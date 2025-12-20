Manage Your Entire Company From One White-Label Platform for $280

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Businesses use an average of 110 different SaaS applications to run their operations, according to a Gartner report. If you’re juggling client websites, marketing campaigns, invoicing, and project timelines, that software sprawl creates inefficiency and eats into profit margins.

That’s where an enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform comes in handy. Sellful consolidates those essential business functions into one artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, white-label platform so that you can streamline your entire business operations forever for only $279.97.

Everything your company needs in one dashboard

Sellful provides true all-in-one functionality that goes beyond basic website builders. You can create client websites, sales funnels, and landing pages in seconds using AI, then manage those clients through the native customer relationship management system (CRM). The platform handles email and SMS marketing, appointment scheduling, online courses, memberships, invoicing, and project management.

Having white-label capability means you can brand the entire platform as your own or customize it for each client. This is particularly valuable for marketing agencies that want to offer a comprehensive solution without directing clients to third-party tools.

The AI assistant automates communication and outreach, generates website content, and creates workflows in minutes instead of hours. The automation builder connects different functions so client inquiries automatically create CRM entries, trigger follow-up emails, and schedule appointments without manual intervention.

The platform includes more than 5,000 app integrations and supports 20+ payment gateways, including PayPal, Stripe, Authorize.net, and Square, with no additional fees from Sellful, the company says. Whether you’re running a digital marketing agency, managing e-commerce clients, or providing business consulting, you can manage multiple client accounts from a single dashboard instead of switching between multiple tools throughout the day.

The ERP Agency Plan includes 10 sites or sub-accounts, each with unlimited contacts, pages, blog posts, users, and products. You get 100GB of file storage and 50,000 free email sends monthly. Additional features include reputation management, social media automation, team chat, accounting tools, HR suite with payroll, community builder, and point-of-sale functionality.

Traditional SaaS platforms charge per user, per site, or per client, which means your costs are never-ending. With Sellful’s lifetime access model, you pay once and use the platform forever, regardless of how long you are in business.

Get lifetime access to Sellful's ERP Agency Plan for just $279.97.

Sellful – White Label Website Builder & Software: ERP Agency Plan (Lifetime)

