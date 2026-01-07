Get a Lifetime of Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows for Just $35

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Businesses lose an average of 20% to 30% of productivity due to outdated or incompatible software, the findings of a Forrester study say. If you’re running a small business or working as a solo entrepreneur, paying monthly subscriptions for office software adds up fast. You can get the eight top Microsoft apps for one low price with a lifetime license for the Windows version of MS Office Professional 2021 right now for only $34.97.

Everything your business needs in one package

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, the free version of Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access. This covers everything from document creation and spreadsheets to email management, presentations and database work. The ribbon-based interface gives you quick access to all features with customizable fonts, layouts and formatting options.

Word handles contracts, proposals and reports. Excel manages your finances, tracks data and creates powerful charts. PowerPoint builds client presentations. Outlook organizes email and schedules. Publisher creates marketing materials and brochures. Access handles database management for customer records or inventory tracking.

The suite has been designed so that designers can easily create aesthetically pleasing documents and presentations without sacrificing functionality, while data analysts can work with large datasets for company reports. Whether you’re processing paperwork, building presentations from scratch or managing complex data, these tools adapt to your workflow.

This is a one-time purchase installed on one Windows PC for use at home or work. You can get instant delivery with software license keys and download links available immediately. The license connects to your actual device rather than to your Microsoft account.

This works perfectly for small business owners who need professional tools without ongoing subscription costs, freelancers managing multiple clients who require compatible file formats or entrepreneurs building their companies who want reliable software that won’t disappear if they miss a payment.

