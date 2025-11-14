Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

AI is actively becoming a daily routine for businesses worldwide, with 78% of organizations using AI at least in one focus area, and most implementing it across three or more. There’s a common fear that machines might replace humans, but automation powered by AI has actually created around 97 million new roles, transforming the labor market where humans and technology work side by side.

For entrepreneurs, this is an orange flag: act, don’t ignore the AI revolution. It’s already redefining business models, skill sets and competitive dynamics. The question now is how to interact with AI wisely and responsibly.

1. Better together: Human + AI

Management sentiment surveys show that 63% of executives don’t believe that employees from their teams can be replaced by AI tools without sacrificing quality. AI’s brilliant at handling repetitive, data-heavy tasks, but not so good at bringing creativity, empathy and strategic thinking.

Human oversight is a very important step in order to maintain high-quality service and engagement. Companies that combine both AI tools and hiring new employees are sure to show the highest performance.

Just look at Klarna. They replaced customer service teams with AI chatbots. Time passed, and the company rehired people after facing problems in service quality and customer satisfaction.

2. Can AI replace managers? Not so fast

Performance reviews are one of the most transformed by AI processes, with a Gartner survey showing that 71% of companies now use technology to support employee evaluations. And with managers spending around 200 hours a year on these reviews, while only 14% of employees find them fair, it’s easy to see the appeal.

Same old story: AI gets the data, but fails in empathy. It can track metrics, find patterns and make suggestions. And real leadership makes conclusions also based on context, trust and other ‘Yes, but’. People still need to feel seen and valued by other people.

SuperAGI used AI to help assess performance, cutting review cycles by 30% and boosting satisfaction by 25%. This whole integration was overlooked by the company’s HR for a smoother flow, but still, the final decisions were made by real people based on the automated recommendations. It saved more time for managers for strategic planning, while improving the quality of feedback and keeping motivation and fairness intact.

3. Multimodal AI: When text, voice, and video work together

AI in business mostly took the shape of chatbots first, but we’re now moving further with Multimodal AI. These are systems that understand text, voice, images, and video. A McKinsey report this year found that companies using multimodal AI saw a 35% boost in productivity and a higher satisfaction rate from customers. Start building a central “AI brain” that connects all your data into one ecosystem. It’s a strong solution to understand your customers better.

For example, a Multimodal AI system in healthcare could analyse X-rays, patient notes, and doctors’ voice memos together for faster, more accurate diagnoses. In retail, it could combine product photos, reviews, and questions to deliver hyper-personalised recommendations. XenonStack already helps enterprises build such systems, integrating multimodal data to improve marketing, communications, and internal training.

4. Transparency and trust matter more than ever

AI without transparency quickly turns into a powerful “black box”, yet poorly understood. While employees recognise the risks of automation, 71% still trust their employers to use AI ethically. That trust has to be earned and justified. Companies must build a culture of responsible AI adoption where employees know how and why AI makes decisions, and educate teams on its limitations.

In 2025, over 1,000 organizations chose Microsoft AI solutions to boost efficiency without losing employee confidence, from EY to First National Bank. The point is to focus on explainable AI with clear understandable algorithms.

5. New roles at the human-AI intersection

AI won’t make jobs disappear, but will surely redefine them with 30% of work tasks projected to involve direct human-AI collaboration. New jobs like AI designers, prompt engineers, and industry-specific AI coordinators appear on the labour market. Identify which functions in your organization will benefit most from human-AI synergy. Invest in training, upskilling, and internal mobility to prepare employees for these evolving hybrid roles.

There’s no place for a fight of humans versus machines, but rather for learning to work smarter together. AI can handle the heavy lifting, but it’s people who bring meaning, creativity, and empathy to the mix.