Right Now, You Can Get More Than 310 Hours of IT Training for Just $50

As a business leader, staying ahead in tech is non-negotiable. Whether you're building a more skilled team or enhancing your own IT knowledge, the Complete 2025 CompTIA Certification Training Super Bundle by IDUNOVA can really support your efforts.

For just $49.99 (reg. $493), this comprehensive bundle delivers 17 courses and more than 310 hours of learning content, covering everything from IT fundamentals to advanced networking and security.

With courses designed for both beginners and seasoned professionals, this training bundle offers complete flexibility. Study at your own pace—revisit challenging topics as often as you need or breeze through familiar concepts. From CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ to Network+, Security+, Server+, and more, each course combines practical exercises, expert insights, and emerging tech trends to give you actionable knowledge.

Some of the highlights from this bundle include CompTIA IT Fundamentals+. Here, you'll dive into computing basics like software, IT security, databases, and cloud systems. This 54-lesson course is your entryway to understanding core IT concepts.

The CompTIA Network+ (N10-008) course allows you to explore the OSI model, routing, switching, IP addressing, and cutting-edge topics like software-defined networking and cloud integration. It includes hands-on labs, quizzes, and flashcards for a practical, immersive experience.

You'll also be able to master IT security protocols and server management with industry-aligned courses designed to future-proof your knowledge.

For businesses, this bundle is more than just a learning tool—it's a growth opportunity. Upskill your IT team or train new employees to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity, networking, and system management. And because the courses are self-paced, your team can learn without disrupting their daily workflows.

Whether you're looking to boost your credentials, train your team, or explore a new career path, this bundle makes professional-grade IT training accessible for all.

Get the Complete 2025 CompTIA Certification Training Super Bundle by IDUNOVA while it's just $49.99 (reg. $493) ahead of the holidays.

