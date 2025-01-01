Ajay Tejasvi

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Dr. Ajay Tejasvi is the President of TLEX, Art of Living’s corporate training program. He has 20+ years in global leadership training at Fortune 500s, including the World Bank, and guides teams in 30+ countries. Ajay holds a PhD in Political Science, an MS in AI, and a Master’s in Foreign Policy.

Latest

Leadership

How to Lead Effectively When Everything Feels Fragile and Nothing Feels Certain

In a world defined by constant disruption, today's most effective leaders are those who embrace uncertainty, build trust through collaboration and cultivate inner resilience to drive meaningful change under pressure.

