 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ 140
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 142 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Travelin Tom's Coffee franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$15,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$201,620 - $259,625
Royalty Fee Information Circle
$3K-$5K/yr.
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
$1K/yr.
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Travelin Tom's Coffee has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 10 hours
Classroom Training 14 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
