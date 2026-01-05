Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Traditional goal-setting often fails because it assumes we’re operating from a stable internal state and have sufficient energy, emotional regulation and focus.

Instead of setting resolutions, you should focus on strengthening your internal system through goal-achieving practices that are based on neuroscience and breathwork.

When the nervous system is regulated, clarity returns without force. People report renewed energy, sharper focus and insight when their internal load has lightened.

Did you set a 2026 New Year’s resolution? No? That’s more than fine — it might even be the better answer. There’s a reason that most goal-setting fails, and other goal-achieving systems based on neuroscience and breathwork succeed.

Every January, we ask exhausted minds to perform a miracle. We declare ambitious resolutions, promise better habits and commit to major change at the exact moment when our nervous systems are at their most depleted. After years of uncertainty, accelerated work cycles and constant cognitive load, many people aren’t failing because they lack motivation. They’re failing because they’re trying to build clarity on top of burnout.

This is why I’m offering leaders something counterintuitive at the start of the year: Don’t set a New Year’s resolution. Reset your mental system that sets the goals instead.

Related: Why Most New Year’s Resolutions Fail and What You Should Do Instead

The problem with traditional goal-setting

Traditional goal-setting assumes we’re operating from a stable internal state, that we have sufficient energy, emotional regulation and focus. Neuroscience tells a different story. When stress becomes chronic, the body stays locked in survival “fight or flight” mode, governed by the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. Cortisol remains elevated, attention narrows, and long-term thinking shuts down. Decision-making becomes reactive rather than strategic.

In that physiological state, goals don’t inspire; they hold you back. This is why so many people experience the same cycle every January. Motivation is high at first, driven by fear and stress hormones, but quickly gives way to overwhelm. Falling behind begins to feel personal. Projects stall, confidence erodes, and eventually disengagement follows. This isn’t a discipline issue. It’s a biology issue. You cannot think your way out of a dysregulated nervous system.

Burnout itself is often misunderstood. Turns out that it’s not simply about workload; it’s more about perception. When people believe they must carry everything alone, whether in leadership, work or life, the cognitive burden becomes unsustainable. The mind enters a scarcity loop: “I can’t keep up. I can’t finish. I’m falling behind.” Tasks feel heavier, ideas feel blocked, and people begin abandoning projects not because they lack ability, but because their internal system is overwhelmed.

Over time, this leads to a more subtle cost: burned bridges, not necessarily from conflict, but from withdrawal. When stress dominates, people disconnect. They back away from collaborators, from creativity and from perspective.

Related: Everything You’ve Heard About New Year’s Resolutions Is Wrong. Use This Strategy From a Harvard-Grad Psychology Expert Instead.

The solution

The solution isn’t pushing harder. It’s strengthening the internal system and widening the lens through which we see our challenges.

This is where neuroscience and breathwork intersect in a meaningful way. Certain breathing practices, like scientifically-backed SKY Breath Meditation, directly influence the HPA axis by signaling safety to the nervous system. Over time, consistent practice lowers baseline cortisol, improves emotional regulation and restores access to broader attention and long-term thinking. In effect, it resets the operating system.

What’s striking is that when the nervous system is regulated, clarity returns without force. People report renewed energy, sharper focus and insight — not because their circumstances have changed, but because their internal load has lightened. The world didn’t get easier; their capacity to engage with it expanded.

We tend to overvalue intention and undervalue attention. New Year’s resolutions or any strict, deadline-based targets for that matter, rely heavily on willpower, which is finite, especially under stress. Attention-based rituals, by contrast, work with the brain’s design. When you repeatedly bring awareness to breath and the present moment, you train the mind to stabilize itself. From that stability, priorities organize naturally and momentum returns without strain.

Related: This Simple Practice Will Elevate Your Leadership in Ways You Never Expected

What leaders should know

This shift has profound implications for leadership as well. Burnout is often fueled by the belief that leadership means personal burden, that you must carry every outcome yourself. In reality, the most effective leaders think clearly, not constantly. They build systems and teams rather than absorbing every problem. A regulated nervous system allows leaders to see where collaboration is possible, what doesn’t require their intervention and how to build social capital rather than erode it.

In uncertain environments, this becomes a competitive advantage. Calm leaders make better decisions, conserve energy and create space for others to contribute. They don’t carry the weight of the whole world. They build teams that can carry it together.

There’s also a quieter truth about creativity and progress that often gets overlooked: Ideas don’t belong to anyone. They arrive when the mind is open. Stress narrows perception; calm expands it. When people stop forcing outcomes and instead focus on connecting with their internal state, insight returns — not as a dramatic breakthrough, but as a steady, reliable signal.

So instead of asking, “What should I accomplish this year?” A better question might be, “What state do I need to think clearly?” Instead of a resolution, consider a daily reset. A few minutes of breath. A moment of stillness. A ritual that reminds your nervous system that you are safe, supported and not alone in the work ahead.

This year doesn’t need a new version of you. It just needs you to be more relaxed. And from that place, everything else becomes possible.