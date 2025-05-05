AI is always going to be faster and smarter than us, but you can become irreplaceable by 'out-humaning' artificial intelligence. Here's how!

I'm going to address the elephant in the room: AI is already reshaping how we work, and, yes, it will replace a ton of jobs.

Before you throw in the towel or keep trying to do things the same old way, hear me out. The real opportunity here isn't about out-coding or outworking AI. We must "out-human" it. Artificial intelligence can excel at crunching data or automating repetitive tasks faster than we ever could, but it falls short on the distinctly human abilities that drive meaningful personal connections and experiences.

If you're just starting your business, you need to focus on skills that separate you from the machine by making soft skills and your people your top priority. There are a few that hold more value than others, so let's dissect this.

Clear communication trumps complex tech

Communication is the first soft skill you should master. People need to understand your vision, your product or your service without needing a decoder and it's your responsibility to articulate those things effectively.

When you communicate effectively, you're essentially telling a compelling story that motivates people to follow you, invest in you or buy from you. AI can process language, sure, but it can't inject the raw humanity that resonates with others on a personal level.

If you can learn how to craft a clear, engaging narrative, that skill will outlast any AI shift in the market. It's one of the few forms of "future-proofing" your career or your startup.

Emotional intelligence is a superpower

The world is changing by the minute. Genuineness and understanding where people are coming from are becoming more crucial elements of good leadership. It's generally called emotional intelligence, but it really just boils down to knowing yourself and treating people appropriately.

As AI takes over more of the busywork and analysis work, those core human skills — empathy, common sense, interpersonal relationships — are what's going to make the difference between leaders who succeed and those who don't.

AI might be able to detect sentiment in data or replicate certain patterns of empathy through text, but it doesn't actually feel what people are going through. It doesn't genuinely care.

You, on the other hand, can pick up on subtle nuances — a slight quiver in a teammate's voice or the hesitancy in a client's email that signals something's off. Emotional intelligence helps you handle real human problems in ways that are difficult to replace.

When your team trusts that you're genuinely tuned into them, they'll rally behind you, perform better and take more pride in their work. That human touch is what wins brand loyalty and, ultimately, business growth.

AI can scale tasks, but humans scale trust

AI can scale a lot of things, such as analytics, content generation and even customer service chatbots. But if you want to scale a business in its higher form — meaning you want loyal clients, passionate employees and a brand that outlasts trends — you'll need to invest in your "human" skill set. These are skills like negotiation, relationship-building, conflict resolution and creative thinking.

Negotiation isn't telling ChatGPT to write a script for a meeting and following it word for word. Read the room, know when to push, and when to step back. It's about sensing the emotional temperature of the person across the table and responding in real time with a blend of logic and empathy. You don't get that from an algorithm. It's the same with relationship-building. Automated email sequences can help you follow up with leads, but forging a genuine connection with people requires the warmth of a human touch.

Intentional leadership vs. performative hustle

A lot of new entrepreneurs brag about being busy and working all the time. They wake up very early in the morning, work until midnight, grind on the weekends, and believe that's what success is all about. But the truth is, it's easy to get caught up in performative hustle and overlook the real priorities. As you step into an AI-driven world, you won't beat the machines by working 70-80 hours a week. They don't get tired. They don't get sick. They don't need sleep. They can run numbers and do work all night and never complain.

Stop glorifying the endless grind and start focusing on vision and intentional leadership. Leading with intention means aligning your work with a deeper purpose. Make sure your goals, actions and values all connect in a way that resonates with your team and your customers. Performative hustle might grab attention for a moment, but substance wins in the long run. When your leadership style prioritizes relationships and real results, people notice — and that's when everything changes.

Skate to where the puck is going

I'm in no way encouraging you to ignore or ditch AI altogether. Quite the opposite. I've embraced AI in every business I own. AI can handle the heavy lifting for mundane tasks and free you up to focus on the things that drive actual business results. Learn to leverage AI for research, data analysis or administrative chores, and then zero in on forming connections, empathizing with customers and innovating more ways to solve real-world problems.

Teach your kids (and yourself) to communicate well, connect with others on a genuine level, and use AI to enhance your humanity. Memorizing random facts or burying yourself in busy work is becoming obsolete. The real power moves are in understanding context, reading emotional cues and making leadership decisions that machines simply can't.

When Wayne Gretzky said, "Skate to where the puck is going," he was talking about anticipation. That principle applies perfectly to the AI revolution. If you're building a startup today, anticipate what the landscape will look like tomorrow. Let me give you a hint: It's going to be filled with algorithms and automated tools doing the grunt work. The critical difference-maker will be your ability to deliver what a machine can't.

Stop sugarcoating the shift that AI is causing. Accept it, adapt to it and move forward with a more strategic game plan so that your business can shine no matter what the future looks like.