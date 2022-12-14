Business Solutions

With problems come solutions and they're plenty of business solutions for small businesses, business management, and more. See the best business solution for you.

Real Estate

How This New and Innovative Technology Is Disrupting the Real Estate Industry

Zain Jaffer

Zain Jaffer

More from Business Solutions

Growing a Business

5 Text Messaging Tips for Businesses to Succeed in 2023

Texting is increasingly common in business communications, and new research shows how businesses can best implement texting to impact revenue.

Kenneth Burke

Kenneth Burke

Business Models

This Staffing Model Will Help Businesses Combat Quiet Quitting and the Recession

In these uncertain times of global recession and quiet quitting culture, entrepreneurs can leverage staff augmentation services to mitigate operational costs and promptly fill talent gaps.

Asim Rais Siddiqui
Andres Tovar

Andres Tovar

Sam Silverman

Sam Silverman

Business Solutions

3 Ways to Ensure Cybersecurity Is a Priority for the Companies You Partner With

As long as cybercriminals are willing to hack into systems, corporate leaders and their teams must find and remove their cybersecurity vulnerabilities — and that includes third-party risks.

Robert Hoffman

Robert Hoffman

Marketing

Trying to Rank for a Keyword on Google? Don't Fall for These 3 Myths.

We dive deep into why website domain authority score is not enough to rank well for a given keyword on Google.

Dmitry Dragilev

Dmitry Dragilev

Science & Technology

3 Ways to Transition Your Company Into A Data-Driven Culture

One of the major stumbling blocks to AI adoption among organizations is the lack of a data-driven culture. Here are three ways organizations can become more data-driven to leverage AI better.

Ralph Tkatchuk

Ralph Tkatchuk

Marketing

5 Tips to Improve Local SEO

Local SEO is crucial for businesses looking to attract nearby customers.

Sean Boyle

Sean Boyle

Leadership

This Is Your Secret Weapon for Better Customer Experience

Adopting this model will help unite your customer-facing teams, so they can focus on providing a singular, cohesive experience to consumers, no matter where or how they buy.

Margaret Wise

Margaret Wise