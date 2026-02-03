Josh D’Amaro is taking over Disney — and he’s got some big shoes to fill. The 54-year-old chairman of Disney’s parks division will succeed Bob Iger as CEO on March 18. Iger’s tenure saw Disney make some of its biggest moves ever, acquiring Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox while launching Disney+.

D’Amaro has overseen Disney Experiences since 2020. His promotion to the top spot shows just how important theme parks and cruises have become to the company’s bottom line. Disney is spending tens of billions expanding its parks and building new ships. D’Amaro is already a favorite among Disney super-fans, frequently touring the parks and highlighting cast members on social media.

Iger, 74, will stay on as a senior adviser and board member until his contract ends December 31. The succession ends years of speculation — and the shadow of Disney’s last botched CEO handoff, when Bob Chapek’s brief tenure led to an ugly power struggle before Iger returned in 2022.

