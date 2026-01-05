Ex-Meta AI Chief Slams New Boss as ‘Young’ and ‘Inexperienced’

Meta’s AI shake-up is backfiring, says one of the company’s former leaders. Yann LeCun, Meta’s former chief AI scientist known as a “godfather of AI,” called the company’s new 29-year-old AI boss Alexandr Wang “young” and “inexperienced” in an interview with the Financial Times.

Wang became LeCun’s manager after Meta invested $15 billion in his startup Scale AI. LeCun revealed that CEO Mark Zuckerberg “basically sidelined the entire GenAI organization” after Llama 4 flopped and the team was accused of fudging benchmarks.

“A lot of people have left, a lot of people who haven’t yet left will leave,” he said. The new hires are “completely LLM-pilled,” LeCun added, saying LLMs are “a dead end when it comes to superintelligence.”

