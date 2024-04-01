Julia Rodgers
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Julia is the founder and CEO of HelloPrenup, the first platform simplifying prenuptial agreements. A family law attorney, she advocates for accessible solutions and empowers women in entrepreneurship. Julia shares insights on tech, law, and financial protection in relationships.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Personal Finance
I Got a Prenup to Protect My Business and My Marriage — Here's Why You Should Too
Get a prenup to protect your business, stay in control of its assets and income, and secure long-term financial clarity and peace of mind.