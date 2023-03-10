We Make Eating Healthy Easy & Delicious!

Baya Bar is much more than An Açai & Smoothie Shop. We offer a dining experience that is unrivaled in the fast casual food & beverage space. Baya Bar presents customers with a colorful tropical environment coupled with great music and excellent customer service. Our inviting locations, picturesque items and delicious products make it a no brainer for customers to choose

Why Baya Bar?

Baya Bar is one of the fastest growing Açai Bowl Franchises in the country. With 22 locations open and another 2 dozen under development, Baya Bar is looking to break 50 locations by the end of 2023. Our streamlined processes and robust support system has allowed over 50% of our franchisees to become multi-unit franchisees.

Consumers & Franchisees Love Us!

$10,000,000+ in sales (2022)

Over 300,000 açai bowls sold last year

22k Instagram followers

Over half a million smoothies & juices sold annually

Record sales in 2021

Over 30% lower startup costs than our major competitors

Ranked #1 Açai Bowl Franchise by Entrepreneur

We are seeking Owner Operators & Multi-Unit investors who are looking to oversee day-to-day operations while engaging in growing the business. Owner Operators are responsible for our top performing stores. These locations provide runway for scaling and deliver fantastic revenue and profits.