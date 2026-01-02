Get a Lifetime of the Top 4 Microsoft Office Apps for $150

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The average business uses 10 different software subscriptions, with costs adding up to thousands annually, research from McKinsey says. If you’re tired of monthly charges for tools you use every day, Microsoft 2024 offers a different approach. You can own Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook outright with a lifetime license for just $149.97 — no recurring fees, no expiration dates.

The apps you actually need, without the subscription treadmill

Microsoft 2024 gives you permanent access to the core productivity apps that keep businesses running. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook — all the full-featured 2024 versions with the latest improvements. The suite installs directly on your Mac or PC, so you can use them forever.

Excel got some serious performance upgrades. You can handle massive datasets and open multiple workbooks without everything grinding to a halt. Dynamic arrays let formulas return multiple results automatically, simplifying complex data tasks. AI-powered insights analyze your data and suggest visualizations that actually make sense.

PowerPoint now lets you record presentations with voice narration and live video directly in the app. This is huge for remote teams and online training — you can create polished recorded presentations with captions without needing separate recording software.

Word’s Focus Mode strips away distractions when you need to concentrate on writing. Smart Compose uses AI to suggest text based on what you’re working on, speeding up the whole process. The improved research tools let you pull in citations and manage references without jumping between applications.

The interface follows Microsoft’s Fluent Design principles, which means everything looks consistent and works the same way on all the apps. Better touch and pen support makes it more practical on tablets and hybrid devices.

Real-time co-authoring in Word, Excel and PowerPoint means multiple people can edit the same document simultaneously. Built-in chat and comments keep feedback flowing without switching to email. Version history tracks changes so you can revert to earlier drafts if needed.

This works best for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs who want professional tools without ongoing costs. You get security updates and support without a Microsoft 365 subscription — just a one-time purchase that covers you indefinitely.

