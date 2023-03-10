Class 101 was founded in 1998 by Thomas Pabin. Dissatisfied with working a regular 9-to-5 job as a financial advisor, Pabin decided he wanted to make his work helping others. While working with and guiding youth as a volunteer youth minister, Pabin discovered a severe need for professional college planning services and started Class 101.

Pabin launched the business from his two-bedroom apartment and, through networking and word of mouth, his client base quickly grew. Today, there are over 40 franchises throughout the United States. Class 101 is continuing its search for new franchisees in the search for expansion.

Why You May Want to Start a Class 101 Franchise

Class 101 believes that every high school student should have a positive college experience. This process typically starts with ensuring that their families pay less out of their own pockets for an education. Class 101 offers one-on-one college planning sessions, ACT and SAT preparation classes, seminars, and organized campus visits for high school students.

Teenagers may be less likely to listen to their parents when it comes to advice, including college planning. With Class 101, parents could have the peace of mind knowing they have a support system they can contact at any time, and the teens may see Class 101 as an advisor who's there to help them.

A Class 101 franchise also helps kids improve ACT scores, write college entrance essays, and help teenagers realize standout skills or talents to set them apart from other applicants. The average Class 101 student applies to ten colleges and can receive thousands of dollars in scholarships and financial aid.

What Might Make a Class 101 Franchise a Good Choice?

Many Class 101 franchisees are parents, former educators, admission counselors, or businesspeople. Still, anyone with a passion for helping young people and their families on their paths toward college is welcome. Potential franchisees need to be flexible and willing to work afternoons or evenings to meet with teenagers. They should be articulate, organized, patient, and have strong communication skills. The Class 101 mission is to empower students, serve families, and inspire greatness. This should be completed through one-on-one counseling, events, and programs.

The Class 101 home team is very supportive and available to answer any questions you may have throughout the setup process and as you run your Class 101 franchise. There will likely be several team meetings per month via phone, and franchisees are invited to attend multi-day training sessions at the home office in Lexington, Kentucky.

How To Open a Class 101 Franchise

To be part of the Class 101 team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. However, being a part of the Class 101 family entitles you to a complete business, including marketing materials, updated curriculum, detailed operations manuals, and access to Class 101 podcasts and training videos.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Class 101 franchising team questions.