Here's how to enable your team to solve problems on their own so you can focus on strategic planning and growth.

It is quite common among entrepreneurs and leaders to become the ultimate "fix-it person," always on the lookout for a solution. After all, we've built businesses by making decisions, fixing issues and clearing hurdles. However, as you continue growing your business, attempting to solve every issue you encounter is counterproductive, as it acts as a constraint on development and hinders team growth.

It is important for you not to try to solve all the issues you come across. You need to build an environment where issues are addressed and resolved without your involvement so that you can concentrate on the strategic level.

This is how you can work on your team, construct the process and stop fixing everything yourself.

1. Crisis playbooks: Create detailed guides for your team

Perhaps the best way to stop being the "fixer" is to equip the team with tools and enable them to deal with the recurring challenges themselves. This is where creating crisis playbooks comes into play. A crisis playbook is a step-by-step plan that your team follows when faced with certain types of problems that occur repeatedly. But it is not just a list of directions; it is a well-thought-out strategy that enables them to manage emergencies on their own.

For example, if there are many complaints from customers, you do not have to interject each time. Instead, create a step-by-step playbook for the team to follow — how to respond, to whom one should report the problem and what to do after the problem is solved. It reduces interference in your business operations, yet it also maintains a predictable and organized pace.

Actionable insight: Select the three most frequent issues in your business and focus on them. Develop a precise roadmap for each of them, explaining who is accountable for what and how a problem can be resolved. Teach your subordinates to use these playbooks instead of seeking your assistance in the process.

2. Empower your team: Give them the authority to solve problems

If your team is always waiting for your approval or for your decision, then it is high time to change the way you lead your team. It is crucial for leaders to understand that implementing the concept of empowering your team is not as simple as throwing the reigns and saying, "Go for it." It is about providing them with the freedom to make certain decisions without necessarily having to consult their superiors as long as they fall within a certain laid-down set of guidelines.

When your team is endowed with authority and trust, they are more likely to exercise ownership of the roles given to them. Self-empowerment minimizes the level of reliance on you, enhances the rate of decision-making and promotes accountability. It also helps you to stop worrying about unimportant details and start focusing on the more important strategic tasks.

Actionable insight: You must set limits on what your team is allowed to do without consulting you. Let them manage tasks on their own within such constraints and only report issues that need your intervention. In the long run, you will realize that fewer matters get to your table, and efficiency will increase.

3. Early warnings: Implement systems to flag issues before they become crises

Instead of waiting for issues to turn into major concerns, develop early signals that notify your team of potential issues before they become huge. These systems can be simple, for instance, using an automated software program to monitor for unusual activity or using regular team meetings to find out small issues before they become big problems.

If problems are reported from the onset, they can be solved before they become a big problem in the organization. This minimizes tension and confusion and enables more rational approaches to problems.

Actionable insight: Ensure that you use technologies that will enable continuous evaluation of your business processes. Whether it is the customer satisfaction index, the stock status or the performance of the employees, it is always advantageous to detect issues early before they snowball into something bigger. Schedule weekly or bi-weekly meetings with your team to discuss possible problems before they arise.

4. No interruptions for minor issues: Let your team handle the small tasks

Not every problem is worth your time and energy. In fact, most aren't. However, if you are always drawn into small issues, you will be bogged down by them and won't be able to look at the big picture. For efficiency and better team relations, create an environment where your team understands that they don't have to report petty problems to you. It could be small issues perceived by customers, small issues affecting day-to-day operations or even issues that employees have against each other or the company. It is okay to let your team deal with these issues on their own, in accordance with the playbooks and systems you have put in place.

Actionable insight: Define what should be considered minor and what is critical in terms of the business. For small items, let the team decide what is best. If they know you trust them to solve these problems, they will, and you can spend more of your time on strategic planning and development.

5. Define priority levels: What's truly urgent?

When everything is a fire, nothing becomes a priority to deserve the attention of a fire. There will always be competing priorities in any organization, and therefore, one of the toughest tasks is to know what is critical, what is important and what is less critical.

If your team is still foggy on this, they will come to you with all sorts of things, just in case. To overcome this, you need to establish priority levels within your team. Set standards for what can be considered a high-priority area as opposed to a low-priority one. Emergent issues should be taken into your attention, whereas the rest of the problems must be solved based on protocols and procedures.

Actionable insight: Discuss with your team members and try to divide various kinds of problems by their importance. Emergent issues could be any matter that is critical to customers or the safety or financial health of the business. The rest should be left to the team or addressed at your next meeting. In this manner, the team is aware of what really requires your intervention and what can be managed by them.

6. Focus on long-term solutions, not quick fixes

In many cases, instead of solving the root of the problem, we are quick to address the issues at hand and provide a quick solution. This is where many businesses end up being in a constant state of firefighting. Instead, motivate your team to develop a long-term perspective toward the problem.

Instead of quickly patching up a problem, ask them to look deeper: What led to this problem, and how can it be avoided in the future? Long-term solutions may take longer at the beginning, but they help to save countless hours and headaches in the future. When your team is working on sustainable solutions, your business operations will be better, and you won't find yourself having the same issues repeatedly.

Actionable insight: Remind your team members to always look beyond the surface of their tasks. Tell them to search for the root causes of issues and identify methods that can be employed to solve such issues and ensure that they do not happen again. This way of thinking will help eliminate many of the trivial problems that arise and give you more time to focus on the important questions.

A leader's role is not to be the one who solves all the problems that arise in the organization. It is to create a team and a system in which difficulties do not turn into issues in the first place. Thus, by writing crisis playbooks, giving your team more freedom, introducing early alert systems and working towards the future, you can take your attention off of mere survival and put it on success.

Finding solutions is crucial, but finding ways to avoid problems is revolutionary. It is better to dedicate more time to leadership and planning and enable your staff to deal with problems proactively on their own. The result? A more efficient and empowered team — and a business that feels like one seamless unit.