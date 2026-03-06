One of the Biggest Drivers of the Gender Pay Gap — And Steps Founders Can Take to Fix It

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When people talk about the gender pay gap, the conversation usually stays abstract. Percentages. Averages. National statistics.

But as a founder — and as a mother — I’ve learned that the pay gap doesn’t appear all at once. It shows up at a very specific moment: when a woman has a child. And then it compounds quietly, year after year.

While the gender pay gap has multiple causes, a growing body of research shows that motherhood is one of its largest drivers. Evidence shows that women’s earnings often slow or decline after having children, while men’s earnings frequently rise — a phenomenon known as the “motherhood penalty” and “fatherhood bonus.” Economists have found that a substantial share — and in some cases the majority — of the remaining gender pay gap during prime working years can be traced back to the economic effects of parenthood, rather than differences in education, skill, or ambition.

I’ve seen this play out firsthand — and so have most founders, whether they realize it or not.

What the motherhood penalty looks like in practice

The “motherhood penalty” refers to the financial and career setbacks women experience after becoming parents. For many women, earnings growth slows or reverses after having children, particularly when those children are young. Research commonly finds earnings declines of roughly 10–15% per child.

At the same time, fathers often experience a “fatherhood bonus.” Men are frequently perceived as more stable, committed, or deserving of advancement after becoming parents, and studies estimate their earnings can increase by 3–10%.

Here’s how that gap gets built.

Imagine two employees, Sarah and John. Same role. Same performance. Same $100,000 salary.

After their first child, Sarah returns from maternity leave to fewer high-visibility assignments and a smaller raise. She now earns $103,000. John is praised for “stepping up” as a new dad and receives a promotion and raise to $110,000.

Two years later, they have a second child. Sarah moves into a more flexible role to manage childcare logistics — a decision shaped by rigid workplace norms, not a lack of ambition. Her pay growth slows, and she now earns $108,000, far below the $140,000 she might have earned on her original trajectory. John continues climbing and now earns $121,000.

Same starting line. Same talent. Very different outcomes.

This is how the gender pay gap is created — not in one dramatic moment, but through a series of small, biased decisions that compound over time.

Why motherhood is penalized — and fatherhood isn’t

This gap isn’t driven by individual choices alone. It’s driven by how workplaces are designed.

In my experience, supported by decades of research, a few patterns show up again and again:

Workplaces still reward the “always-available” employee with no caregiving responsibilities.

Maternity leave and postpartum recovery disrupt momentum in ways companies rarely reintegrate properly.

Mothers are assumed to be less ambitious or less committed, even when performance doesn’t change.

Managers “protectively sideline” moms from stretch assignments, unintentionally blocking promotions.

Flexible roles are structurally undervalued and often placed in lower pay bands.

The same caregiving behaviors are praised in fathers and penalized in mothers.

None of these decisions feels overtly discriminatory on its own. Together, they form one of the most powerful engines of long-term pay inequality.

How the gender gap shows up in the workplace

Let’s imagine two employees, a mother and a father. Both start in the same role as associate attorney, with identical performance reviews, ambition, and a $150,000 salary.

After children, the mother returns from a standard three-month maternity leave and is quietly given fewer “difficult” cases to balance work and home life. The father is perceived as newly motivated to provide for his family and receives higher-visibility projects. His pay grows faster than hers despite similar workload or output — all because of perception, not performance.

Same starting line, same life transition, different outcomes.

It may not be the result of intentional discrimination, but the cumulative effect of dozens of small, well-meaning choices consistently advantages fathers and disadvantages mothers.

How I run a company that doesn’t punish mothers

As a founder, I’ve been intentional about not recreating systems that push women out — especially at the moment they have the most experience and institutional knowledge. Here’s how:

1. Flexibility is the default, not a perk

I don’t measure commitment by hours in a chair. I measure outcomes. If someone delivers great work and hits deadlines, I trust them to manage school pickups, medical appointments and life on their own schedule. Flexible workplaces — whether fully remote or hybrid — help level the playing field for mothers and fathers alike.

2. Parental leave for both parents

Postpartum recovery is a major life transition. A fair maternity leave builds loyalty, reduces burnout, and ensures employees return refreshed. Fathers should also have leave — even if shorter — to support balance and offset the perception that childcare is one parent’s responsibility.

3. Ask, don’t assume

Don’t assume what a parent wants after childbirth. Some mothers are eager for intellectually challenging work; some fathers need to take the night shift with a newborn. Ask employees what they need, and design roles around reality, not assumptions.

Why this matters for your business

This isn’t just about closing the pay gap. It’s about protecting your business. Ignoring the motherhood penalty risks losing high-performing, experienced employees at precisely the wrong time.

Parent-inclusive workplaces see higher retention, stronger engagement, and better long-term results. Motherhood is one of the most powerful and overlooked drivers of pay inequality — and founders are uniquely positioned to change it.

The question isn’t whether we can afford to fix it. It’s whether we can afford not to.