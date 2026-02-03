Good news for snack fiends: PepsiCo is slashing prices by up to 15% on some of its most popular snacks, including Lay’s, Doritos, and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, The Wall Street Journal reports. An 8-ounce bag of Lay’s classic potato chips could drop from $4.99 to $4.29, while a 9.25-ounce bag of Doritos would fall about 80 cents to $5.49.

The move comes after the company received a flood of complaints from chip connoisseurs that high prices were making it hard to buy the snacks. They aren’t wrong. Retail prices for salty snacks were about 38% higher in June 2024 than they were in 2020, according to Jefferies analysts.

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta admitted the company’s snack prices had become “a little more expensive than we would like it to be.” But the price cuts aren’t free. The company says the cuts are funded by closing three manufacturing plants and cutting several product lines.

