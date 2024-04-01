Julia Rodgers

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Julia is the founder and CEO of HelloPrenup, the first platform simplifying prenuptial agreements. A family law attorney, she advocates for accessible solutions and empowers women in entrepreneurship. Julia shares insights on tech, law, and financial protection in relationships.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Personal Finance

I Got a Prenup to Protect My Business and My Marriage — Here's Why You Should Too

Get a prenup to protect your business, stay in control of its assets and income, and secure long-term financial clarity and peace of mind.

More Authors You Might Like