This Is What the New Lego Smart Brick Can Do — Its ‘Most Significant Evolution’ in 50 Years
Lego says the new brick will “make entire sets come to life” starting with Star Wars in March.
Lego unveiled its most ambitious product in nearly 50 years at CES 2026. It’s called the Smart Brick — a 2×4 Lego brick with an entire computer inside. The brick contains light and sound capabilities, motion sensors, a microphone and Bluetooth mesh networking that lets multiple bricks communicate with each other.
When it detects NFC-equipped smart tags embedded in special Lego tiles and minifigures, it triggers effects like humming lightsabers, roaring engines and light-up blasters. The custom computer chip inside is smaller than a single Lego stud.
Three Star Wars sets launch March 1: a $70 TIE Fighter, $100 X-Wing and $160 Throne Room set. The bricks are wirelessly charged and designed to last years, ensuring that The Force is definitely with them.
