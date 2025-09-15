Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can easily search online to find lists of new tech tools or the top new ChatGPT prompts to have AI help you with your work, but what about tapping into your own internal productivity without outside assistance? We often forget that the most powerful productivity hack isn't just another app — it's our own internal potential and the knowledge to tap into it.

It is something we refer to as Absolute Intelligence.

The originator of this concept, global humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, recently spoke at Deakin University's Applied Artificial Intelligence Institute, exploring the theme of Absolute Intelligence versus Artificial Intelligence and the nature of our innate, embedded intelligence. The key factor is that, unlike artificial intelligence, Absolute Intelligence becomes accessible when your mind is calm and settled. It's a deeper intelligence that allows you to see more possibilities and make better decisions by tapping into your intuitive abilities.

While companies everywhere are racing to implement AI, the ones that can truly succeed have something more: self-aware leaders who are able to tap into their Absolute Intelligence. In a world flooded with external tools, it's the internal operating system of a leader that often determines whether innovation thrives or fails.

Studies are starting to show that over-reliance on AI can lead to a decline in cognitive abilities such as critical thinking, problem-solving and retention. Research suggests that AI use can result in cognitive offloading, where individuals delegate tasks to AI, reducing their engagement in deep, reflective thinking.

This can lead to a decrease in brain activity, weaker memory retention and a diminished sense of authorship, particularly when using AI for creative tasks. So what can we do to thrive in such a situation?

Here are five powerful and practical "prompts" to unlock your own Absolute Intelligence:

Related: How to Access the Inner Power That Makes You Irreplaceable in an AI-Driven World

1. Develop a deeper understanding of self

Start by looking beyond your body and thoughts. You are not just a collection of tasks, roles or even emotions. We are more than what meets the eye. In the SKY Breath Meditation program, one experiences the seven layers of our existence. The physical body, then our breath and mind, are the first three, more physical layers. Then comes your intellect, where conscious choices are being made. The fifth layer is your memories, and the sixth layer is the more encompassing ego or sense of identity. Finally, the last layer is the Self, which goes beyond ego to encompass the never-changing reference point of who we truly are.

A fundamental understanding of this truth allows us to connect with the core of who we are. When you do this, clarity comes naturally.

2. Learn to recharge

Self-awareness is a first step in learning to recharge. When we become aware of our thoughts and emotions and learn to manage them through the breath, we get in touch with our Self — the source of all energy.

We often tend to treat our devices better than our own systems, adding protective layers to our phones and ensuring our computer is always fully charged.

Paying attention to the type of foods we consume, the amount of sleep we get, learning how to use the breath and maintaining a pleasant state of mind can help us recharge our own batteries — and keep us ready to face the challenges that the world throws at us.

Our breath holds many secrets, but we often pay attention only when we are out of breath!

There's ancient wisdom behind the sayings "you are what you eat" or "you become the average of your closest circle." They reflect a deeper truth: Your outer world is an echo of your inner vibration. So if you want to show up differently, start by tuning the instrument. Choose wisely. What you eat, who you spend time with and how you breathe are not just habits. They're your crucial foundation builders.

Related: Relying on AI Could Be Your Biggest Business Mistake — These 2 Human Skills Are What Drive Real Results.

3. Be in the present moment

It's not enough to understand productivity intellectually; you have to live it. A few days ago, I was leading a virtual meditation session for over a hundred people and realized that the administrator had muted the entire group, including me — and had gone for a bio-break.

When I tried to unmute myself, I was not able to do it! I was able to accept the present moment, and instead of reacting, I chose to respond. I used sign language to signal to the participants to begin their meditation. Towards the end, when we recapped, most people had a deep meditation and didn't even realize that I had not been able to unmute myself in the beginning.

When we embrace the present moment in its totality, we are able to respond and make the most of a given situation.

4. Train your breath, train your mind

Your breath is more than just a biological function; it's the remote control for your mind. It's the bridge between the outer and inner worlds. Learning to modulate your breath can help you achieve a sense of clarity and calmness, as well as boost your energy and dynamism.

As part of SKY Breath Meditation program, we teach specific breathing techniques that have helped leaders stay grounded in high-pressure situations, from negotiations to startup setbacks. If you want to lead with clarity and purpose, start by mastering your breath.

Modern neuroscience is catching up to what ancient wisdom has always known: How you breathe directly affects how you think, feel and perform. Research shows that rhythmic breathing patterns regulate the autonomic nervous system, lower cortisol levels and improve heart rate variability, all key indicators of resilience and mental agility. When your breath is steady, your thoughts follow suit. You move out of a reactionary state and instead, you're responding with presence, clarity and purpose.

Related: Is Artificial Intelligence Replacing Your Intelligence?

5. Lead from within

We are more than just our minds, thoughts and emotions. We realize this when we are able to remove the veil of stress that clouds our vision. This effectively changes our outlook towards life, and we are able to connect with others around us in more real and meaningful ways. A sense of connection and belonging helps establish mutual trust. That's when we begin to lead not just from the mind, but from a deeper place of wisdom.

Artificial intelligence has indeed been a transformative force, redefining efficiency, scale and problem-solving across the board. What truly distinguishes human capacity is not just the ability to compute faster or analyze more, but the very intelligence that arises from awareness. As AI continues to evolve, the most meaningful differentiator will not be technological progress alone, but our ability to deepen our understanding of Absolute Intelligence and to lead from that place of awareness and intuition.

So before you open another productivity app or scroll for the latest AI prompts — Pause. Breathe. Relax. For these are the prompts to access your Absolute Intelligence.