Get a Lifetime of 1TB Secure Cloud Storage for Just $130

The average cost of cloud storage subscriptions can reach $120 annually for 1TB of space, a Statista report reveals. If you’re managing client files, project documents and media assets on multiple platforms, those recurring fees can add up quickly while data remains scattered. Fortunately, you can now affordably keep a lifetime of files in one place with a lifetime subscription to the 1TB Koofr Cloud Storage Plan for just $129.99, with code KOOFR — that’s $70 off.

Centralized storage without the subscription burden

Koofr connects to your existing Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Amazon Cloud accounts, creating a unified hub where you can access and manage everything from one interface. Instead of logging into multiple platforms to find files, you get a single dashboard that works on all your devices. This consolidation saves time when you’re switching between client projects or need quick access to specific documents.

The 1TB capacity handles substantial business needs. Store client presentations, high-resolution images, video content, software backups and project archives without worrying about running out of space. The Duplicate Finder identifies redundant files automatically, freeing up space you didn’t know you had.

Unlike consumer-focused cloud services that analyze your data for advertising, Koofr doesn’t track your activity or scan your files, the company says. Your data is encrypted both during transfer and at rest, which is crucial when you’re storing client information, financial documents or proprietary business materials. You can still easily share large files with clients or team members without email attachment limits and control how long those links remain active.

This plan gives you lifetime access for roughly the same price as 20 months of storage would normally cost. If you’re a solopreneur or small business owner who carefully monitors recurring expenses, you’ll appreciate being able to eliminate a monthly subscription while gaining more control over your data.

