/ Business News

Ex-Meta AI Chief Slams New Boss as ‘Young’ and ‘Inexperienced’

Yann LeCun warns Meta’s 29-year-old AI officer will trigger staff exodus and says LLMs are a ‘dead end’ for superintelligence.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Jan 05, 2026

Meta’s AI shake-up is backfiring, says one of the company’s former leaders. Yann LeCun, Meta’s former chief AI scientist known as a “godfather of AI,” called the company’s new 29-year-old AI boss Alexandr Wang “young” and “inexperienced” in an interview with the Financial Times.

Wang became LeCun’s manager after Meta invested $15 billion in his startup Scale AI. LeCun revealed that CEO Mark Zuckerberg “basically sidelined the entire GenAI organization” after Llama 4 flopped and the team was accused of fudging benchmarks.

“A lot of people have left, a lot of people who haven’t yet left will leave,” he said. The new hires are “completely LLM-pilled,” LeCun added, saying LLMs are “a dead end when it comes to superintelligence.”

Read more

Meta’s AI shake-up is backfiring, says one of the company’s former leaders. Yann LeCun, Meta’s former chief AI scientist known as a “godfather of AI,” called the company’s new 29-year-old AI boss Alexandr Wang “young” and “inexperienced” in an interview with the Financial Times.

Wang became LeCun’s manager after Meta invested $15 billion in his startup Scale AI. LeCun revealed that CEO Mark Zuckerberg “basically sidelined the entire GenAI organization” after Llama 4 flopped and the team was accused of fudging benchmarks.

“A lot of people have left, a lot of people who haven’t yet left will leave,” he said. The new hires are “completely LLM-pilled,” LeCun added, saying LLMs are “a dead end when it comes to superintelligence.”

Read more

Latest

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

Related Content