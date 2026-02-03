Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways The crypto industry faces a critical challenge: outdated wallet infrastructure that undermines security and user trust.

Beyond cosmetic changes, the industry acknowledges the need for a fundamental redesign to ensure safe, user-friendly and self-custodial crypto management.

For all the talk about “decentralization” and “empowerment,” the cryptocurrency industry has ignored the one layer every user touches: the wallet. Blockchains get upgrades, protocols get rewrites and AI agents get hyped to the moon, but the thing people rely on to hold their money and identity is still a browser plugin glued together with warnings and hope.

It’s almost comical how many of crypto’s biggest failures trace back to this. Hacks blamed on “user error.” Blind-signing scams that empty wallets in seconds. Seed phrases that disappear in apartment moves or get phished out of inboxes. Entire ecosystems are built on infrastructure that collapses the moment a tab freezes or a spoofed UI pops up.

And the worst part? The industry treats all of this as normal. Wallets get dressed up with new UI or a shinier extension icon, but underneath, they’re built like SaaS products pretending to be self-custody. A website outage, a compromised iframe or a vendor failure is all it takes to expose users who thought they were “sovereign.”

This isn’t a niche problem; it’s the problem. The one quietly shaping public perception, killing adoption and giving regulators endless ammunition.

Everyone loves to talk about mainstream users, but no one wants to face the obvious truth: No mainstream audience will ever trust a system that expects them to memorize magic words and pray their browser doesn’t betray them.

The dam finally cracks

At Devconnect in Buenos Aires, this tension was impossible to avoid. Behind all the AI-agent talk and real-world-finance buzz, conversations kept circling back to the same topic: The wallet layer is broken, and the market has reached the point where patching it won’t cut it.

A noticeable shift is happening. Not cosmetic rebrands or acquisitions, those are symptoms. The real shift is architectural. A handful of builders finally stopped treating wallets like apps and started treating them like infrastructure.

The clearest example of this was the launch of Wallet as a Protocol (WaaP) from Holonym’s team. Not another wallet instance, not another extension, a protocol. Something closer to HTTPS or SMTP than a product. A wallet layer that isn’t owned by a vendor. A universal account that isn’t recreated for every app. Real self-custody without dumping responsibility on users. And crucially, no seed phrases, the single biggest psychological barrier for anyone outside the crypto bubble.

Whether WaaP becomes the standard isn’t the point. The point is that someone finally called the bluff: seed phrases were a workaround, not a destiny. Blind signing was a failure, not a feature. And building critical infrastructure on SaaS wrappers was never going to scale to billions of people.

The industry is paying for its shortcuts

For years, crypto put velocity above safety. Seed phrases were shipped because they were the fastest way to get wallets working. Browser extensions were adopted because they were the quickest way to reach users. SaaS-style embedded wallets became popular because onboarding metrics looked good in a pitch deck.

Now the bill is due.

AI agents are entering the ecosystem, and they can’t safely interact with wallets designed for copy-pasting keys into web forms. DeFi protocols want real users, not bots spoofing sessions through weak signing flows. Builders in places like Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa need infrastructure that works offline or in hostile environments, not something that breaks if a UI element is compromised.

The truth is uncomfortable but simple: Crypto’s weakest link has always been the thing the industry treated as an afterthought.

A correction, long overdue

What’s happening now isn’t a product cycle. It’s a correction.

Wallets can no longer behave like SaaS extensions that rent custody back to users in tiny fragments. They can’t keep relying on “don’t click the wrong prompt” as a security model. They can’t keep telling the public to take on all the responsibility while offering none of the protection.

The next phase, whether it’s WaaP or something inspired by it, moves in a different direction entirely. Call it overdue. Call it obvious. But the wallet layer is finally getting the scrutiny it deserved 10 years ago.

And if this industry actually wants mainstream adoption, not just in trading, but in real finance, real identity, real coordination, fixing the wallet layer isn’t optional. It’s the starting point.

The rest of the stack will evolve only as fast as the wallets allow.

