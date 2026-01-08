Mark Cuban isn’t sugarcoating his take on artificial intelligence. “AI is stupid,” he told Clipbook, comparing it to Rainman like “savant that remembers everything.” While the tools can pull from massive amounts of data and assemble information quickly, Cuban warns they lack real judgment and can sound confident while being completely wrong.

Despite his blunt take, Cuban says ignoring AI is business suicide. “There’s going to be two types of companies: those who are great at AI, and everybody else,” he said. “And the ‘everybody else’ is going to fail because AI is such a transformative tool.” He believes data has become more valuable than gold or oil in an AI-driven world.

The billionaire investor also flagged serious risks around intellectual property. Companies publishing work openly or employees using public AI tools may be exposing private data without realizing it. His advice: understand what you’re protecting, how you’re sharing information, and when to trust the tools versus when to think for yourself.

