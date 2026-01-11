Automate Your Way to More Job Interviews With This $25 Deal

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The job market remains competitive, with job-seekers spending an average of five months searching for their next role. For entrepreneurs who are pivoting between ventures or business professionals who are seeking new opportunities, manually applying to dozens of positions daily isn’t just time-consuming, it’s unsustainable. That’s where automation becomes your competitive advantage.

LoopCV Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription transforms the job search grind into a streamlined system. This platform handles the repetitive tasks that drain your schedule, allowing you to focus on interview prep and strategic networking instead of clicking through endless application forms.

The job-application automation platform operates on a simple three-step process: upload your resume through the integrated CV Builder, select your target job titles and locations, then let LoopCV handle the outreach. The system searches 30+ job boards (including LinkedIn, Indeed, Monster, and Dice) collecting new postings daily and automatically submitting applications based on your preferences.

What sets LoopCV apart is its dual approach to job hunting. Beyond auto-applying to relevant positions, it also identifies recruiter contacts at target companies and sends personalized outreach emails using customizable templates. This combination ensures you’re not just another application in the pile. You’re proactively making connections.

The analytics dashboard provides actionable insights that most job seekers never access. Track email open rates, monitor which resume variations generate the most responses, and A/B test different approaches to optimize your success rate. With capacity for up to 50 parallel job searches and 300 monthly applications or emails, LoopCV lets you scale your search beyond what’s manually possible.

