You might not have heard of onigiri rice balls, but that will soon change if Onigilly Japanese Kitchen has anything to do with it.

The San Francisco-based fast-casual concept centers on traditional Japanese rice balls filled with ingredients like salmon, tuna and vegetables, wrapped in seaweed. The chain is closing 2025 with $2 million in revenue and double-digit traffic growth across all locations. The San Francisco restaurant saw a 28 percent traffic increase, while San Jose grew 18 percent. After receiving California franchise approval in September, Onigilly now has one franchise location operating and five more franchisees with signed leases, with plans to open 15-20 locations in 2026.

Founder Koji Kanematsu says his goal is “to bring onigiri into the mainstream as a better, healthier, and more convenient fast-food option.” Onigiri is hugely popular in Japan as a grab-and-go snack option. As a franchisor, the company takes a hands-on approach, helping franchisees identify and negotiate real estate locations.

