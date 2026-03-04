Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways The modern CFO’s value comes from strategy, M&A leadership and real-time insight — not reporting alone.

CFOs who act as CEO co-pilots help create growth, not just measure it.

The CFO role has changed a lot over the last decade. Yes, compliance and financial reporting still matter — but on their own, they’re no longer enough. Today’s finance leaders are expected to help shape the business, not just keep the books clean.

I saw this shift up close while leading our company through a buy-side acquisition that drove 25% inorganic growth in a single year, and later through a sell-side acquisition to a global strategic buyer. In both moments, the value I brought had far less to do with spreadsheets and far more to do with strategy, judgment, and cross-functional leadership.

Those experiences made one thing clear: the most effective CFOs don’t just manage finances, they help steer the company. Here are three capabilities that define the modern CFO.

1. Acting as a strategic co-pilot to the CEO

CFOs are now expected to perform beyond the traditional scope of leading the finance function. According to a Gartner survey of 251 CFOs from October 2024, finance leaders are being asked to assume ownership or co-ownership of multiple enterprise priorities, including enterprise data and analytics, corporate strategy, M&A and procurement.

Being a strategic co-pilot means working alongside the CEO to define where the company is headed and ensuring the path forward is financially sustainable. The CEO articulates the vision and goals. The CFO helps build the financial framework that supports them.

This requires understanding aspects beyond pure accounting: market dynamics, competitive positioning, and operational mechanics across the business. Your financial perspective helps evaluate and refine strategic decisions.

2. Building M&A capabilities for inorganic growth

While organic growth through new customer acquisition is important, modern CFOs increasingly drive growth through mergers and acquisitions. McKinsey research shows that programmatic acquirers – companies that regularly pursue M&A — outperform peers and deliver a median excess total shareholder return of 2.3% per annum, making M&A competency a valuable strategic skill for CFOs.

Successful M&A requires CFOs to develop skills in due diligence, valuation, deal structuring and integration planning. When we acquired a company a few years ago, half of our subsequent year’s growth came organically, and the other half came from the acquisition. Beyond the immediate revenue impact, we gained technical capabilities, new practices and talent that strengthened the entire organization.

The CFO’s role in M&A, however, extends beyond the transaction itself. During due diligence, you’re uncovering risks and opportunities that shape deal terms. During negotiations, you’re balancing valuation with strategic fit.

Post-close, you’re orchestrating integration while maintaining business continuity. Each phase requires different competencies — from financial modeling and tax structuring to change management and cultural alignment. CFOs who develop this full-spectrum M&A capability become invaluable strategic assets, not just financial gatekeepers.

After two years, we went through a sell-side M&A and joined a large multinational Group. Without a CFO with a sharp understanding of the end-to-end M&A process, your company loses strategic edge and misses great growth opportunities.

3. Using a modern tech stack to deliver data-driven insights

The financial function naturally concentrates comprehensive organizational data. CFOs can use this position to enable data-driven decision-making across the business.

This requires implementing modern systems that deliver accurate, timely financial insights. But the key is not the tools themselves, but the general commitment of the finance team and the organization to provide accessible, real-time information.

At Dreamix, we are tracking several major financial KPI’s on a daily basis and aim to close the month for up to 5 business days. According to APQC’s benchmarking survey of 2,300 organizations, top-performing finance teams complete their monthly close in 4.8 days or less, while the median organization takes 6.4 calendar days.

Understanding your company’s financial performance on a daily basis rather than in the middle of the coming month provides significantly more time for responsive action. The speed of your monthly closing cycle also directly affects how strategically you can operate.

Most importantly, the human element remains critical. Financial teams need to balance precision with speed, and meet deadlines while staying quick and creative. This requires hiring talented people who are ready for the challenge and understand how their performance contributes to the team and the company as a whole.

Moving beyond reporting

The shift to becoming a modern CFO involves moving from primarily reporting results to helping generate them. Traditional CFO responsibilities, such as compliance, accurate books and timely reporting do remain essential. They’re the foundation.

But the expanded role includes contributing to results through strategic partnership with business leader, M&A execution, revenue and cost optimization. The modern CFO maintains financial discipline while serving as a co-pilot to the CEO, driving revenue growth, and enabling data-driven decisions across the organization.

Companies that embrace this evolution position their finance function as a true strategic partner rather than a cost center. Finance leaders who adopt this approach shift from documenting outcomes to creating them.

The role is demanding but offers significant opportunities to impact organizational success. The books still need to close accurately and on time – but that’s where the value creation only begins.