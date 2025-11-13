Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of the Spend Smart series. Read more stories

Key Takeaways Companies are moving from rigid hierarchies to flexible, task-oriented workflows where both humans and AI collaborate, eliminating bottlenecks and increasing efficiency.

Soft skills, systems thinking, clear communication and the ability to orchestrate AI-driven tasks are becoming more valuable than traditional hard skills.

By breaking processes into steps, assigning tasks to humans or AI, implementing orchestration and measuring outcomes, businesses can achieve faster, more transparent and accountable operations.

For decades, businesses operated in a familiar way: rigid structures, clear job titles, departments with their own areas of responsibility. Marketing was responsible for advertising, sales for customers, logistics for delivery and finance for reporting. On paper, this looks tidy, but in reality, every leader has faced tasks getting stuck “between departments.”

One step needs approval from marketing, another from support, a third from legal. Time is lost, the customer waits, and the business loses money. Today, artificial intelligence is changing this picture. It is literally restructuring the very “architecture of roles” in companies. Instead of a rigid hierarchy, a flexible end-to-end model of work appears: Roles are defined not by job title but by a set of tasks and the skills needed to complete them.

Related: AI Is Changing the Way We Look at Job Skills — Here’s What You Need to Do to Prepare.

What’s the difference?

If before we looked at a person through the prism of their job title, what matters more now is which specific tasks can be solved. And it is less important who does it — an employee or an AI agent. If an agent has access to data and tools, it will complete a step faster than an entire department. A person joins when expert judgment, a review of a contentious point or a decision in an atypical situation is required.

In this picture, an “orchestrator” appears, a system or manager that allocates steps: who performs them, in what order, with what safety rules and quality control.

Roles become fluid. The same agent may answer a customer today, analyze demand tomorrow or forecast sales the next day. It all depends on its “capabilities:” access to data, toolsets and action chains. For business, this eliminates “bottlenecks” inside specific departments, and tasks flow through the organization without lobbing the “ball” between teams.

An ecommerce example

Previously, a return looked like this: The customer wrote to support, support clarified with the warehouse, went to finance and then came back to the customer. This “ping-pong” could drag on for days. In a flexible end-to-end model, the process becomes one coordinated chain: The agent checks the order, consults the return policy, requests photos of the item, automatically creates a record, initiates the return and notifies the customer. A human steps in only for disputed cases. The result is speed, transparency and a satisfied customer.

Why this works

The main value of this approach is transparency and accountability. Every action is recorded: who did what and when. Rights and constraints are defined for each step. A human can always intervene at a critical moment. Efficiency is measured not by the number of people in a department but by concrete metrics — how long the solution took, what the accuracy was, how many resources were saved, and how satisfied the customer is.

Instead of thinking in terms of “departments” and “job titles,” companies begin to think in terms of tasks and outcomes. This changes the management culture itself. Control and responsibility remain, while flexibility and speed appear.

Related: “The Future of Work Is Human-Centered AI. All We Need Is a Shift in Mindset,” Says Calvin Chu of Eden Strategy Institute

Where this is already happening

We see it across sectors.

In customer support, agents automatically process most requests, and people engage only in exceptional cases.

In marketing, agents test dozens of hypotheses in parallel, and managers choose those that deliver the best results.

In logistics, agents coordinate orders, check warehouse availability and select routes, freeing people for strategic tasks.

What used to require weeks of approvals now takes hours. This is not science fiction. Companies around the world are already implementing it.

What this means for HR and hiring

AI not only changes processes; it changes how we look at people. In a world where agents take on a share of tasks, “pure” hard skills stop being the only starting point. Soft skills and “end-to-end” qualities become truly valuable again: systems thinking, clear communication, the ability to express a problem in simple words, a critical attitude to AI results and the ability to learn quickly and collaborate.

Today, a designer can “draw with text,” a product manager can assemble hypotheses into action chains for an agent, and support can elegantly escalate only those cases where a human is needed. When hiring, it is important to assess not only “what a person can do with their hands,” but also “how a person thinks, asks questions, makes decisions and takes responsibility.” Those who can work side by side with AI, verifying, guiding and explaining, will accelerate the team many times over.

How to start

Break key processes into steps and tasks. For example, “product return” includes checking the order, consulting the policy, generating a record and initiating the return. Describe the data, tools and rules for each step. Where is the data stored? What permissions are needed? What constraints exist? Determine where an agent can work independently and where a human is required. Automatic order verification goes to an agent. Resolving a disputed issue goes to a human. Implement orchestration and logs. Who acted, when, and with what result creates transparency and trust. Measure value. Track cycle time, accuracy, cost and customer satisfaction. These are the real KPIs of the new system.

Related: From Knowledge to Allocation: How AI Agents Are Reshaping the Future of Work

What this means for the future

A big task lies ahead for us: learning to organize the joint work of people and AI as a single system. Roles stop being rigidly fixed and become dynamic, selected for the specific task. Control, transparency and responsibility do not disappear; they become even clearer.

Companies that can transform will gain the key advantage: speed, flexibility and the ability to coordinate processes end to end. This means fewer losses, more satisfied customers and sustainable growth.

AI changes not only technology; it changes the very “architecture of roles” in business. Those who see it not as a threat but as a new partner will be the ones who win.