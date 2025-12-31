Master AI and Business Skills in One Bundle for Just $25

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you’ve been running your company all on your own, you can now replace expensive outsourcing by using artificial intelligence (AI) for brand building and business automation. Right now, you can learn how for only $24.99 from The Complete ChatGPT Skills and Business Mastery Bundle.

Seven courses covering every essential business function

This training bundle consolidates AI-powered skills for branding, content creation, bookkeeping, social media marketing, administrative automation and more. Instead of spending over $20,000 on designers, marketers and bookkeepers, you learn to accomplish these tasks using ChatGPT and other AI tools at a fraction of the cost.

The Prompt Engineering & Generative AI course teaches you to communicate effectively with AI tools to get precise results. Business Administration & Task Automation shows you how to streamline daily operations, including emails, data entry, reports and meeting agendas using no-code AI solutions.

The branding and design courses walk you through building professional brand identities from scratch, including scalable logos and comprehensive brand strategies. You’ll learn to create high-converting content for ads, emails and blog posts efficiently using AI-powered writing techniques.

Social Media Marketing with AI focuses on automating platform-specific content creation and boosting engagement. The Packaging Design course covers creating product mockups and 3D visuals. Bookkeeping AI teaches you to track expenses, calculate profit and maintain organized financial records without accounting software subscriptions.

Each course includes downloadable templates, blueprints, prompt packs and checklists for immediate implementation. You get lifetime access plus future updates and completion certificates from registered CPD providers.

These high-quality, engaging courses are designed by ExpertEase subject matter experts to offer content tailored to professional growth. The academy has provided concise, impactful knowledge for real-world success to over 50,000 global members.

Get The 2025 Complete ChatGPT Skills & Business Mastery Bundle now, while it is on sale for just $24.99.

The 2025 Complete ChatGPT Skills & Business Mastery Bundle

