Lego unveiled its most ambitious product in nearly 50 years at CES 2026. It’s called the Smart Brick — a 2×4 Lego brick with an entire computer inside. The brick contains light and sound capabilities, motion sensors, a microphone and Bluetooth mesh networking that lets multiple bricks communicate with each other.

When it detects NFC-equipped smart tags embedded in special Lego tiles and minifigures, it triggers effects like humming lightsabers, roaring engines and light-up blasters. The custom computer chip inside is smaller than a single Lego stud.

Three Star Wars sets launch March 1: a $70 TIE Fighter, $100 X-Wing and $160 Throne Room set. The bricks are wirelessly charged and designed to last years, ensuring that The Force is definitely with them.

