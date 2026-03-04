Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Founders who shift across sectors succeed not because they master the new field before entering it, but because they bring core execution skills that translate across domains.

What once took a decade can now happen in a few years, thanks to open-source tools, AI assistants, the rise of low-code/no-code tooling and community-driven knowledge sharing.

A well-capitalized team with access to fractional experts, growth advisors and async tools can often scale up knowledge significantly faster.

The modern operator’s advantage isn’t necessarily in how long they’ve been in a field. It’s how fast they can apply lessons from one domain to another.

The idea that it takes a decade to master a craft has roots in research from psychologists like Anders Ericsson, whose studies formed the foundation of the “10,000-hour rule.” But in today’s tech economy, accelerated by access to information, open-source tools and AI-enabled workflows, the timeline for building meaningful expertise is no longer so fixed. What used to take 10 years can, in some cases, happen in three. And in other cases, it still takes ten, but not for the reasons we once assumed.

This question matters more than ever. As startup builders shift across sectors — edtech to fintech, SaaS to AI, Web2 to Web3 — the ability to redeploy learnings across domains is critical. But what actually transfers? And what should entrepreneurs keep in mind when rotating sectors or compressing learning timelines?

Learning loops and sector mobility

The past decade has produced a wave of successful founders and operators who have proven that while sector context matters, execution muscle transfers.

Take the example of Elon Musk. After building PayPal in the early 2000s, he moved into the automotive sector with Tesla and space technology with SpaceX, industries where traditional domain expertise was considered non-negotiable. But what Musk brought wasn’t deep technical knowledge of rocket propulsion or battery chemistry (at first). He brought first-principles thinking, team-building and an ability to raise and deploy capital strategically. Execution frameworks, not sector immersion, gave him the runway to build expertise on the job.

Closer to Southeast Asia, consider the trajectory of SEA Group. Initially best known for its gaming arm (Garena), the company expanded into ecommerce (Shopee) and digital finance (SeaMoney). That kind of cross-vertical expansion isn’t possible without a leadership team that understands how to take executional insights from one industry and adapt them to another, often in real time.

What these companies share is the ability to stack learning loops. Each product shipped, market entered, or customer segment explored adds to a flywheel of operational muscle. This isn’t accidental. It’s systemic. They hire horizontally curious teams, build cultures of experimentation and often structure their organizations for speed and redundancy, not just depth.

Institutional vs. individual expertise

Another question that often surfaces is whether it’s the individual or the company that builds expertise over time. McKinsey’s “Three Horizons of Growth” framework offers one lens. Companies that survive and scale over a decade tend to balance short-term operations (Horizon 1) with mid-term expansion bets (Horizon 2) and long-term vision bets (Horizon 3). But what’s less discussed is how expertise is transferred across these horizons.

Amazon is a case in point. What started as an online bookstore became a logistics giant, a cloud computing leader and an AI infrastructure builder. Each expansion required new expertise, but Amazon didn’t hire only externally. It invested heavily in internal mobility, documentation culture (famously, their six-page memos) and cross-functional leadership development. In short, it institutionalized expertise transfer.

Compare that to smaller startups or individual founders. The decade-long timeline may still hold if you’re building institutional memory from scratch. But even here, macro trends are shifting the curve. Access to distributed knowledge (via GitHub, X, or open-source platforms), the rise of low-code/no-code tooling and generative AI assistants allow individual operators to onboard into new domains faster than ever before.

This is evident in sectors like DeFi and AI infrastructure, where founders are spinning up new ventures with limited direct background, yet rapidly getting up to speed through community contribution, protocol design templates and hyperactive Discord-based knowledge transfer.

The role of capital and talent leverage

One overlooked factor in compressing the time to expertise is capital leverage. In the past, building mastery required years of bootstrapping and costly trial and error. Today, a well-capitalized team with access to fractional experts, growth advisors and async tools can often scale up knowledge significantly faster.

OpenAI’s startup fund strategy is a modern example. By investing in founders who may not be AI veterans but have strong user empathy or industry context, OpenAI accelerates market understanding while lending its technical expertise as scaffolding.

Similarly, in the edtech-to-fintech transition happening across Southeast Asia, we’re seeing capital and hiring strategy used as a bridging tool. Companies that began with a deep understanding of user behavior in online learning are now applying that insight to financial literacy products, personal finance apps and digital lending platforms. They’re not just pivoting. They’re cross-pollinating.

What matters is whether companies have the balance sheet, or at least the cap table, to support these strategic expansions. Without capital leverage, sector shifts still take years. With it, you can collapse learning cycles, hire the right advisors, or acqui-hire small teams, and pilot products faster than legacy players can react.

Looking forward: Focus on transferable advantage

The modern operator’s advantage isn’t necessarily in how long they’ve been in a field. It’s how fast they can apply lessons from one domain to another. As tech becomes more composable and as industry boundaries blur, transferable skills like systems design, product-led growth and market storytelling often outweigh narrow domain mastery.

Founders and teams navigating these shifts should ask: What part of our expertise is durable, and what part is contextual? Can we apply our hiring engine from SaaS to fintech? Can our product experimentation playbook from edtech inform our go-to-market in AI tooling?

Ultimately, the 10-year rule still applies, but not in the way it used to. It’s less about spending a decade in one vertical and more about spending a decade getting world-class at learning itself.

