Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways The most impactful leaders are those who prioritize stillness over constant speed. They can access awareness and attention, and they lead from the quiet of reflection and foresight.

Meditation strengthens the mind’s ability to be self-aware before it acts and helps leaders stay centered amid chaos. SKY Breath Meditation is a great way to begin.

The result is a clearer strategy, calmer teams and a culture that leads from awareness.

With the pace of change these days, we may feel that the past year has been defined by speed, a relentless push to innovate faster, launch sooner and adopt the newest technologies as soon as possible. Yet, one of the most transformative leadership qualities today isn’t just speed. It’s stillness.

It is evident that the most impactful leaders aren’t those who process the most data, but those who can access awareness and attention. They lead not from the noise of reaction, but from the quiet of reflection and foresight. In the same way an athlete depends on recovery to reach peak performance, truly effective leaders draw on moments of inner silence to see clearly, decide wisely and act decisively. Such actions help build velocity — speed with direction that benefits all stakeholders.

Around the world, corporate culture celebrates action. The calendar is crowded, the inbox never ends, and “move fast” remains a mantra. Yet every major crisis, from corporate scandals to policy missteps, has its roots in a failure to pause. It is just speed — motion without a specific direction.

Related: The Business Owner’s Guide to Meditation

The power of meditation

It’s important to remember that stillness is not the absence of movement; it is the presence of clarity. Meditation strengthens the mind’s ability to be self-aware before it acts — to see thought, emotion and bias arise without being ruled by them.

Practices like SKY Breath Meditation effortlessly settle the mind and regulate the nervous system, offering reliable access to this clarity. Neuroscience research confirms what ancient traditions have long taught: When we are able to bring our attention to the present while remaining relaxed, the prefrontal cortex regains control, stress hormones decline, and our decisions shift from instinctive defense to creative design.

In my years of working with global Fortune 500 corporations, I’ve seen a pattern. The leaders most trusted in turbulent times are not the loudest or the most active; they are often the calmest in the room. Their calm is contagious. It regulates the emotional climate of an entire organization.

Traditional management logic assumes that better results require tighter control in the form of more oversight, metrics or meetings. But control is a fragile strategy in a world defined by complexity.

Meditation cultivates a different faculty: meta-cognition, or awareness of awareness itself. Instead of micromanaging every variable, leaders learn to see patterns and relationships. They shift from driving the system to designing the conditions in which excellence naturally emerges. When the mind is clear, leaders perceive leverage points, the few actions that change everything else. Without clarity, we chase symptoms. With it, we are able to address causes.

Related: 7 Proven Ways Meditating Prepares You for Success

Presence and impact

If attention is the new currency, most leaders are broke. They’re spending their days following distractions instead of presence. True leadership isn’t merely about productivity but about being fully present. Teams follow presence and impact, not titles.

Leaders can signal these qualities through tone, body language and deep listening. SKY Breath Meditation strengthens this capacity, helping leaders stay centered amid chaos. From that stillness, decisions sharpen, communication aligns faster, and innovation flows, proving that stillness doesn’t slow leaders down; it actually helps make progress towards a goal more steadily.

When individuals on a team learn to quiet the inner chatter of their minds, collective intelligence can emerge. Meditation has the potential to turn leadership from a solo performance into a symphony. The still mind listens not only to self and others, but is able to access the subtle wisdom of the group. In my work, I’ve found that teams that practice meditation together report higher trust, psychological safety and creative flow, all qualities every organization claims to value yet rarely cultivates intentionally.

Related: How Meditation Can Transform Your Business

Synchronized stillness

On December 21, millions around the world will meditate together in a global event led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. It’s more than a moment of collective calm; it’s a demonstration of what synchronized stillness can achieve. When individuals across continents meditate at the same time, they remind us that peace scales from the individual nervous system to the shared consciousness of humanity.

Established by the United Nations to recognize meditation’s role in advancing human well-being, World Meditation Day is more than a symbolic observance; it’s an acknowledgment that inner awareness is essential to global progress. The UN highlights meditation’s universal appeal, practiced by people of every culture and faith, and endorsed by the World Health Organization for its proven impact on stress reduction, mental clarity and emotional balance. In times marked by conflict, climate strain and rapid technological acceleration, the UN’s message is timely: Cultivating stillness is a form of leadership.

For business leaders, this isn’t just symbolic. It’s instructive. The same principle applies in organizations: When minds align in calm, teams align in purpose. A shared pause can unlock the kind of synergy no strategy session can manufacture.

Stillness doesn’t mean withdrawal from the world; it means engaging the world without being consumed by it. It is balanced in perspective, precision in action and compassion in power.

As we approach World Meditation Day, the invitation to every leader is simple: experiment.

Sit for five minutes before your next meeting

Breathe before you respond

Notice before you decide

SKY Breath is one accessible way to begin. The ROI of spending this time going within may surprise you: clearer strategy, calmer teams and a culture that leads from awareness, not anxiety.

When we meditate together, even virtually, we remember that presence begins where distraction ends. The quiet mind is not just empty; it is spacious enough to hold the future.