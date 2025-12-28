Ditch the Subscription: Get Lifetime Access to Windows 11 Pro for Just $10

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Seventy-one percent of businesses cite security as their top concern when choosing operating systems, according to research from Statista. If you’re running a company on outdated Windows software, you’re not just dealing with slower performance; you’re exposing your company to security vulnerabilities that cybercriminals actively exploit. Fortunately, you can now protect your business with enterprise-grade security through Windows 11 Pro at a price your budget will barely notice.

Professional-grade features that actually matter for business

Windows 11 Pro includes BitLocker device encryption to protect sensitive business data, Azure AD integration for employee access management, Hyper-V for virtual machines and Windows Sandbox for testing software before company-wide deployment.

The redesigned interface isn’t just cosmetic; snap layouts and virtual desktops mean you can organize multiple projects simultaneously without constantly minimizing windows or losing track of open applications. Enhanced voice typing and improved search functionality reduce the small friction points that add up to wasted time throughout your workday.

Copilot, Windows 11’s AI assistant, handles tasks that typically require switching between applications. It changes settings, summarizes documents and generates code suggestions directly from the taskbar without breaking your workflow.

If you occasionally use your work machine for gaming during downtime, DirectX 12 Ultimate delivers graphics that maximize your hardware capabilities without requiring additional software installations. You can completely eliminate recurring OS costs and own Windows 11 Pro permanently. Enjoy all the extra security features forever with no surprise charges, no subscription management and no wondering if your access will expire mid-project.

Your purchase includes the full Windows 11 Pro operating system with Copilot AI integration, Microsoft Teams, touchscreen support and all professional features like BitLocker and Hyper-V. Verify your hardware meets the system requirements of 4GB RAM and 64GB hard drive space before purchasing.

Get lifetime access to Windows 11 Pro for just $9.97 while this offer lasts.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

See Deal



StackSocial prices subject to change.