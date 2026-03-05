It was the bite heard around the world. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski posted a video promoting the new Big Arch burger, taking what social media deemed a mouse-sized nibble before declaring he’d “finish this for lunch.” The awkward clip quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons, with users questioning whether he actually ate the burger or was “afraid of it.”

Burger King couldn’t resist piling on. The chain commented “we couldn’t finish it either” on the viral video, earning 71,000 likes. Then Burger King posted its own video showing President Tom Curtis actually eating a Whopper, captioned “Thought we’d replay this.”

Wendy’s jumped into the fray too, posting a video of its U.S. president devouring a burger with the caption: “This is what it looks like when you don’t have to pretend to like your ‘product.'”

This is what it looks like when you don’t have to pretend to like your “product” https://t.co/AR6KfZsdG6 — Wendy’s (@Wendys) March 4, 2026

