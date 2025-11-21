The 10 Hottest Trends in Franchising in 2025

This story appears in the November 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Where are the hottest opportunities in franchising? At Entrepreneur, we’re uniquely suited to answer that question. We collect data from hundreds of franchise brands every year, giving us unique insight into the types of businesses that are growing and thriving.

So, here’s our answer: The 10 hottest growth areas in franchising today are Asian Food, Beverages, Business Services, Children’s Education & Enrichment, Health & Wellness, Junk Removal/Dumpster Rentals, Personal Care, Pets, Recreation, and Restoration. Each category grew in 2025, and we expect that momentum to carry into 2026.

We listed more than 600 franchise brands inside these categories — and one of them could be right for you.

As you peruse the list, you may notice something interesting: Many of the franchises can fit into more than one trending category. For example, many of the brands in the Beverages category offer Asian-inspired teas and other drinks. There’s obvious overlap between the Health & Wellness and Personal Care categories, of course. And salon suites, which you’ll find under Personal Care, can also be considered Business Services, because they rent suites to independent hair and beauty professionals.

Those brands may be well-positioned for success, but of course, nothing in business is guaranteed. That’s why this list is for informational purposes only and not intended as a recommendation of any particular brand. It’s essential that you do your own research. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to as many franchisees as you can to decide whether an opportunity is strong and right for you.

Asian Food

Beverages

Business Services

Children’s Education and Enrichment

Health & Wellness

Junk Removal & Dumpster Rentals

Personal Care

Pets

Recreation

Restoration