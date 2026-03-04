Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways If you’re planning for the year in January, you’ve already lost. You’re scrambling to build a plan while everyone else is already moving.

Success requires speaking the executive language of revenue (not campaigns), deploying proven content while building strategy and presenting quarterly instead of annually.

Every January, I watch the same pattern unfold across the companies I advise. Marketing directors scramble to finalize annual plans while their CEOs are already three crises deep into Q1. Sales teams demand immediate pipeline support. And by February, the blame game has already begun.

After 16 years running a digital marketing agency and consulting with companies from bootstrapped startups to publicly traded enterprises, I’ve identified the fundamental flaw: If you’re planning for the year in January, you’ve already lost. But more importantly, I’ve developed a framework that fixes it.

The executive translation problem

The most common complaint I hear? “My CEO won’t engage with my marketing strategy.” Here’s the uncomfortable truth I share with every marketer who tells me this: You’re speaking the wrong language.

I learned this the hard way in 2014 when I presented a meticulously crafted content calendar to a SaaS client’s executive team. Forty-five slides detailing campaigns, engagement strategies and brand positioning. The CEO checked his phone twice and ended the meeting in 20 minutes.

The following month, I tried something different. I opened with one sentence: “You’re targeting $12M in new revenue this year. I have a strategy to increase qualified pipeline by 60%. Can we discuss this in 30 minutes?” I had his undivided attention for the full hour.

Marketers speak in campaigns and engagement metrics. Executives speak in revenue, pipeline velocity and market share. When you force them to learn your language, they simply won’t. It’s not disrespect. It’s cognitive bandwidth. Translate your strategy into their priorities, or watch it get ignored.

The greatest hits framework for recovery mode

If you’re reading this in late January without a finalized plan, here’s your tactical recovery framework. I’ve deployed it with clients at least a dozen times.

Pull analytics from every channel you operated last year. Identify your top 20% of content based on actual conversion data, not vanity metrics. Here’s what most marketers miss: Social platforms have no institutional memory. That case study that generated 15 qualified leads nine months ago? Your audience doesn’t remember it. The algorithm treats it as new.

Update it for current relevance and republish it. I call this the Greatest Hits Strategy, and it’s saved more Q1s than I can count. You’re not being lazy. You’re being efficient. You’re deploying proven winners while building your comprehensive strategy in parallel.

Revenue architecture beats campaign calendars

When you’re behind on planning, always architect around revenue first. This is something I refuse to compromise on.

Schedule time with your sales leadership. Don’t present your ideas. Extract theirs. What are their actual targets? What enterprise deals are in play? What objections are killing late-stage opportunities? I spend the first meeting of every client engagement doing exactly this.

Then build your Q1 campaign around supporting their active pipeline. This isn’t just smart strategy — it’s organizational survival. When marketing visibly accelerates sales velocity, you’re no longer the first budget cut when revenue misses projections.

I learned this watching a talented marketing director get fired in 2017. Her campaigns were brilliant. Her brand work was exceptional. But when the board reviewed Q2 numbers, nobody could connect her initiatives to pipeline. She didn’t deserve to lose her job, but she also didn’t build the political capital to protect it.

Layer in thought leadership and brand building, absolutely. But never at the expense of demonstrable pipeline contribution. Make the connection to revenue impossible to miss.

Stop solving undefined problems

Here’s where marketers hemorrhage credibility, and I see it constantly: Someone from sales requests “updated materials.” You spend three weeks redesigning everything. Nothing changes because the materials weren’t the actual problem. Poor discovery calls were.

Before you action any request, deploy what I call the “Three Why Framework.” Ask why three times to get to the real issue. “These materials feel stale” becomes “prospects are asking questions we can’t answer” becomes “our competitive positioning hasn’t evolved with the market.”

Now you have a solvable problem. Now you can be strategic instead of reactive.

This isn’t being difficult. It’s being effective. When you gather the right information first, then move decisively, you build institutional trust. You train your organization that directness with marketing yields fast, meaningful results.

Quarterly presentations, annual strategy

Most executives can barely think beyond next week’s board meeting. That’s not a criticism. It’s reality. They’re managing investor expectations, competitive threats and operational fires simultaneously.

When you present your June campaign concepts in January, you’re background noise. They’ll nod politely and forget it by lunch.

Here’s the framework I use with every client: Maintain a full annual strategy internally, but present it quarterly. Your CEO can focus on Q1 execution in January without cognitive overload. By March, when Q1 is running smoothly, they’ll have bandwidth to engage with Q2 planning.

This approach also builds in strategic flexibility. I worked with a B2B client whose primary competitor got acquired in April. Their entire Q3 positioning strategy needed to pivot. Because we were planning quarterly instead of executing a rigid annual calendar, we adapted in days instead of derailing for months.

Your framework for 2027

Commit to this now: Q4 2026, you’ll have your full 2027 strategy drafted. Not perfect. Structured. You already know your company’s priorities will involve revenue growth and market expansion. They always do. Build your framework around those certainties.

When leadership finalizes specific targets in November, you’ll plug numbers into architecture that already exists. You’ll present the Q1 2027 strategy in December while your competitors are shopping for holiday gifts.

The marketers who consistently succeed aren’t the most creative or the best writers. They’re the ones who understand that marketing their own strategies internally is as critical as marketing the company externally.

Your job isn’t just building campaigns. It’s building buy-in. Master that, and you’ll never start another year behind again.

