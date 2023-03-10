Baya Bar
Request More Information
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#357 Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$155K - $335K
Units as of 2022
22 266.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Baya Bar

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Acai Bowls, Food: Quick Service, Smoothies/Juices, Fruit, Coffee, Vegan Food
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Baya Bar Franchise Systems LLC
Leadership
Bill Loesch, CEO
Corporate Address
2343 Hylan Blvd.
Staten Island, NY 10306
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube
Jump to Franchise Overview
Sponsored Content

More from Baya Bar

We Make Eating Healthy Easy & Delicious!

Baya Bar is much more than An Açai & Smoothie Shop. We offer a dining experience that is unrivaled in the fast casual food & beverage space. Baya Bar presents customers with a colorful tropical environment coupled with great music and excellent customer service. Our inviting locations, picturesque items and delicious products make it a no brainer for customers to choose

Why Baya Bar?

Baya Bar is one of the fastest growing Açai Bowl Franchises in the country. With 22 locations open and another 2 dozen under development, Baya Bar is looking to break 50 locations by the end of 2023. Our streamlined processes and robust support system has allowed over 50% of our franchisees to become multi-unit franchisees.

Consumers & Franchisees Love Us!

  • $10,000,000+ in sales (2022)
  • Over 300,000 açai bowls sold last year
  • 22k Instagram followers
  • Over half a million smoothies & juices sold annually
  • Record sales in 2021
  • Over 30% lower startup costs than our major competitors
  • Ranked #1 Açai Bowl Franchise by Entrepreneur

We are seeking Owner Operators & Multi-Unit investors who are looking to oversee day-to-day operations while engaging in growing the business. Owner Operators are responsible for our top performing stores. These locations provide runway for scaling and deliver fantastic revenue and profits.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
22 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Baya Bar franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$155,000 - $335,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Baya Bar offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Baya Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Baya Bar landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Baya Bar ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #357 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Acai Bowls Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing