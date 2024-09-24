Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Yesterday, I was clever — I thought I could handle everything myself. Every single thing, every little matter, every flare-up that required extinguishing. I used to spend several hours performing mundane chores, thinking that is what keeps everything in order. I was the core of my business, the person to whom people look for decisions, directions and resolutions.

But today, I'm wiser. I realized that being the solution to every little problem was not benefiting my business, and it was not beneficial to me in any way as I was constantly in firefighting mode. Thus, I decided to slow down, let go of multitasking and concentrate on the essentials. I developed stronger processes, enabled my people and, perhaps most effectively, learned to relinquish control.

It was not an easy decision, but I think it was one of the best decisions I have ever made. As with the previous example, now I do not feel stressed by my everyday routine, but rather motivated to achieve my goals. This is true for me today because I am no longer struggling to keep my business afloat.

Related: Learning to Let Go of Control and Delegate Can Be Hard. Here Are 3 Components to Make It Easier.

The cleverness trap — where it all began

It is always appealing to be the one who does everything, as it gives you a sense of being indispensable. This kind of mindset in the early stages of building a business can feel like a superpower. You are the one who calls the shots, the one who gets things done. Each achievement, no matter how insignificant it may seem, is a personal achievement — recognition of one's skills and dedication.

But here's the catch: Wits can be a snare. The strategies that are effective at the beginning are often counterproductive as your company expands. I discovered this the hard way. It was clever of me to manage all this on my own, but that cleverness did not allow me to see the whole picture. At some point, I lost sight of the overall picture, and the focus was just on the different aspects of the project.

The turning point — realizing the need for change

The change was not sudden; it was gradual, and it was not a single event that sparked the change. I began to realize that things were getting out of hand; my inbox was filled with emails, I had tons of tasks awaiting me, and I felt like I was constantly on the edge of a breakdown. My business was flourishing while I was not. I felt exhausted and stressed as if I was just scraping day by day.

It was a long time before I noticed that I was trapped in a vicious cycle. I became the weak link in my own company. My desire to be involved in everything was becoming a problem and was holding us back from achieving our goals. The time had come to change.

Related: Dear Business Owners: It's Time to Work on Your Business, Not in It

The shift — moving from doing it all to doing what matters

1. Creating a decision matrix:

The first change that I implemented was the Decision Matrix. I then came to understand that I had to surrender the notion that I was the one in charge of making all the decisions. The Decision Matrix assisted me in allowing my subordinates to make decisions on their own and without my input. It was not about letting go of the power to decide; it was about sharing the power to decide.

2. Building playbooks:

Then, I addressed the problems which revisited me again and again. These were the tasks that consumed time and energy — the tasks which, in fact, did not require my involvement at all. The playbooks I built were general instructions on how to approach common issues and processes. My team now knew how to address problems, and this relieved me from always handling the problems that arose within the team.

3. Establishing a pre-mortem process:

I then implemented a pre-mortem process. The way of thinking shifted from solving problems when they occurred to predicting them. Before beginning a new project, my team and I would identify possible problems that could occur and how to avoid them. This proactive approach helped to cut down the number of crises that we experienced significantly.

4. Automating routine tasks:

The little things are the sneak thieves of time. They are a prerequisite, but they consume a lot of time and always seem to divert my attention to more important matters. Therefore, I developed an Autopilot Mode for my business. I tried to minimize the amount of time I spent on repetitive tasks by automating them where possible. Even simple tasks such as invoicing and social media scheduling are taken care of, and this is something that saves me time every week.

5. Implementing a time block firewall:

Despite all these changes, I realized that urgent tasks were still infiltrating my day and disrupting my plan. That's when I created a time block firewall. This was about protecting my most valuable resource: my time. I also reserved certain blocks of time for doing deep work, periods where I would not be available for anything else. This was not merely an efficiency tool; it was a revolutionizer.

Related: Entrepreneurs: Stop Wearing All the Hats and Do This Instead

The results — a thriving business and a balanced life

As I started implementing these changes, the results were evident. This way, my business not only survived but also grew at a faster pace. The team was more empowered, decisions were being made quickly, and we were progressing at a pace that had not been seen before. But the most significant transformation was internal: I was no longer a mere business owner; I was a leader. I had more time to devote to growth, innovation and strategy, which was a luxury. I was proactive rather than just being reactive, which was quite fulfilling in a way because I was in charge of my own life.

1. Empowered team:

The first change that I found most significant was the perspective shift regarding my position. I also understood that my role was not to know more than my subordinates, but to help them work effectively. I made my team stronger and more capable by delegating decision-making and problem-solving responsibilities to them.

2. Focus on growth:

With the fires out and the routine tasks being handled on their own, I was finally able to concentrate on the goal. I began implementing time management changes by spending more time on planning, relationship building and opportunity identification. This is because the business benefited from the fact that I was not slowed down by small details. I was able to look at it from a broad perspective.

If you are still attempting to manage all of the tasks on your own, it is time to step back. It is now time to transition from the smart to the sagacious. If you are eager to see your business grow, then relinquish the power to dictate every aspect of it. It is not about exiting from the duties; it is about redefining them. It is about vision, growth and creating a business that can be successful without having to break the owner.